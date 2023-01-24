Regency Silver announces Video of its 2023 Drill and IP Program

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency Silver" or the "Company", (TSXV: RSMX) and (OTCQB: RSMXF) is pleased to announce that a video of the 2023 drill and IP program is available on the Company's website at www.regency-silver.com under the heading "Executive Blog". It can also be viewed by clicking on the following link:

https://regency-silver.com/news/executive-blog/blog-entry-example-two/

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver is a gold-copper-silver exploration company focused on the Americas. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency Silver's flagship project is its wholly owned Dios Padre gold-copper-silver project in Sonora, Mexico.

