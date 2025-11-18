Reetu Gupta -- Award-Winning CEO, Philanthropist, and Author -- Joins Ownership Group of the Toronto Tempo, Canada's First WNBA Franchise

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Reetu Gupta, award-winning CEO and Ambassadress of The Gupta Group, has officially joined the ownership group of the Toronto Tempo, Canada's first franchise in the WNBA. This marks a significant milestone not only in sport and investment, but in the broader movement for women's leadership, meaningful mentorship, and global impact.

Leading The Gupta Group, which oversees more than $1 billion in assets under management and over 5 million square feet of mixed-use real estate developed under her leadership, Gupta continues to redefine what it means to lead with both strategy and vision.

Recently honoured as Woman of the Year by Glory Media and twice named among Canada's Most Powerful Women by WXN, Gupta represents a new archetype of leader--one who builds industries while elevating others. Her influence spans hospitality, real estate, venture capital, publishing, and philanthropy, with initiatives that empower women around the world. From launching a micro-finance and mentorship program for women in Egypt--helping them become self-sufficient entrepreneurs--to mentoring young women across Canada in business and leadership, Gupta's mission is rooted in empowerment and impact. Her latest investment in the Toronto Tempo, the WNBA's first franchise outside the United States, embodies that lifelong vision: to empower women to lead, rise, and change the game.

"The Toronto Tempo represents everything I believe in--leadership, inclusion, and legacy," said Gupta. "This investment is not only about the growth of women's sport--it's about the advancement of women's leadership everywhere."

Uniting Sport, Purpose, and Philanthropy

The Toronto Tempo, the WNBA's first franchise outside the United States, is set to debut in 2026. For Gupta, joining its ownership group is a natural extension of her long-standing commitment to empowering women through opportunity and visibility.

Her philanthropic reach spans multiple sectors: she serves on the Board of the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation (PMCF), supporting world-class cancer research and patient care, and is a major benefactor of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), celebrating art, culture, and creativity.

"The Tempo will inspire generations of young women to see themselves as leaders--on the court, in business, and beyond," Gupta added. "It's an honour to be part of that movement."

Beyond the Boardroom

A recognized voice in leadership and empowerment, Gupta is also the author of two books--Auspicious (2023) and Whispers of the Soul (2025)--both exploring the pursuit of purpose, courage, and authenticity in modern life. Her work as an author complements her commitment to mentorship, global education, and philanthropy, offering an authentic message that success is most meaningful when it creates opportunity for others.

About The Gupta Group

The Gupta Group is one of Canada's largest privately held hospitality and real-estate development firms, with more than $1 billion in assets and over 5 million square feet of mixed-use projects under development. Under the leadership of CEO and Ambassadress Reetu Gupta, the company continues to redefine the intersection of business, innovation, and community impact, advancing diversity and inclusion across all areas of its operations.

About Toronto Tempo

The Toronto Tempo will make its debut in the WNBA's 2026 season as the league's first franchise outside the United States. The Tempo represents a new era for Canadian sport, championing equity, excellence, and community leadership through women's basketball.

