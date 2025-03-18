Relativity Brings Together APAC Legal Community for Inaugural Relativity Fest Sydney

The premier event is designed to advance the industry with hands-on generative AI experiences, expert-led sessions and opportunities to connect with today's leading legal data innovators

SYDNEY, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Relativity, a global legal technology company, will welcome the APAC community to the very first Relativity Fest Sydney on Tuesday, 8 April. The annual user conference reinforces Relativity's investment in the region, empowering users with cutting-edge AI solutions to collectively drive the future of the legal industry. Thought leaders from APAC's prominent law firms and corporations will come together for a full day of breakout sessions, educational opportunities, live learning labs, immersive experiences using generative AI, and community connection.

"As the global legal landscape shifts and our industry steps up to meet the moment, we couldn't think of a more ideal time for the APAC community to connect in a bigger and better way than ever before," said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity. "Relativity Fest Sydney is an opportunity for us to demonstrate our relentless commitment to supporting the ongoing transformation of our partners' and customers' businesses through the combined strength of advanced AI and the indispensable expertise of the humans wielding it."

Setting the standard for AI-driven innovation across the legal data intelligence community

As generative AI steadily transforms legal workflows, the ANZ community is navigating the delicate balance between innovation and exercising precautions to ensure proper safeguards. According to Generative AI in Legal 2024, an IDC InfoBrief commissioned by Relativity, APAC respondents had a significantly higher interest in generative AI's impact on data privacy and governance than their European and North American counterparts. To address these concerns head on, Relativity is delivering best-in-class solutions that put security at the forefront.

Relativity aiR, the company's generative AI product suite, is revolutionising how users solve legal data challenges, providing faster, more accurate and cost-efficient results while keeping security, responsibility and defensibility top of mind. Relativity's document review and privilege review solutions were made generally available in 2024, and its case strategy solution is expected to become generally available later this year.

Leaning into the capabilities of generative AI to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in document review, Gilbert + Tobin, a leading Australian law firm, integrated Relativity aiR for Review, the company's generative AI-powered document review solution. Through the powerful addition of aiR for Review, Gilbert + Tobin combines human expertise with machine power to meet the evolving needs of their team while maintaining the highest standards of data security.

"One of the most powerful benefits of using aiR for Review within RelativityOne is that our data is securely housed in Microsoft Azure, a trusted environment for both us and our clients," said Adrian Agius, Associate Director at Gilbert + Tobin. "This integration addresses a major concern with AI tools."

Based on findings from Generative AI in Legal 2024, automating basic tasks is the top reason respondents use generative AI. One professional services network recently reported saving approximately 110 human-days of unnecessary manual review and a near 80% reduction in overall review time with the use of aiR for Review, enhancing both efficiency and client confidence.

Consistently evolving alongside the thriving APAC region

Relativity remains committed to investing in product enhancements that help customers in the APAC region address a variety of legal data management needs and ultimately aid the transformation of their businesses. In the past year, processing speeds doubled in RelativityOne, with plans to double again to speeds of over 200 gb/hour for large jobs this quarter. Additionally, Relativity continues to streamline PDF workflows with key functionality such as MDB load file support in Import/Export, granular PDF permissions, and full PDF production support.

The APAC legal landscape is increasingly shifting away from legacy software and on-premise technology. According to Gartner's annual global survey of more than 2,400 CIOs and technology executives, 79% of respondents expected to invest the second largest amount of new or additional technology funding on cloud platforms in 2024, ranking only behind investments in cybersecurity. This trend has been reflected in RelativityOne adoption, with 80% of the top 10 law firms in Australia, based on revenue, currently using RelativityOne, and half of these top firms making the move to the cloud platform in 2024.

Recognising the benefits of cloud-based platforms, global law firm Ashurst set out to find an end-to-end solution which could provide enhanced efficiencies for its team and clients, while seamlessly integrating into established workflows to manage large datasets and expedite review processes. Ashurst transitioned to RelativityOne, drawn to its scalability, roadmap and generative AI capabilities.

"Since implementing RelativityOne, we have seen notable efficiency improvements in our document review and data management," said Hilary Goodier, Partner and Global Head of Ashurst Advance. "The solution's automated workflows have significantly reduced the need for manual intervention, and the speed of data transfer and processing enables us to be more agile when responding to clients' time-sensitive requests, getting documents in front of our lawyers at a much faster pace."

The Relativity Fest experience makes its way to Sydney

At Sofitel Sydney Wentworth, members of the legal technology community will explore industry trends, experience the latest generative AI solutions for legal data challenges, and connect with peers. Relativity today revealed the full list of speakers participating in its APAC-focused legal data and tech conference. Register here to secure a spot alongside subject matter experts from some of the largest law firms and companies in the region.

In the opening keynote, Relativity CEO Phil Saunders, Managing Director of International Sales Georgia Foster and Chief Product Officer Chris Brown will discuss pivotal transformations shaping the industry.

Attendees can expect to dive into the evolving regulatory landscape in the region, the impact of generative AI on the legal industry, the transformative power of technology in advancing social justice, and more. View the full agenda here for more information.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organise data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organisations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

