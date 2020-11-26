QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - "Entrepreneurship: Put your heart, mind and talent to the test!" is the message from Marie-Pier St-Hilaire, honorary president of the 23rd edition of the OSEntreprendre Challenge and president of Edgenda/AFI, to educational stakeholders, students and entrepreneurs from all across Québec.

A major movement | $800 000 in prizes

The OSEntreprendre Challenge is a major Québec movement that acknowledges the entrepreneurial initiatives of thousands of participants each year, from young people in elementary school to university through its Scholastic section, to new entrepreneurs through its Business Creation section. It also showcases inspiring routes to success through its Successful Business Inc. section and a brand-new section to be launched in January 2021. The OSEntreprendre Challenge is deployed and takes root at the local, regional and provincial levels. More than 350 representatives are mobilized in all 17 regions of Québec to help carry the OSEntreprendre Challenge and shine the spotlight on projects in their communities.

The 23rd edition of the OSEntreprendre Challenge, presented by Desjardins, is back, in full force and adapted to the current context. From the submission of candidatures to the galas, including the selection and the distribution of materials, each step will take place from November 2020 to June 2021. The deadline for registering a project is March 9, 2021, at 4 p.m. on osentreprendre.quebec.

Do yourself proud

"Together, we are supporting those who launch an entrepreneurial project in these unusual circumstances. Showcasing people who are doing good work is a powerful tool for inspiring all of Québec at a time when it counts the most," said Manon Théberge, President and Director General of OSEntreprendre.

"The OSEntreprendre Challenge allows young people to discover their passion and potential, and gets them invested in going to school and succeeding. For entrepreneurs, the financial support and promotion provided help propel them towards success and help make us proud of the people at the heart of development in Québec," said François Legault, Premier of Québec.

"Thanks to the OSEntreprendre Challenge, the creativity, resilience, talent and involvement of young people and the entrepreneurial community are highlighted across Québec. We are proud to have been associated from the start with this major mobilizing movement that has taken root in the effervescence of Québec communities," said Guy Cormier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Desjardins Group.

About the OSEntreprendre Challenge

OSEntreprendre's mission is to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship in order to help build a proud, innovative, committed and prosperous Québec. Its main activity, the OSEntreprendre Challenge, is a major Québec movement that acknowledges the entrepreneurial initiatives of young people from elementary school to university and new entrepreneurs. The OSEntreprendre Challenge is made possible with the financial support of such committed partners as Desjardins Group and the Québec government (respectively our presenting and title partners), the Fonds de recherche du Québec, Québecor, Videotron Business, the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec (CPA), Polycor, Saputo and Spektrum Media.

