Reimagined Parking Appoints Jeff Eckerling as Independent Board Member

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Reimagined Parking ("the Company"), a global leader in people-driven, tech-powered parking solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Eckerling as an independent member of its Board of Directors.

Jeff brings extensive experience in driving growth and innovation across multiple industries as a board member, transformational leader, executive, and entrepreneur. "I am excited to join the Board of Directors of Reimagined Parking and to help the management team accelerate the Company's growth," said Jeff Eckerling.

Most recently, Jeff served as Chief Growth Officer at SP Plus, a publicly traded company, where he led a successful digital transformation, executed strategic acquisitions, and played a key role in the profitable sale of the company.

Prior to SP Plus, Jeff was CEO of two e-commerce businesses, both of which he successfully sold. He has spent over 20 years in the start-up ecosystem, including as part of the pre-launch team at Orbitz. Jeff remains active in the start-up community and continues to advise companies at various stages of growth.

Earlier in his career, Jeff worked at Ernst & Young LLP in Chicago as an accountant and consultant. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a graduate of Tulane University's A.B. Freeman School of Business.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff Eckerling to our Board. His deep industry knowledge, operational expertise, and M&A experience--combined with his proven ability to lead digital transformation--will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow," said fellow Board member Hitesh Kumar, a Senior Portfolio Manager at Orchard Global Asset Management.

About Reimagined Parking

Reimagined Parking's portfolio includes nationally recognized operating companies such as Impark, Lanier, Republic Parking, AmeriPark, and Park One. With a workforce of more than 6,600 managing over 2,500 high-density parking facilities across more than 275 North American cities, the Company generates 34 million digital transactions annually, serving high-profile commercial real estate, retail, hospitality, airport, event, healthcare, municipal, and education locations. For more information, please visit www.reimaginedparking.com.

