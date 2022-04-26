MONTREAL, April 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited ("Reitmans" or the "Company") (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET.A) today announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,050,000 options to purchase Class A non-voting shares of the Company (the "Options") to members of management pursuant to its second amended and restated share option plan dated April 19, 2021.

The Options have an exercise price of $1.50, are subject to time-based and performance-based vesting terms. The grant of the Options is made pursuant to the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan which is designed to incentivize members of management in the achievement of long-term financial targets.

