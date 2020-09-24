MONTRÉAL, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Company's results for the 13 weeks ended August 1, 2020 ("second quarter of 2021") and the results for the 26 weeks ended August 1, 2020 ("year to date fiscal 2021") and the respective comparative periods of the 13 weeks ended August 3, 2019 ("second quarter of 2020") and the 26 weeks ended August 3, 2019 ("year to date fiscal 2020") separately present continuing and discontinuing operations as described below under "Discontinued Operations".

13 weeks ended August 1, 2020

Sales for the second quarter of 2021 decreased by $44.2 million, or 23.5%, to $144.0 million compared to $188.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to the impact from temporary store closures, a phased store re-opening (as described below under "Current Developments and Subsequent Events"), as well as store traffic trends that were below pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter of 2021, partially offset by an increase of e-commerce sales.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 decreased $27.7 million or 28.0%, to $71.3 million as compared with $99.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. Gross profit as a percentage of sales for the second quarter of 2021 decreased to 49.5% from 52.6% for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease as a percentage of sales is primarily attributable to higher promotional activity during the second quarter of 2021.

Results from operating activities from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2021 were a loss of $26.7 million as compared with a loss of $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease of $25.1 million is primarily attributable to lower sales, the decrease in gross profit and $23.5 million in restructuring costs, partially offset by a decrease in overall operating costs, which included support received from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ('"CEWS") program of $13.5 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Net loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2021 was $27.4 million ($0.56 basic and diluted loss per share) as compared with a $2.4 million net loss ($0.04 basic and diluted loss per share) for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in net loss of $25.0 million is primarily attributable to the $23.5 million of restructuring costs incurred, while the decrease in gross profit and an increase in income tax expense were almost completely offset by a decrease in net finance costs and a decrease in overall operating costs.

Adjusted EBITDA1 from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2021 was $5.3 million as compared with $19.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease of $14.3 million is primarily attributable to the decrease of $27.7 million in gross profit, partially offset by a reduction in operating costs (excluding restructuring costs, depreciation, amortization and impairment of non-financial assets) of $12.3 million and an increase of $1.1 million in foreign exchange gain.

As described below under "Discontinued Operations", the Company, as part of its restructuring plan, closed the Thyme Maternity and Addition Elle banners. Net loss from discontinued operations for the second quarter of 2021 was $44.6 million as compared to net income from discontinued operations of $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in net loss of $46.9 million is primarily attributable to $50.7 million in restructuring costs incurred as a result of the Company's decision to close the Thyme Maternity and Addition Elle banners as part of its overall restructuring plan. An expected decline in the gross margin as a percentage of sales occurred with the liquidation of the merchandise as the banners' stores closed.

26 weeks ended August 1, 2020

Sales for the year to date fiscal 2021 decreased by $112.2 million, or 33.2%, to $225.3 million compared to $337.5 million in year to date fiscal 2020, primarily due to the impact from temporary store closures; a phased store re-opening, as well as store traffic trends that were below pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter of 2021, partially offset by an increase of e-commerce sales.

Gross profit for the year to date fiscal 2021 decreased $79.2 million, or 44.2%, to $99.8 million as compared with $179.0 million for the year to date fiscal 2020. Gross profit as a percentage of sales for the year to date fiscal 2021 decreased to 44.3% from 53.0% for the year to date fiscal 2020. The decrease both in gross profit and as a percentage of sales is primarily attributable to spring season merchandise selling at promotional pricing which reflected a larger discount than usual as a result of the temporary store closures during a portion of the year to date fiscal 2021 and to a $2.0 million increase in the Company's inventory reserves as store traffic trends are below pre-pandemic levels which will require higher markdowns and higher promotional activity on future sales.

Results from operating activities from continuing operations for the year to date fiscal 2021 were a loss of $82.7 million as compared with a loss of $17.3 million for the year to date fiscal 2020. The decrease of $65.4 million is primarily attributable to lower sales, the decrease in gross profit and $23.5 million in restructuring costs, partially offset by a decrease in overall operating costs, which included support received from the CEWS program of $19.5 million for the year to date fiscal 2021.

Net loss from continuing operations for the year to date fiscal 2021 was $74.1 million ($1.52 basic and diluted loss per share) as compared with a $16.6 million net loss ($0.26 basic and diluted loss per share) for the year to date fiscal 2020. The increase in net loss from continued operations of $57.5 million is primarily attributable to the decrease in gross profit, restructuring costs and an increase in income tax expense, partially offset by an increase in net finance income and a decrease in overall operating costs.

Adjusted EBITDA1 from continuing operations for the year to date fiscal 2021 was a loss of $14.0 million as compared to earnings of $25.8 million for the year to date fiscal 2020. The decrease of $39.8 million is primarily attributable to the decrease of $79.2 million in gross profit, partially offset by a reduction in operating costs (excluding restructuring costs, depreciation, amortization and impairment of non-financial assets) of $27.2 million and an increase of $12.2 million in foreign exchange gain.

Net loss from discontinued operations for the year to date fiscal 2021 was $72.6 million as compared to net income from discontinued operations of $3.9 million for the year to date fiscal 2020. The increase in net loss of $76.5 million is primarily attributable to $50.7 million in restructuring costs, an increase of $21.1 million in impairment of non-financial assets as a result of the Company's decision to close the Thyme Maternity and Addition Elle banners, and an expected decline in gross margin as a result of the liquidation of the merchandise as the banners' stores closed, partially offset by reduced operating costs as a result of temporary store closures and the measures taken by the Company to reduce costs.

Current Developments and Subsequent Events

Since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020 by the World Health Organization, there have been significant impacts for the Company. The measures adopted by the Federal and provincial governments in order to mitigate the spread of the pandemic required the Company to temporarily close all of its retail locations across the country effective March 17, 2020. During the period of closure, the Company's only sales were derived from its e-commerce channel; its distribution and fulfillment center remained open while the Company leveraged its ship from store capabilities. In late May 2020, and in accordance with the laws and regulations of each applicable region and province, the Company began to reopen its retail locations. By the end of June 2020, all of the Company's stores were open for business. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company has incurred incremental costs for personal protective equipment and additional supply costs associated with social distancing protocols and cleaning regimens being put in place in its retail locations, distribution and fulfillment center and head office.

The extent to which COVID-19 will continue to impact the Company's business, including its supply chain, consumer shopping behavior and consumer demand, including online shopping, will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted at this time. As the Company navigates through challenges caused by COVID-19, its focus will be to closely monitor its cash position and control its spending, while managing its inventory levels in line with the unprecedented change in demand behavior since COVID-19 started. Current financial information may not necessarily be indicative of future operating results.

The Company had taken many measures to protect its financial position during this challenging situation. Such measures included:

Furloughing a substantial number of store and head office employees;

All other employees collectively contributing to on-going cost-cutting initiatives through temporary salary reductions;

Cancelling or delaying significant investments in capital expenditures for the remainder of fiscal 2021;

Adjusting inventory levels by cancelling or delaying many orders;

Reducing all non-payroll discretionary expenses, including marketing and travel; and

Extending payment terms and asking for temporary price concessions for both merchandise and non-merchandise vendor invoices.

Such measures partially mitigated the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business. However, with the deterioration in the Company's financial performance and its financial position since the end of the fiscal 2020, the continued uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, and after evaluating all its strategic options, on May 19, 2020, the Company obtained an initial order (the "Order") from the Superior Court of Québec (the "Court") to seek protection from creditors under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (the "CCAA") and Ernst & Young Inc. was appointed as the Monitor. Since its initial filing on May 19, 2020 the Company obtained an initial extension of the protection under CCAA until July 29, 2020 and obtained a further extension until October 16, 2020. The CCAA process allows the Company to implement an operational and commercial restructuring plan to re-position the Company for long-term success (the "restructuring plan"). On June 1, 2020, the Company announced that, as part of its restructuring plan and as approved by the Monitor, it will close the Thyme Maternity and Addition Elle banners and reduce its workforce by approximately 1,100 employees in its retail stores and approximately 300 employees at its head office. This led to the closure of all retail stores for both banners. Their respective e-commerce websites have also ceased operations. See section entitled "Discontinued Operations".

Subsequent to period end, the Monitor commenced the claims process for creditor amounts owing that existed as at May 19, 2020. Creditors will have to file their proof of claim and former employees will have to file the appropriate notice of dispute document with the Monitor on or before October 21, 2020. All such claims will then be addressed in a Plan of Arrangement to be filed and communicated at a later date.

In accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), trading in Reitmans' Common shares and Class A non-voting shares was suspended on May 19, 2020 and the Company's shares were delisted from the TSX effective at the close of business on July 29, 2020. The Company began to work on a transition plan to allow trading of its shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX–V") and, subsequent to period end, on September 3, 2020, its shares began trading on the TSX-V. The trading symbol of the Company's Common shares and Class A shares remained "RET" and "RET-A", respectively.

For the year to date fiscal 2021, the Company incurred a net loss of $146.7 million. As at August 1, 2020, the Company's current liabilities of $281.4 million exceed current assets of $222.1 million. Subsequent to period end, on August 5, 2020, the Company secured interim financing ("DIP Loan") up to a maximum amount of $60 million with a Canadian financial institution. As of the date of this press announcement, the Company has not needed to draw funds from the DIP Loan facility. With the uncertainties surrounding the impact of COVID-19 going forward, the Company cannot guarantee that such DIP Loan will not be utilized in the future.

These factors and conditions, combined with the unpredictability of the outcome of the matters arising from the CCAA proceedings, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and, therefore, realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business.

The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which assumes the Company will continue its operations for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities and commitments in the normal course of business. In assessing whether the going concern assumption is appropriate and whether there are material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, management must take into account all available information about the future, including estimated future cash flows, for a period of at least twelve months following the end of the reporting period. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at August 1, 2020 do not include any adjustments to the carrying amounts and classification of assets, liabilities and reported expenses that may otherwise be required if the going concern basis was not appropriate. Such adjustments could be material. It is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of COVID-19 and the impact on the financial results and financial condition of the Company in future periods. During the remainder of fiscal 2021, the Company will continue to take into consideration the most recent developments and impacts of the pandemic, including updated assessments of future cash flows. Any additional impacts resulting from COVID-19 will be reflected in the financial results of fiscal 2021, if applicable.

Discontinued Operations

As part of its restructuring plan, the Company closed the Thyme Maternity and Addition Elle banners and, as a result, their results and cash flows have now been classified as discontinued operations. IFRS 5, Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations, requires that the comparative statements of earnings and comprehensive income (loss) are re–presented as if the operations were discontinued from the start of the comparative year. As a result, discontinued operations are excluded from the loss from continuing operations and are presented as income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, as a separate line item in the consolidated statements of earnings (loss).

Dividends

At the Board of Directors meeting held on September 24, 2020, to conserve cash to finance its ongoing operations, the Board decided to continue to suspend the quarterly cash dividend. The Company will continue to assess potential future dividend levels on a quarterly basis.

About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

The Company is a leading women's specialty apparel retailer with retail outlets throughout Canada. As at August 1, 2020, the Company operated 440 stores consisting of 255 Reitmans, 105 Penningtons and 80 RW&CO. As noted above, all Addition Elle and Thyme Maternity stores have been closed in connection with the restructuring plan.

1 Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has identified several key operating performance measures and non-GAAP financial measures which management believes are useful in assessing the performance of the Company; however, readers are cautioned that some of these measures may not have standardized meanings under IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar terms used by other companies.

In addition to discussing earnings in accordance with IFRS, this press announcement provides adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") as a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings before income tax expense/recovery, dividend income, interest income, net change in fair value and loss on disposal of marketable securities, interest expense, depreciation, amortization, impairment of non-financial assets and restructuring costs. The Company updated its definition of Adjusted EBITDA to exclude the restructuring costs which have been incurred as a result of the restructuring plan. Subsequent to the classification of the Addition Elle and Thyme Maternity businesses as discontinued operations, Adjusted EBITDA has also been modified to exclude discontinued operations.

The following table reconciles the most comparable GAAP measure, net earnings or loss from continuing operations, to Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an important indicator of the Company's ability to generate liquidity through operating cash flow to fund working capital needs and fund capital expenditures and uses the metric for this purpose. The exclusion of dividend income, interest income and expense and the net change in fair value and loss on disposal of marketable securities eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities. The exclusion of depreciation, amortization and impairment charges eliminates the non-cash impact and the exclusion of restructuring costs and discontinued operations presents the results of the on-going businesses. The intent of Adjusted EBITDA is to provide additional useful information to investors and analysts. The measure does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. Although depreciation, amortization and impairment charges are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, as such, Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for these replacements. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered either as discretionary cash available to invest in the growth of the business or as a measure of cash that will be available to meet the Company's obligations. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently. From time to time, the Company may exclude additional items if it believes doing so would result in a more effective analysis of underlying operating performance. The exclusion of certain items does not imply that they are non-recurring. Adjusted EBITDA should not be used in substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS or as an alternative to net earnings, net cash provided by operating, investing or financing activities or any other financial statement data presented as indicators of financial performance or liquidity, each as presented in accordance with IFRS. Although Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, it has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under IFRS.

The Company uses a key performance indicator ("KPI"), comparable sales, to assess store performance and sales growth. The Company engages in an omnichannel approach in connecting with its customers by appealing to their shopping habits through either online or store channels. This approach allows customers to shop online for home delivery, purchase in any of our store locations or ship to home from another store when the products are unavailable in a particular store. Due to customer cross-channel behavior, the Company reports a single comparable sales metric, inclusive of store and e-commerce channels. Comparable sales are defined as sales generated by stores that have been continuously open during both of the periods being compared and include e-commerce sales. Comparable sales exclude sales from wholesale accounts. The comparable sales metric compares the same calendar days for each period. Although this KPI is expressed as a ratio, it is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Management uses comparable sales in evaluating the performance of stores and online sales and considers it useful in helping to determine what portion of new sales has come from sales growth and what portion can be attributed to the opening of new stores. Comparable sales is a measure widely used amongst retailers and is considered useful information for both investors and analysts. Comparable sales should not be considered in isolation or used in substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

As highlighted in the section entitled "Current Developments and Subsequent Events", on March 17, 2020, the Company announced the temporary closure of its retail stores with store locations reopening from late May 2020 to the end of June 2020, while its e-commerce channel operated throughout the year to date fiscal 2021. Due to the unprecedented nature of COVID-19 and its significant impact on consumers and our ability to service our customers, management believes that comparable sales are not currently representative of the underlying trends of our business and consequently would not provide a meaningful metric in comparisons of year-over-year sales results. Accordingly, this press announcement does not include a discussion of the Company's comparable sales in respect of the second quarter of and year to date fiscal 2021. Management will continue to monitor and evaluate the effects of COVID-19 and will resume the evaluation of comparable sales when year-over-year results are more representative.

The following table reconciles net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:









For the second quarter of Year to date fiscal

2021 20201 2021 20201 Net loss from continuing operations $ (27.4) $ (2.4) $ (74.1) $ (16.6) Depreciation and amortization

5.6

20.8

25.1

41.4 Impairment of non-financial assets

2.2

0.8

8.3

2.1 Dividend income

-

(0.6)

-

(1.3) Interest income

(0.1)

(0.5)

(0.2)

(0.9) Net change in fair value of marketable securities

-

1.8

-

3.9 Interest expense on lease liabilities

1.4

1.6

3.0

3.1 Income tax expense (recovery)

0.1

(1.9)

0.4

(5.9) Restructuring costs

23.5

-

23.5

- Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 5.3 $ 19.6 $ (14.0) $ 25.8 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations as % of Sales

3.7%

10.4%

(6.2)%

7.6%



1Comparative figures have been restated to conform to the current definition, which excludes the effect of discontinued operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

All of the statements contained herein, other than statements of fact that are independently verifiable at the date hereof, are forward-looking statements. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including statements regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial position and operations, and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from the Company's expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and that the objectives, plans, strategic priorities and business outlook may not be achieved. Consequently, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits the Company will derive from them. Forward-looking statements are provided in this press announcement for the purpose of giving information about management's current expectations and plans as of the date of this press announcement, and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking statements for any other purpose. Forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historical trends, current conditions and currently expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes, are appropriate in the circumstances.

This press announcement contains forward-looking statements about the Company's objectives, plans, goals, expectations, aspirations, strategies, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, performance, prospects, opportunities and legal and regulatory matters. Specific forward-looking statements in this press announcement include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's belief in its strategies and its brands and their capacity to generate long-term profitable growth, future liquidity, planned capital expenditures, amount of pension plan contributions, status and impact of systems implementation, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and cost reduction and productivity improvement initiatives as well as the impact of such initiatives. These specific forward-looking statements are contained throughout the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") including those listed in the "Operating Risk Management" and "Financial Risk Management" sections of the MD&A. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "strive", "will", "may" and "should" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company and its management.

Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" section of the Company's MD&A for the second quarter of 2021.

Other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein. These statements speak only as of the date made and the Company is under no obligation and disavows any intention to update or revise such statements as a result of any event, circumstances or otherwise, except to the extent required under applicable securities law.

The Company's complete financial statements including notes and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter of 2021 are available online at www.sedar.com .

Montreal, September 24, 2020

Stephen F. Reitman

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (514) 384-1140

Corporate Website: www.reitmanscanadalimited.com

REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)







For the 13 weeks ended For the 26 weeks ended

August 1, 2020 August 3, 2019(1) August 1, 2020 August 3, 2019(1)

















Sales $ 143,987 $ 188,166 $ 225,313 $ 337,455 Cost of goods sold

72,757

89,156

125,497

158,450 Gross profit

71,230

99,010

99,816

179,005 Selling and distribution expenses

65,002

88,449

134,076

171,771 Administrative expenses

7,215

11,382

16,611

22,450 Impairment of non-financial assets

2,208

804

8,243

2,056 Restructuring costs

23,545

-

23,545

- Results from operating activities

(26,740)

(1,625)

(82,659)

(17,272)

















Finance income

805

1,114

11,911

2,234 Finance costs

1,418

3,775

2,967

7,450 Loss before income taxes

(27,353)

(4,286)

(73,715)

(22,488)

















Income tax expense (recovery)

131

(1,924)

443

(5,926) Net loss from continuing operations

(27,484)

(2,362)

(74,158)

(16,562) (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax

(44,559)

2,307

(72,564)

3,893

















Net loss $ (72,043) $ (55) $ (146,722) $ (12,669)

















Loss per share :















Basic $ (1.47) $ (0.00) $ (3.00) $ (0.20) Diluted

(1.47)

(0.00)

(3.00)

(0.20)

















Loss per share from continuing operations :















Basic $ (0.56) $ (0.04) $ (1.52) $ (0.26) Diluted

(0.56)

(0.04)

(1.52)

(0.26)



(1) Comparative figures have been restated to separately present the results of continuing and discontinued operations.

REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)







For the 13 weeks ended For the 26 weeks ended

August 1, 2020 August 3, 2019 August 1, 2020 August 3, 2019









Net loss $ (72,043) $ (55) $ (146,722) $ (12,669) Other comprehensive income (loss)















Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings:















Cash flow hedges (net of tax of $273 for the 26 weeks ended August 1, 2020; net of tax of $726 for the 13 weeks and $16 for the 26 weeks ended August 3, 2019)

-

(1,981)

(754)

42 Foreign currency translation differences

195

49

(81)

(48)

















Total other comprehensive income (loss)

195

(1,932)

(835)

(6)

















Total comprehensive loss $ (71,848) $ (1,987) $ (147,557) $ (12,675)





REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)









August 1, 2020 August 3, 2019 February 1, 2020 ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,345 $ 49,562 $ 89,410 Marketable securities

-

45,834

- Trade and other receivables

12,975

6,759

6,313 Derivative financial asset

-

423

1,124 Income taxes recoverable

-

294

- Inventories

107,929

165,510

147,428 Prepaid expenses

21,862

16,277

9,441 Total Current Assets

222,111

284,659

253,716













NON-CURRENT ASSETS











Property and equipment

75,800

91,599

88,090 Intangible assets

13,244

20,439

20,267 Right-of-use assets

142,794

203,262

198,097 Goodwill

-

11,843

- Deferred income taxes

-

28,219

- Total Non-Current Assets

231,838

355,362

306,454













TOTAL ASSETS $ 453,949 $ 640,021 $ 560,170













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











CURRENT LIABILITIES











Trade and other payables $ 35,643 $ 115,235 $ 109,674 Derivative financial liability

-

739

348 Deferred revenue

12,432

12,695

15,042 Income taxes payable

1,630

-

3,207 Current portion of lease liabilities

46,161

63,539

61,618 Liabilities subject to compromise

185,579

-

- Total Current Liabilities

281,445

192,208

189,889













NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES











Lease liabilities

122,797

148,949

152,251 Pension liability

3,442

21,191

24,213 Total Non-Current Liabilities

126,239

170,140

176,464













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Share capital

27,406

27,406

27,406 Contributed surplus

10,288

10,274

10,283 Retained earnings

9,633

241,283

156,355 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,062)

(1,290)

(227) Total Shareholders' Equity

46,265

277,673

193,817













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 453,949 $ 640,021 $ 560,170

REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Share Capital

Contributed

Surplus

Retained

Earnings

Accumulated Other

Comprehensive

Loss

Total

Shareholders'

Equity





















Balance as at February 2, 2020 $ 27,406 $ 10,283 $ 156,355 $ (227) $ 193,817





















Net loss

-

-

(146,722)

-

(146,722) Total other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(835)

(835) Total comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

(146,722)

(835)

(147,557)





















Share-based compensation costs

-

5

-

-

5 Total contributions by owners of the Company

-

5

-

-

5





















Balance as at August 1, 2020 $ 27,406 $ 10,288 $ 9,633 $ (1,062) $ 46,265











































Balance as at February 3, 2019 $ 38,397 $ 10,245 $ 292,239 $ (1,284) $ 339,597 IFRS 16 adoption adjustment (net of tax)

-

-

767

-

767 Restated balance as at February 3, 2019

38,397

10,245

293,006

(1,284)

340,364





















Net loss

-

-

(12,669)

-

(12,669) Total other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(6)

(6) Total comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

(12,669)

(6)

(12,675)





















Share-based compensation costs

-

29

-

-

29 Dividends

-

-

(6,334)

-

(6,334) Purchase of Class A non-voting shares pursuant to substantial issuer bid

(10,991)

-

-

-

(10,991) Excess of purchase price of Class A non-voting shares over carrying amount

-

-

(32,720)

-

(32,720) Total (distributions to) contributions by owners of the Company

(10,991)

29

(39,054)

-

(50,016)





















Balance as at August 3, 2019 $ 27,406 $ 10,274 $ 241,283 $ (1,290) $ 277,673





REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)







For the 13 weeks ended For the 26 weeks ended

August 1, 2020 August 3, 2019 August 1, 2020 August 3, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net loss $ (72,043) $ (55) $ (146,722) $ (12,669) Adjustments for:















Depreciation and amortization

8,801

25,060

32,494

50,187 Impairment of non-financial assets

8,948

804

29,559

2,288 Share-based compensation costs

3

(69)

5

67 Net change in fair value of marketable securities

-

1,792

-

3,855 Net change in transfer of realized loss (gain) on cash flow hedges to inventory

-

1,307

(250)

1,307 Foreign exchange loss (gain)

14,200

(1,127)

805

(4,095) Gain on lease re-measurements due to restructuring

(2,881)

-

(2,881)

- Interest on lease liabilities

1,546

1,943

3,423

3,864 Interest and dividend income, net

(68)

(1,114)

(226)

(2,234) Income tax expense (recovery)

131

(1,079)

523

(4,499)



(41,363)

27,462

(83,270)

38,071 Changes in:















Trade and other receivables

(2,006)

2,345

(6,796)

1,587 Inventories

43,164

(6,180)

39,499

(18,701) Prepaid expenses

(10,653)

(1,157)

(12,421)

(2,699) Trade and other payables

(94,133)

25,416

(75,173)

18,387 Liabilities subject to compromise

185,579

-

185,579

- Pension liability

(20,719)

26

(20,771)

147 Deferred revenue

(2,299)

(1,104)

(2,610)

(2,514) Cash from operating activities

57,570

46,808

24,037

34,278 Interest received

44

418

360

1,066 Dividends received

-

648

-

1,294 Income taxes received

-

-

112

12 Income taxes paid

-

(2,268)

(1,941)

(3,697) Net cash flows from operating activities

57,614

45,606

22,568

32,953

















CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Additions to property and equipment and intangible assets, net

(2,029)

(5,970)

(3,387)

(12,141) Cash flows used in investing activities

(2,029)

(5,970)

(3,387)

(12,141)

















CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Dividends paid

-

(3,167)

-

(6,334) Payment of lease liabilities

(16,566)

(19,028)

(28,441)

(37,773) Purchases of Class A non-voting shares pursuant to substantial issuer bid

-

(43,711)

-

(43,711) Cash flows used in financing activities

(16,566)

(65,906)

(28,441)

(87,818)

















FOREIGN EXCHANGE (LOSS) GAIN ON CASH HELD IN FOREIGN CURRENCY

(2,371)

1,179

(805)

4,050

















NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

36,648

(25,091)

(10,065)

(62,956)

















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

42,697

74,653

89,410

112,518

















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF THE PERIOD $ 79,345 $ 49,562 $ 79,345 $ 49,562

