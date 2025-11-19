RELATABLE EXPANDS INTO CANADA THROUGH NEW RED PLANET GROUP PARTNERSHIP

Strategic partnership set to bring Relatable's popular games, plush, and wellness products across Canadian retail channels

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Relatable , a modern entertainment and consumer products company turning trends into engaging products for all ages, today announced a new distribution partnership with Red Planet Group , to scale the business and better serve Canadian retailers. Red Planet Group will distribute Relatable's full product line across Canada, including best-selling Adult Party, Hydration and Family games, as well as their top-selling plush brand, Emotional Support Pals.

"We're thrilled to embark on this new partnership with Red Planet Group," said Karen Branson, Chief Revenue Officer at Relatable. "Jason Mars and his team are passionate and committed to driving growth across multiple categories for Relatable in Canada, mirroring the success we are seeing in the U.S. and amplifying growth with key retailers there. This strategic decision will allow us to serve our customers more efficiently and scale our brands more effectively across the various channels within the Canadian market."

"We're excited to partner with Relatable and bring their full portfolio of innovative products to retailers across Canada," said Jason Mars, President at Red Planet Group. "This partnership allows us to expand our offerings and support the growing demand for engaging, high-quality brands in the market. We are honored to be part of Relatable's impressive trajectory and expanding their reach across Canada."

About Red Planet Group

Red Planet Group is a premiere distributor and marketer of toys. We work with reputable and world renown suppliers who pride themselves on quality, safety, innovation and ingenuity. Red Planet executes full service marketing programs to support its brands and retailers, including TV, digital, social media and events across the country.

About Relatable

Founded in 2016 by Ben Kaplan, Elie Ballas, and Elliot Tebele, Relatable was originally named after its flagship game, What Do You Meme?. Notable products include Emotional Support Pals, Buzzed, Let's Get Deep, Incoherent, Tower Stack, Hunt A Killer, and the viral Happy Helpers Menstruation Crustacean. With over 30% market share, Relatable is the category leader in adult party games and the fastest-growing toy and game company, with What Do You Meme? remaining a worldwide best-seller. Products are available at Walmart, Target, Amazon, and relatable.com . Follow on Instagram and TikTok for updates.

