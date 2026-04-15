REfresh Virtual returns with an extra day

The free online user conference for all Yardi Breeze and Yardi Breeze Premier clients in North America includes a third day by client request.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- REfresh Virtual, now in its sixth year, will be held April 22-24, and packed with practical courses designed to help Yardi Breeze® and Yardi Breeze Premier® clients feel more confident using their property management software on a daily basis.

The three-day virtual conference is free for all Breeze and Breeze Premier users. No registration is necessary, as all clients are automatically enrolled.

REfresh Virtual

There will be over 100 on-demand sessions including educational classes, market spotlights and panel sessions covering every aspect of the software's capabilities. Session leaders will share tips and tricks to master accounting, marketing, leasing, operations, tenant services and more, plus reveal new features and products rolled out since last year. Highlights include the recently released Yardi Virtuoso™ Assistant, Yardi's AI-powered live chat support, and RentCafe® Rewards, a rewards program for residents.

Sara Patterson, senior director of client services at Yardi®, is excited about the longer conference based on client feedback. "It's one more day for clients to dive deeper into the software they use daily, network with peers and talk directly to Yardi experts," she said. "And we have exciting new things to share! We encourage all of our Breeze and Breeze Premier clients to take advantage of this free online user conference. It is designed to help our clients hone their skills and make a real impact on their bottom line."

To access REfresh Virtual, clients just need to click on the REfresh banner on their Breeze or Breeze Premier dashboard on the conference dates. Any Breeze or Breeze Premier user with a login will be able to join thousands of industry peers at this exclusive event.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies around the world. With more than 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

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SOURCE Yardi Breeze

Media Contact: Turner Levison, Yardi Systems, LLC, (678) 642-7532, [email protected]