First Quarter Highlights

Net sales increased by $11.1 million , or 7.2%, to $165.0 million

Gross margin increased by $4.1 million from $84.0 million to $ 88.1 million

Adjusted ROA 1 decreased by $2.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 decreased by $4.3 million

Subsequent to quarter end, Andrea Limbardi appointed as President & CEO effective September 2023

MONTREAL, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited ("RCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: RET), Canada's leading specialty apparel retailer, is pleased to announce its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons of results for the 13 weeks ended April 29, 2023 ("first quarter of 2024") are against results for the 13 weeks ended April 30, 2022 ("first quarter of 2023").

"I am very pleased with the start to fiscal 2024, against a background of higher interest rates and inflation impacting customers' shopping behaviours, and the foreign exchange impact on RCL's U.S. dollar-denominated purchases," said Stephen F. Reitman, President and Chief Executive Officer of RCL. "With supply chain conditions considerably improved in comparison to the first quarter of 2023, we benefitted from lower supply chain costs in the first quarter of 2024. We believe our ability to provide customers fashion merchandise at affordable prices through shopping in our stores or online, where orders are fulfilled from our network of stores or from our distribution centre, is an important contributor to our success."

"We would also like to welcome Andrea Limbardi, who will become the President and CEO of RCL," Mr. Reitman added. "We are confident that Andrea's deep experience in the retail industry and expertise at applying digital strategies will positively contribute in delivering on our long-term growth aspirations".

Select Financial Information

(in millions of dollars, except for gross profit %) First Quarter of



2024 2023 Change Net Sales 165.0 153.9 7.2 % Gross Profit 88.1 84.0 4.9 % Gross Profit % 53.4 % 54.6 % -120 bps Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 91.7 84.42 8.6 % Net Loss (3.8) (1.7) n/a Adjusted EBITDA1 (1.2) 3.1 n/a Adjusted ROA1 (3.6) (1.0) n/a



1 This is a Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Supplementary Financial Measures" for reconciliations of these measures. 2 Includes $0.6 million of restructuring costs for the first quarter of 2023.



13 weeks ended April 29, 2023

Net sales for the first quarter of 2024 increased by $11.1 million, or 7.2%, to $165.0 million. The increase was primarily due to the growth in comparable sales, mainly driven by increased in-store traffic and improved sales dollars per unit. Comparable sales1, which includes e-commerce net sales, increased 6.4% during the first quarter of 2024.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2024 increased by $4.1 million to $88.1 million as compared with $84.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in gross profit is primarily attributable to the increase in net sales during the first quarter of 2024. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the first quarter of 2024 decreased to 53.4% from 54.6% for the first quarter of 2023, primarily attributable to higher promotional activity combined with an unfavourable foreign exchange impact on U.S. dollar-denominated purchases included in cost of goods sold, partially offset by lower supply chain costs.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $3.8 million ($0.08 basic and diluted loss per share) as compared with a net loss of $1.7 million ($0.04 basic and diluted loss per share) for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in the net loss of $2.1 million is primarily attributable to an increase in store and corporate personnel costs, higher rent as a result of previous preferential lease arrangements being renewed at closer to market lease rates, partially offset by an increase in gross profits and an increase in the income tax recovery.

Adjusted results from operating activities ("Adjusted ROA") for the first quarter of 2024 was ($3.6) million as compared with ($1.0) million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease of $2.6 million in Adjusted ROA is primarily attributable to an increase in operating costs, partially offset by the increase in gross profit.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024 was $(1.2) million as compared to $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease of $4.3 million is primarily attributable to an increase in operating costs, partially offset by the increase in gross profits.

About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

The Company is a leading women's specialty apparel retailer with retail outlets throughout Canada. As at April 29, 2023, the Company operated 406 stores consisting of 235 Reitmans, 91 Penningtons and 80 RW&CO.

1 NON-GAAP Financial Measures & Supplementary Financial Measures

This press announcement makes reference to certain non-GAAP measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. They are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for the Company's analysis of its financial information reported under IFRS.

NON-GAAP Financial Measures

This press announcement discusses the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), and adjusted results from operating activities ("Adjusted ROA"). This press announcement also indicates Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales and is considered a non-GAAP financial ratio. Net sales represent the sale of merchandise less discounts and returns. The intent of presenting Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted ROA is to provide additional useful information to investors and analysts. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings before income tax expense/recovery, interest income, interest expense, loss on foreign currency translation differences reclassified to net earnings, depreciation, amortization, net impairment of non-financial assets, adjusted for the impact of certain items, including a deduction of interest expense and depreciation relating to leases accounted for under IFRS 16, Leases, Federal subsidies and restructuring costs and recoveries. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an important indicator of the Company's ability to generate liquidity through operating cash flow to fund working capital needs and fund capital expenditures and uses this metric for this purpose. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales indicates how much liquidity is generated for each dollar of net sales. The exclusion of interest income and expenses, other than interest expense related to lease liabilities as explained hereafter, eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities. The exclusion of depreciation, amortization and net impairment charges, other than depreciation related to right-of-use assets as explained hereafter, eliminates the non-cash impact, and the exclusion of restructuring items and Federal subsidies presents the results of the on-going business. Under IFRS 16, Leases, the characteristics of some leases result in lease payments being recognized in net earnings in the period in which the performance or use occurs while other leases are recorded as right-of-use assets with a corresponding lease liability recognized, which results in depreciation of those assets and interest expense from those liabilities. Management is presenting its Adjusted EBITDA to reflect the payments of its store and equipment lease obligations on a consistent basis. As such, the initial add-back of depreciation of right-of-use assets and interest on lease obligations are removed from the calculation of Adjusted EDITDA, as this better reflects the operational cash flow impact of its leases.

Adjusted ROA is defined as results from operating activities excluding Federal subsidies and restructuring costs. Management believes that Adjusted ROA provides a more relevant indicator in assessing current operational performance. The exclusion of restructuring items and Federal subsidies presents the on-going operational performance of the business.

Reconciliation of NON-IFRS Measures

The tables below provide a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA and results from operating activities to Adjusted ROA:

(in millions of dollars, except %) For the first quarter of

2024 2023 Net loss $ (3.8) $ (1.7) Depreciation, amortization and net impairment losses on property and equipment, and intangible assets 3.6 5.1 Depreciation on right-of-use assets 7.8 5.8 Interest income (0.9) - Interest expense on lease liabilities 1.6 1.0 Interest expense on revolving credit facility - 0.3 Loss on foreign currency translation differences reclassified to net earnings 1.0 - Income tax recovery (1.1) - Rent impact from IFRS 16, Leases1 (9.4) (6.8) Federal subsidies - (1.2) Restructuring costs - 0.6 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ (1.2) $ 3.1 Adjusted EBITDA as % of Net sales (0.7) % 2.0 %



1 Rent Impact from IFRS 16, Leases is comprised as follows;



(in millions of dollars) For the first quarter of

2024 2023 Depreciation on right-of use assets $ 7.8 $ 5.8 Interest expense on lease liabilities 1.6 1.0 Rent impact from IFRS 16, Leases $ 9.4 $ 6.8



2 As a result of the current definition of Adjusted EBITDA, the comparative figure has been restated to include the rent impact from IFRS 16, Leases of $6.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. Management believes that the current definition of Adjusted EBITDA better reflects the operational cash flow of the Company.



(in millions of dollars) For the first quarter of

2024 2023 Results from operating activities $ (3.6) $ (0.4) Federal subsidies - (1.2) Restructuring costs - 0.6 Adjusted ROA $ (3.6) $ (1.0)



Supplementary Financial Measures

The Company uses a key performance indicator ("KPI"), comparable sales, to assess store performance and sales growth. The Company engages in an omnichannel approach in connecting with its customers by appealing to their shopping habits through either online or store channels. This approach allows customers to shop online for home delivery or to pick up in store, purchase in any of our store locations or ship to home from another store when the products are unavailable in a particular store. Due to customer cross-channel behavior, the Company reports a single comparable sales metric, inclusive of store and e-commerce channels. Comparable sales are defined as net sales generated by stores that have been continuously open during both of the periods being compared and include e-commerce net sales. The comparable sales metric compares the same calendar days for each period. Although this KPI is expressed as a ratio, it is a supplementary financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Management uses comparable sales in evaluating the performance of stores and online net sales and considers it useful in helping to determine what portion of new net sales has come from sales growth and what portion can be attributed to the opening of new stores. Comparable sales is a measure widely used amongst retailers and is considered useful information for both investors and analysts. Comparable sales should not be considered in isolation or used in substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Forward-Looking Statements

All of the statements contained herein, other than statements of fact that are independently verifiable at the date hereof, are forward-looking statements. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including statements on the Company's financial position and operations, and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from the Company's expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and that the objectives, plans, strategic priorities and business outlook may not be achieved. Consequently, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits the Company will derive from them. Forward-looking statements are provided in this press announcement for the purpose of giving information about management's current expectations and plans as of the date of this press announcement, and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking statements for any other purpose. Forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historical trends, current conditions and currently expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes, are appropriate in the circumstances.

This press announcement contains forward-looking statements about the Company's objectives, plans, goals, expectations, aspirations, strategies, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, performance, prospects, opportunities and legal and regulatory matters. Specific forward-looking statements in this press announcement include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's belief in its strategies and its brands and their capacity to generate long-term profitable growth, future liquidity, planned capital expenditures, amount of pension plan contributions, status and impact of systems implementation, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and cost reduction and productivity improvement initiatives as well as the impact of such initiatives. These specific forward-looking statements are contained throughout the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") including those listed in the "Operating Risk Management" and "Financial Risk Management" sections of the MD&A. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "strive", "will", "may" and "should" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company and its management.

Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" section of the Company's MD&A for the first quarter of 2024.

This is not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein. These statements speak only as of the date made and the Company is under no obligation and disavows any intention to update or revise such statements as a result of any event, circumstances or otherwise, except to the extent required under applicable securities law.

The Company's complete financial statements including notes and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the first quarter of 2024 are available online at www.sedar.com .

Montreal, June 14, 2023

Stephen F. Reitman

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (514) 384-1140

Corporate Website: www.reitmanscanadalimited.com

REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)





For the 13 weeks ended



April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022







Net sales

$ 165,018 $ 153,859 Cost of goods sold

76,917 69,896 Gross profit

88,101 83,963 Selling and distribution expenses

80,269 73,257 Administrative expenses

11,408 10,482 Restructuring

- 620 Results from operating activities

(3,576) (396)







Finance income

1,292 80 Finance costs

(2,630) (1,361) Loss before income taxes

(4,914) (1,677)







Income tax recovery (expense)

1,074 (40)







Net loss

$ (3,840) $ (1,717)







Loss per share:





Basic

$ (0.08) $ (0.04) Diluted

(0.08) (0.04)











REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)



For the 13 weeks ended





April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022











Net loss

$ (3,840) $ (1,717)

Other comprehensive income (loss)







Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings:







Loss on foreign currency translation differences reclassified to net earnings

1,044 -

Foreign currency translation differences

- (7)











Items that will not be reclassified to net earnings:







Actuarial gain on defined benefit plan (net of tax of $346 for the 13

weeks ended April 29, 2023; nil for the 13 weeks ended April 30, 2022)

958 911











Total other comprehensive income

2,002 904











Total comprehensive loss

$ (1,838) $ (813)



REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)





April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022 January 28, 2023

ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS









Cash

$ 69,394 $ 40,210 $ 103,004

Restricted cash

2,838 - 2,808

Trade and other receivables

3,857 4,923 3,241

Inventories

139,053 137,505 142,302

Prepaid expenses and other assets

18,565 36,678 14,502

Total Current Assets

233,707 219,316 265,857













NON-CURRENT ASSETS









Restricted cash

- 2,759 -

Property and equipment

63,483 63,572 63,833

Intangible assets

2,240 4,095 2,638

Right-of-use assets

88,355 51,583 79,894

Pension asset

1,290 418 -

Deferred income taxes

33,067 190 32,308

Total Non-Current Assets

188,435 122,617 178,673













TOTAL ASSETS

$ 422,142 $ 341,933 $ 444,530













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











CURRENT LIABILITIES









Revolving credit facility

$ - $ 34,439 $ -

Trade and other payables

53,684 53,427 81,087

Deferred revenue

12,223 12,150 14,100

Income taxes payable

457 535 1,018

Current portion of lease liabilities

27,622 21,954 26,741

Total Current Liabilities

93,986 122,505 122,946













NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES









Lease liabilities

68,859 36,413 60,758

Total Non-Current Liabilities

68,859 36,413 60,758













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Share capital

27,406 27,406 27,406

Contributed surplus

11,180 10,295 10,871

Retained earnings

220,711 146,174 223,593

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

- (860) (1,044)

Total Shareholders' Equity

259,297 183,015 260,826













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 422,142 $ 341,933 $ 444,530













REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Share

Capital Contributed

Surplus Retained

Earnings Accumulated Other

Comprehensive

Loss Total

Shareholders'

Equity

















Balance as at January 29, 2023

$ 27,406 $ 10,871 $ 223,593 $ (1,044) $ 260,826

















Net loss

- - (3,840) - (3,840)

Total other comprehensive income

- - 958 1,044 2,002

Total comprehensive loss (income) for the period

- - (2,882) 1,044 (1,838)

















Share based compensation costs

- 309 - - 309

Total contributions by owners of the Company

- 309 - - 309

















Balance as at April 29, 2023

$ 27,406 $ 11,180 $ 220,711 $ - $ 259,297

















































Balance as at January 30, 2022

$ 27,406 $ 10,295 $ 146,980 $ (853) $ 183,828

















Net loss

- - (1,717) - (1,717)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

- - 911 (7) 904

Total comprehensive loss for the period

- - (806) (7) (813)

















Balance as at April 30, 2022

$ 27,406 $ 10,295 $ 146,174 $ (860) $ 183,015





REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)





For the 13 weeks ended



April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022 CASH FLOWS (USED IN) FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net loss

$ (3,840) $ (1,717) Adjustments for:





Depreciation, amortization and net impairment losses on property and

equipment, and intangible assets

3,575 5,080 Depreciation on right-of-use assets

7,774 5,811 Share-based compensation costs

309 - Foreign exchange gain

(308) (1,847) Loss on foreign currency translation differences reclassified to net earnings

1,044 - Interest on lease liabilities

1,586 1,015 Interest on revolving credit

- 346 Interest income

(921) (34) Income tax (recovery) expense

(1,074) 40



8,145 8,694 Changes in:





Trade and other receivables

(666) 2,666 Inventories

3,249 (18,533) Prepaid expenses and other assets

(4,063) 5,912 Trade and other payables

(26,769) 20,231 Pension asset

14 593 Deferred revenue

(1,877) (1,340) Cash (used in) from operating activities

(21,967) 18,223 Interest paid

- (316) Interest received

971 51 Income taxes paid

(592) (46) Net cash flows (used in) from operating activities

(21,588) 17,912







CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Additions to property and equipment and intangible assets

(3,462) (2,476) Cash flows used in investing activities

(3,462) (2,476)







CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Restricted cash

(30) (2) Net proceeds from revolving credit facility

- 4,805 Payment of lease liabilities

(8,873) (7,364) Cash flows used in financing activities

(8,903) (2,561)







FOREIGN EXCHANGE GAIN ON CASH HELD IN FOREIGN CURRENCY

343 1,833







NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH

(33,610) 14,708







CASH, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

103,004 25,502







CASH, END OF THE PERIOD

$ 69,394 $ 40,210











SOURCE Reitmans (Canada) Limited

For further information: Stephen F. Reitman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: (514) 384-1140, Corporate Website: www.reitmanscanadalimited.com