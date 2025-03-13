Registration Now Open for World Vaccine Congress Washington 2025: Leading Experts from Government, WHO, CEPI, and more to Speak

News provided byWorld Vaccine Congress
Mar 13, 2025, 06:31 ET
WASHINGTON, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- The World Vaccine Congress Washington 2025, the largest and most influential global vaccine event, is officially open for registration. Taking place from April 21-24, 2025, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, the Congress will bring together thousands of global vaccine experts, policymakers, industry leaders, and researchers to drive forward the latest innovations in vaccines, pandemic preparedness, and public health.
This must-attend event features a cutting-edge agenda with insights from top government agencies, leading scientists, and global organizations, including representatives from WHO, CEPI, PAHO, government agencies, and industry pioneers.
Why Attend?
Gain exclusive insights into cutting-edge vaccine research, development, manufacturing, and policy
Engage with 550+ speakers, including top government, academic, and industry leaders
Network with 4,000+ attendees from across the vaccine ecosystem
Explore 300+ exhibitors showcasing breakthrough vaccine technologies and solutions
Key Sessions to Attend:
April 21, 14:00 - The Global mPox response
April 22, 10:00 - Keynote panel: H5N1 influenza – how close are we to a pandemic?
April 22, 15:50 - Keynote panel: New Shots on the block – the status of the vaccine pipeline in 2025
April 23, 11:40 - Panel: Do we need a perfectly matching strain in our next COVID vaccines?
April 23, 09:10 - Panel: Is it worth the risk to develop highly innovative cancer vaccines? April 23, 09:05 - Digitalization, automation and artificial intelligence in vaccine manufacturing and supply
April 23, 14:40 - Panel: Mitigating against the continued erosion of public health authorities in the USA
April 24, 11:30 - Panel: Our global maternal and infant RSV intervention strategies
April 24, 14:35 - Keynote closing panel: From bench to bedside – the integration of AI into vaccine research & development
Featured Speakers Include:
- Chandresh Harjivan, Special Assistant to the President, Domestic Preparedness and Response to Biological Threats, Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy (OPPR), Executive Office of The President (EOP)
- Dr Ana Maria Henao-Restrepo, MD, MSc, Lead R&D Blueprint for Epidemics, WHO
- Georges Benjamin, Executive Director, American Public Health Association
- Praneel Jadav, Manager, Infectious Disease Policy, BIO
- Santiago Cornejo, Executive Director, Regional Revolving Fund, PAHO
- Ritu Banerjee, Assistant Deputy Minister, Office of Life Sciences and Biomanufacturing Canada
- Bassam Hallis, Deputy Director, Vaccine Development & Evaluation Centre, UK Health Security Agency
- Taylor Sexton, Executive Director, Medical Countermeasures Coalition, Todd Strategy Group
- Matthew G. Clark, Joint Project Manager, CBRN Medical, JPEO-CBRND
- Dr Seth Berkley, Former CEO, Gavi, Senior Advisor, Pandemic Center at Brown University
- Kent Kester, Executive Director, Vaccine Research and Development, CEPI
- Christian Tientcha Happi, Professor of Molecular Biology and Genomics in the Department of Biological Sciences & Director, ACEGID
Register Now: www.terrapinn.com/WVCDC/PR1
View Full Agenda: www.terrapinn.com/WVCDC/PR/Agenda
This is a unique opportunity to be at the forefront of global vaccine development, public health discussions, and groundbreaking innovations.
About the World Vaccine Congress:
The World Vaccine Congress is an award-winning, global conference series that has grown over 25 years to become the largest and most established vaccine-focused event worldwide. The Congress brings together leaders from government, science, and industry to drive innovation and collaboration in vaccine research, policy, and manufacturing. Press Inquiries – Please contact Hidy Lee at [email protected]
