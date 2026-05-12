Regenerative Energy 2026: New National Survey Highlights Strength and Growth of Indigenous Clean Energy Leadership Across Canada

OTTAWA, ON, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Indigenous Clean Energy has released Regenerative Energy 2026: A National Survey of Indigenous Clean Energy Leadership Across Canada, a timely report that captures the expanding role and impact of Indigenous leadership in Canada's clean‑energy transition.

After years of data compilation, the report provides a national snapshot of how First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples and communities are shaping Canada's energy future through innovation, stewardship, and community‑driven solutions.

The survey highlights that Indigenous communities are not only participants in the clean energy transition but also leading it. With hundreds of renewable energy projects already in operation or development, Indigenous nations are demonstrating models of energy sovereignty that align climate action with community wellbeing.

"Indigenous participation in clean energy is not a niche--it is central to Canada's electricity future. It is growing rapidly and accounts for a significant portion of the country's electricity landscape.

"This momentum highlights the urgent need to expand capacity-building programs at every level, from community initiatives to utility-scale projects, alongside stronger national recognition of Indigenous leadership. As progress accelerates, these efforts must not be lost in the midst--they must be actively championed through policy, sustained funding, and long-term support," said James Jenkins, Executive Director.

Regenerative Energy 2026 is part of Indigenous Clean Energy's ongoing commitment to track, document, and amplify Indigenous leadership in clean energy. This is the third report to compile national, aggregated data on clean energy projects with Indigenous participation, showcasing their impacts across Canada.

"Through this report, Indigenous Clean Energy provides a set of recommendations intended for policy and programming. More importantly, it serves as a reminder of the significant progress already made and the substantial work still ahead. It also highlights the role of programs like those offered at Indigenous Clean Energy and the growing need for expanded capacity building."

The insights provided in this document are intended for policymakers, industry partners, researchers, and communities seeking to collaborate in ways that respect Indigenous rights and advance shared climate goals.

Click here to view the report.

You can view the previous data reports below:

SOURCE Indigenous Clean Energy

Media Contact: Lina Forero, Senior Communications Manager, [email protected], (514) 922-0416