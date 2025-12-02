Rehlko's all-new KD Series™ 60-600 kW generators set a new standard in reliable backup power.

The new models extend the KD Series range to support a wider variety of applications from mission-critical to commercial operations.



MILWAUKEE, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Rehlko today announced the global launch of its new KD Series™ 60–600 kW generators, expanding its flagship KD Series family to deliver unmatched reliability and performance for critical backup power. This launch comes at a time of increasing demand for energy resilience driven by grid instability, extreme weather events, and the rising need for reliable power.

Rehlko’s all-new KD Series™ 60-600 kW EMEA unit Rehlko’s all-new KD Series™ 80-600 kW North American unit

"The KD Series has always been our benchmark for excellence," says Hervé Prigent, VP Marketing, Power Systems, Rehlko. "This next chapter represents years of vision, engineering, and commitment to our distributors and customers."

"This expansion brings together world-class components under our own brand, reliability that the market has been asking for, and a service ecosystem that creates long-term value," adds Steve Lynch, Category Director for small engines.

With this addition, Rehlko now offers a complete KD Series lineup from 60 kW to over 4 MW--a product family already trusted across some of the world's most demanding industries, including data centers.

"This launch marks a pivotal moment for Rehlko," says Charles Hunsucker, President, Power Systems, Rehlko. "It reinforces our leadership in backup power solutions and demonstrates our continued investment in expanding the KD Series range to serve a diverse array of applications--from small businesses and telecommunications to healthcare facilities and industrial operations. This extension reflects our commitment to delivering dependable, scalable, and innovative energy systems that meet the evolving needs of our global customer base."

Built to Perform

Every KD Series unit is pushed beyond industry standards before it leaves the factory. Generators undergo vibration trials, rain and ingress protection tests, thermal balance validation, and full load acceptance. Each model meets ISO 8528-5 G3 certification for power quality -- the highest standard for load response in the industry. Each KD Series generator is designed and tested to meet regional regulatory and safety standards, ensuring reliable performance across diverse markets.

Global Reach, Local Support

Rehlko delivers one global standard with local execution, through our direct offices and a network of over 220 distributor partners present in every continent and most countries. Customers can access stocked parts within 24 to 48 hours and factory-trained technicians on site within hours, ensuring uptime no matter where they operate.

Availability

The KD Series 60–600 kW range will begin distribution in Q1 2026, with availability expanding globally throughout the year. Lead times will continue to shorten as regional stocking programs come online through Rehlko's local distributor network.

Learn more about the KD Series 60-600 kW generators at www.powersystems.rehlko.com.

About Rehlko

Rehlko, through its power systems business unit, delivers worldwide energy solutions, designed to ensure resilience for mission-critical applications of all sizes. Building on more than a century of expertise and dedication, the company offers complete power systems, including industrial backup generators (HVO, diesel, gaseous), enclosures, hydrogen fuel cell systems, automatic transfer switches, switchgear, monitoring controls, genuine parts, and end-to-end services. As a global company with service partners in every continent and most countries, Rehlko provides reliable, cutting-edge technology to keep industries and businesses running when the grid fails. Rehlko goes beyond basic recovery to create stronger, more resilient communities, driving a durable energy future. www.powersystems.rehlko.com

