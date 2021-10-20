Reeves College Raises Funds for Orange Shirt Society through Student-Led Fundraiser

Reeves College raised funds for residential school survivors through a student-led design competition.

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Reeves College opted to raise funds for residential school survivors with a student-led T-shirt design competition, honouring the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation in Canada. Students were encouraged to submit their design ideas in order to be featured on Reeves College's official orange T-shirt.

A winner – Bert, Graphic Design alumnus – was chosen by a panel at the college, and his design was prominently displayed on the official orange T-shirt. These orange shirts were sold by donation to students and other members of the community, and all of the proceeds went to the Orange Shirt Society. Reeves College raised a total of $1,000 to support residential school survivors in Alberta.

In addition to selling orange T-shirts, Reeves College chose to support local Indigenous businesses, leading up to National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Local business – Pale Horse Tipi Camp, offering authentic dancing, drumming, cultural sensitivity training, and more – was featured on the website and the founder, Riel Houle, was interviewed for the blog. Learn more here.

About Orange Shirt Day

Orange Shirt Day is commemorated on September 30 each year, as thousands of individuals gather across the country to remember and honor the victims and survivors of residential schools. Inspired by the story of Phyllis Webstad – who wore a bright orange shirt on her first day attending a BC residential school in 1973 – had her shirt stripped from her, never to be seen again. This act represented the poor and unfair treatment that many Indigenous children and families experienced from the late 1800s to early 1990s, when the last residential school was finally shut down.

Orange Shirt Day is now recognized as a Canadian federal holiday: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. As of now, resolutions have currently been passed by local governments, school districts, and First Nations in the Cariboo and beyond. This new national holiday will also serve to commemorate residential school survivors and further educate thousands of Canadians. For more information, visit www.orangeshirtday.org.

About Reeves College

Reeves College is a leading, career-training institution offering accelerated diploma programs in healthcare, business, teaching education, legal studies, and art and design. Its eight campuses across Alberta are community-based, allowing the majority of students to live, work, and study close to their homes. For more information, visit www.reevescollege.ca.

