Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for August 2021

Jul 30, 2021, 11:14 ET

CALGARY, AB, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for August 2021. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for August is approximately 23% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $19.58 or 9% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Rate Class

Market Cost of Electricity (cents/kWh)

Residential

12.002

Commercial

11.929

Industrial

11.590

Farm (Includes REA)

11.945

Irrigation

11.419

Oil & Gas

11.555

Lighting

8.229

Further information on regulated rate option and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.

Christina Allen, Direct Energy, External Relations, Cell: 1-281-731-7454, [email protected]

