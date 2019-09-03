Reitmans (Canada) Limited announces its results for the 13 and 26 weeks ended August 3, 2019

MONTREAL, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Unless otherwise indicated, the Company's results for the 13 weeks ended August 3, 2019 ("second quarter of 2020") and the results for the 26 weeks ended August 3, 2019 ("year to date fiscal 2020") reflect the impact of the implementation of IFRS 16, as described below under "Adoption of IFRS 16 – Leases".

13 weeks ended August 3, 2019

Sales for the second quarter of 2020 were $232.8 million, as compared with $248.8 million for the 13 weeks ended August 4, 2018 ("second quarter of 2019"). The decrease of $16.0 million is primarily attributable to a net reduction of 45 stores, lower than anticipated sales and unseasonable weather conditions that were prevalent during the early portion of the second quarter of 2020. The Company continues to execute against a plan adapting to the new retail environment by reducing its store presence in select markets while enhancing its e-commerce capabilities. Comparable sales1, which include e-commerce sales, decreased 1.9%. The decrease was primarily due to store traffic being down 3.2% for the second quarter of 2020. The Company continues to experience strong growth through its online channel.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 decreased $14.9 million or 10.8%, to $122.7 million as compared with $137.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, primarily attributable to a net reduction of 45 stores and lower than anticipated sales. Gross profit as a percentage of sales for the second quarter of 2020 decreased to 52.7% from 55.3% for the second quarter of 2019.

Results from operating activities for the second quarter of 2020 were $1.9 million as compared with $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of $8.3 million. This decrease is primarily attributable to the decrease in gross profit of $14.9 million, partially offset by a reduction in selling, distribution and administrative costs of $6.6 million.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.1 million ($0.00 basic and diluted loss per share) as compared with $10.0 million net earnings ($0.16 basic and diluted earnings per share) for the second quarter of 2019. The unfavourable change of $10.1 million included an unfavourable impact of IFRS 16 of $1.0 million. Excluding this $1.0 million impact of IFRS 16, the deterioration in net earnings of $9.1 million is primarily attributable to lower sales, the decrease in gross profit and the increase in net finance costs partially offset by reduced store operating costs and an increase in income tax recovery.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the second quarter of 2020 was $27.4 million, as compared with $21.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $6.0 million. The increase in adjusted EBITDA includes a favourable impact from the adoption of IFRS 16 of $18.1 million. Excluding this $18.1 million impact of IFRS 16, adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 was $9.3 million as compared with $21.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of $12.1 million. The decrease is primarily attributable to the decrease in gross profit.

26 weeks ended August 3, 2019

Sales for the year to date fiscal 2020 were $418.0 million, as compared with $456.4 million for the 26 weeks ended August 4, 2018 ("year to date fiscal 2019"). The decrease of $38.4 million is primarily attributable to a net reduction of 45 stores, lower than anticipated sales and unseasonable weather conditions that were prevalent during the earlier portion of year to date fiscal 2020. The Company continues to execute against a plan adapting to the new retail environment by reducing its store presence in select markets while enhancing its e-commerce capabilities. Comparable sales1, which include e-commerce sales, decreased 3.6%. The decrease was primarily due to store traffic being down 4.2% for the year to date fiscal 2020. The Company continues to experience strong growth through its online channel.

Gross profit for the year to date fiscal 2020 decreased $29.4 million or 11.6%, to $224.5 million as compared with $253.9 million for the year to date fiscal 2019. The decrease is primarily attributable to a net reduction of 45 stores and lower than anticipated sales. Gross profit as a percentage of sales for the year to date fiscal 2020 decreased to 53.7% from 55.6% for the year to date fiscal 2019.

Results from operating activities for the year to date fiscal 2020 were a loss of $11.2 million as compared with earnings of $5.9 million for the year to date fiscal 2019, a decrease of $17.1 million. This decrease is primarily attributable to the decrease in gross profit of $29.4 million, partially offset by a reduction in selling, distribution and administrative costs of $12.3 million.

Net loss for the year to date fiscal 2020 was $12.7 million ($0.20 basic and diluted loss per share) as compared with $6.8 million net earnings ($0.11 basic and diluted earnings per share) for the year to date fiscal 2019. The unfavourable change of $19.5 million included an unfavourable impact of IFRS 16 of $2.3 million. Excluding this $2.3 million impact of IFRS 16, the deterioration in net earnings of $17.2 million is primarily attributable to lower sales, the decrease in gross profit and the increase in net finance costs partially offset by reduced store operating costs and an increase in income tax recovery.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the year to date fiscal 2020 was $40.9 million, as compared with $28.3 million for the year to date fiscal 2019, an increase of $12.6 million. The increase in adjusted EBITDA includes a favourable impact of IFRS 16 of $36.3 million. Excluding this $36.3 million impact of IFRS 16, adjusted EBITDA for the year to date fiscal 2020 was $4.6 million as compared with $28.3 million for the year to date fiscal 2019, a decrease of $23.7 million. The decrease is primarily attributable to the decrease in gross profit.

Adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases

The Company adopted IFRS 16 – Leases, replacing IAS 17 – Leases and related interpretations, using the modified retrospective approach, effective for the annual reporting period beginning on February 3, 2019. As a result, the Company's results for the second quarter of 2020 and year to date fiscal 2020 reflect lease accounting under IFRS 16. Comparative figures for the second quarter of 2019 and year to date fiscal 2019 have not been restated and continue to be reported under IAS 17, Leases. Refer to Note 3 of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the second quarter of 2020 for additional details on the implementation of IFRS 16.

Dividends

At the Board of Directors meeting held on September 3, 2019, a quarterly cash dividend (constituting eligible dividends) of $0.05 per share on all outstanding Class A non-voting and Common shares of the Company was declared, payable October 24, 2019 to shareholders of record on October 10, 2019.

Sales for the four weeks ended August 31, 2019

Sales for the month of August (the four weeks ended August 31, 2019) decreased 7.1%. Comparable sales1 decreased 3.6%.

About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

The Company is a leading ladieswear specialty apparel retailer with retail outlets throughout Canada. The Company operates 591 stores consisting of 258 Reitmans, 114 Penningtons, 80 Addition Elle, 81 RW & CO. and 58 Thyme Maternity.

1 Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has identified several key operating performance measures and non-GAAP financial measures which management believes are useful in assessing the performance of the Company; however, readers are cautioned that some of these measures may not have standardized meanings under IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar terms used by other companies.

In addition to discussing earnings in accordance with IFRS, this press announcement provides adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") as a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings before income tax expense/recovery, dividend income, interest income, net change in fair value of marketable securities, realized gains or losses on disposal of marketable securities, interest expense, impairment of goodwill, depreciation, amortization and net impairment charges. The following table reconciles the most comparable GAAP measure, net earnings or loss, to adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is an important indicator of the Company's ability to generate liquidity through operating cash flow to fund working capital needs and fund capital expenditures and uses the metric for this purpose. The exclusion of dividend income, interest income and expense and the net change in fair value of marketable securities eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities. The exclusion of depreciation, amortization and impairment charges eliminates the non-cash impact. The intent of adjusted EBITDA is to provide additional useful information to investors and analysts. The measure does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. Although depreciation, amortization and impairment charges are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, as such, adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for these replacements. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered either as discretionary cash available to invest in the growth of the business or as a measure of cash that will be available to meet the Company's obligations. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently. From time to time, the Company may exclude additional items if it believes doing so would result in a more effective analysis of underlying operating performance. The exclusion of certain items does not imply that they are non-recurring. Adjusted EBITDA should not be used in substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS or as an alternative to net earnings, net cash provided by operating, investing or financing activities or any other financial statement data presented as indicators of financial performance or liquidity, each as presented in accordance with IFRS. Although adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, it has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under IFRS.

The Company uses a key performance indicator ("KPI"), comparable sales, to assess store performance and sales growth. The Company has embarked on an omnichannel approach to engaging with customers. Due to the cross-channel behaviour of consumers, the Company has launched its initiative aimed at appealing to its customers' shopping habits through either online or store channels. This approach allows customers to shop online for home delivery, pickup in-store, purchase in any of our store locations or ship to home from our stores when products are unavailable. Due to customer cross-channel behaviour, the Company reports a single comparable sales metric, inclusive of store and e-commerce channels. Comparable sales are defined as sales generated by stores that have been continuously open during both of the periods being compared and include e-commerce sales. Comparable sales exclude sales from wholesale accounts. The comparable sales metric compares the same calendar days for each period. Although this KPI is expressed as a ratio, it is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Management uses comparable sales in evaluating the performance of stores and online sales and considers it useful in helping to determine what portion of new sales has come from sales growth and what portion can be attributed to the opening of new stores. Comparable sales is a measure widely used amongst retailers and is considered useful information for both investors and analysts. Comparable sales should not be considered in isolation or used in substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following table reconciles net (loss) earnings to adjusted EBITDA:









For the second quarter of Year to date fiscal

2020 2020

Excluding

impact of

IFRS 16 (1) 2019 2020 2020 Excluding

impact of

IFRS 16 (1) 2019 Net (loss) earnings $ (0.1) $ 0.9 $ 10.0 $ (12.7) $ (10.4) $ 6.8 Depreciation, amortization and net impairment losses 25.9 8.5 10.4 52.5 17.0 20.3 Dividend income (0.6) (0.6) (0.6) (1.3) (1.3) (1.3) Interest income (0.5) (0.5) (0.5) (0.9) (0.9) (0.8) Net change in fair value of marketable securities 1.8 1.8 (0.7) 3.9 3.9 1.1 Interest expense 2.0 - - 3.9 - - Income tax (recovery) expense (1.1) (0.8) 2.8 (4.5) (3.7) 2.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27.4 $ 9.3 $ 21.4 $ 40.9 $ 4.6 $ 28.3 Adjusted EBITDA as % of Sales 11.8% 4.0% 8.6% 9.8% 1.1% 6.2%

1 Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 and year to date fiscal 2020 excluding impact of IFRS 16 assumes the Company continued to report under IAS 17, Leases and did not adopt IFRS 16. Under IFRS 16, the nature and timing of expenses related to operating leases have changed as the straight-line operating lease expenses have been replaced with a depreciation charge for right-of-use assets and interest expense on lease liabilities. Accordingly, IFRS 16 had a favourable impact of approximately $18.1 million and $36.3 million on adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 and for year to date fiscal 2020, respectively, as operating lease expenses have been replaced with depreciation and interest expenses, which are not included in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA.

Forward-Looking Statements

All of the statements contained herein, other than statements of fact that are independently verifiable at the date hereof, are forward-looking statements. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Consequently, actual future results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's expectations only as of the date of this Press Announcement. Forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historical trends, current conditions and currently expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes, are appropriate in the circumstances. This Press Announcement contains forward-looking statements about the Company's objectives, plans, goals, aspirations, strategies, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, performance, prospects, opportunities and legal and regulatory matters. Specific forward-looking statements in this Press Announcement include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's anticipated future results and events, future liquidity, planned capital expenditures, amount of pension plan contributions, status and impact of systems implementation, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and cost reduction and productivity improvement initiatives as well as the impact of such initiatives. These specific forward-looking statements are contained throughout the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") including those listed in the "Operating and Financial Risk Management" section of the Company's MD&A. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "strive", "will", "may" and "should" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company and its management.

Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" section of the Company's MD&A for the second quarter of 2020.

Other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein. These statements speak only as of the date made and the Company is under no obligation and disavows any intention to update or revise such statements as a result of any event, circumstances or otherwise, except to the extent required under applicable securities law.

The Company's complete financial statements including notes and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter of 2020 are available online at www.sedar.com .

Montreal, September 3, 2019



Jeremy H. Reitman

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (514) 385-2630

Corporate Website: www.reitmanscanadalimited.com

REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)











For the 13 weeks ended For the 26 weeks ended



August 3, 2019 August 4, 2018 August 3, 2019 August 4, 2018











Sales

$ 232,779 $ 248,797 $ 417,973 $ 456,418 Cost of goods sold

110,122 111,160 193,505 202,468 Gross profit

122,657 137,637 224,468 253,950 Selling and distribution expenses

109,376 115,534 213,217 225,480 Administrative expenses

11,382 11,854 22,450 22,532 Results from operating activities

1,899 10,249 (11,199) 5,938











Finance income

1,114 2,578 2,234 4,128 Finance costs

4,147 - 8,203 1,065 (Loss) earnings before income taxes

(1,134) 12,827 (17,168) 9,001











Income tax (recovery) expense

(1,079) 2,800 (4,499) 2,182











Net (loss) earnings

$ (55) $ 10,027 $ (12,669) $ 6,819











(Loss) earnings per share :









Basic

$ (0.00) $ 0.16 $ (0.20) $ 0.11 Diluted

(0.00) 0.16 (0.20) 0.11

REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)











For the 13 weeks ended For the 26 weeks ended



August 3, 2019 August 4, 2018 August 3, 2019 August 4, 2018











Net (loss) earnings

$ (55) $ 10,027 $ (12,669) $ 6,819 Other comprehensive (loss) income









Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings:









Cash flow hedges (net of tax of $726 for the

13 weeks and $16 for the 26 weeks ended

August 3, 2019; net of tax of $189 for the

13 weeks and $2,731 for the 26 weeks

ended August 4, 2018)

(1,981) 516 42 7,441 Foreign currency translation differences

49 (43) (48) (230)











Total other comprehensive (loss) income

(1,932) 473 (6) 7,211











Total comprehensive (loss) income

$ (1,987) $ 10,500 $ (12,675) $ 14,030

REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)













August 3, 2019 August 4, 2018 February 2, 2019 ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 49,562 $ 115,201 $ 112,518 Marketable securities

45,834 60,960 49,690 Trade and other receivables

6,759 6,346 7,897 Derivative financial asset

423 4,871 1,900 Income taxes recoverable

294 - - Inventories

165,510 143,144 146,809 Prepaid expenses

16,277 20,519 19,771 Total Current Assets

284,659 351,041 338,585









NON-CURRENT ASSETS







Property and equipment

91,599 100,867 95,921 Intangible assets

20,439 19,241 21,639 Right-of-use assets

203,262 - - Goodwill

11,843 11,843 11,843 Deferred income taxes

28,219 24,872 24,829 Total Non-Current Assets

355,362 156,823 154,232









TOTAL ASSETS

$ 640,021 $ 507,864 $ 492,817









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES







Trade and other payables

$ 114,858 $ 106,629 $ 98,842 Derivative financial liability

739 - 966 Deferred revenue

12,695 15,876 15,209 Income taxes payable

- 1,824 4,201 Current portion of lease liabilities

63,539 - - Total Current Liabilities

191,831 124,329 119,218









NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES







Trade and other payables

377 7,117 5,170 Deferred lease credits

- 7,209 7,789 Lease liabilities

148,949 - - Pension liability

21,191 19,488 21,043 Total Non-Current Liabilities

170,517 33,814 34,002









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Share capital

27,406 38,397 38,397 Contributed surplus

10,274 10,157 10,245 Retained earnings

241,283 299,537 292,239 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(1,290) 1,630 (1,284) Total Shareholders' Equity

277,673 349,721 339,597









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 640,021 $ 507,864 $ 492,817

REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

















Share Capital Contributed

Surplus Retained

Earnings Accumulated Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Total

Shareholders'

Equity



























Balance as at February 3, 2019

$ 38,397 $ 10,245 $ 292,239 $ (1,284) $ 339,597 IFRS 16 adoption adjustment (net of tax)

- - 767 - 767 Restated balance as at February 3, 2019

38,397 10,245 293,006 (1,284) 340,364













Net loss

- - (12,669) - (12,669) Total other comprehensive loss

- - - (6) (6) Total comprehensive loss for the period

- - (12,669) (6) (12,675)













Share-based compensation costs

- 29 - - 29 Dividends

- - (6,334) - (6,334) Purchase of Class A non-voting shares

pursuant to substantial issuer bid

(10,991) - - - (10,991) Excess of purchase price of Class A non-voting

shares over carrying amount

- - (32,720) - (32,720) Total (distributions to) contributions by

owners of the Company

(10,991) 29 (39,054) - (50,016)













Balance as at August 3, 2019

$ 27,406 $ 10,274 $ 241,283 $ (1,290) $ 277,673









































Balance as at February 4, 2018

$ 38,397 $ 10,119 $ 297,895 $ (5,581) $ 340,830 IFRS 15 adoption adjustment (net of tax)

- - 1,157 - 1,157 Restated balance as at February 4, 2018

38,397 10,119 299,052 (5,581) 341,987













Net earnings

- - 6,819 - 6,819 Total other comprehensive income

- - - 7,211 7,211 Total comprehensive income for the period

- - 6,819 7,211 14,030













Share-based compensation costs

- 38 - - 38 Dividends

- - (6,334) - (6,334) Total contributions by (distributions to)

owners of the Company

- 38 (6,334) - (6,296)













Balance as at August 4, 2018

$ 38,397 $ 10,157 $ 299,537 $ 1,630 $ 349,721

REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)











For the 13 weeks ended For the 26 weeks ended



August 3, 2019 August 4, 2018 August 3, 2019 August 4, 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net (loss) earnings

$ (55) $ 10,027 $ (12,669) $ 6,819 Adjustments for:









Depreciation, amortization and net impairment losses

25,864 10,470 52,475 20,339 Share-based compensation costs

(69) 131 67 175 Net change in fair value of marketable securities

1,792 (740) 3,855 1,065 Net change in transfer of realized loss (gain) on cash flow

hedges to inventory

1,307 (2,962) 1,307 (4,407) Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(1,127) 485 (4,095) 1,675 Interest on lease liabilities

1,943 - 3,864 - Interest and dividend income, net

(1,114) (1,118) (2,234) (2,104) Income tax (recovery) expense

(1,079) 2,800 (4,499) 2,182



27,462 19,093 38,071 25,744 Changes in:









Trade and other receivables

2,345 2,347 1,587 (1,429) Inventories

(6,180) 4,245 (18,701) (6,039) Prepaid expenses

(1,157) (472) (2,699) (1,332) Trade and other payables

25,416 2,856 18,387 11,806 Pension liability

26 135 147 252 Deferred lease credits

- 735 - 759 Deferred revenue

(1,104) (224) (2,514) (4,118) Cash from operating activities

46,808 28,715 34,278 25,643 Interest received

418 453 1,066 813 Dividends received

648 628 1,294 1,254 Income taxes received

- 76 12 2,306 Income taxes paid

(2,268) (1) (3,697) (4) Net cash flows from operating activities

45,606 29,871 32,953 30,012











CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Additions to property and equipment and intangible assets, net

(5,970) (6,539) (12,141) (11,227) Cash flows used in investing activities

(5,970) (6,539) (12,141) (11,227)











CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Dividends paid

(3,167) (3,167) (6,334) (6,334) Payment of lease liabilities

(19,028) - (37,773) - Purchases of Class A non-voting shares pursuant to substantial issuer bid

(43,711) - (43,711) - Cash flows used in financing activities

(65,906) (3,167) (87,818) (6,334)











FOREIGN EXCHANGE GAIN (LOSS) ON CASH HELD IN

FOREIGN CURRENCY

1,179 (530) 4,050 (1,906)











NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS

(25,091) 19,635 (62,956) 10,545











CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF THE

PERIOD

74,653 95,566 112,518 104,656











CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF THE PERIOD

$ 49,562 $ 115,201 $ 49,562 $ 115,201

