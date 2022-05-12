Redline Communications Reports 2022 First Quarter End Results

Quarterly Revenues up 15% Year over Year to $4.3 Million

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSX: RDL), a leading provider of mission-critical data infrastructure for remote & harsh environments, today announced operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

All figures are unaudited and in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Quarterly revenues increased $0.6 million or 15% compared to Q1 2021 to $4.3 million .

or 15% compared to Q1 2021 to . Q1 2022 gross margin was 54% compared to 48% for Q4 2021.

Over 75% of revenues were fulfilled via distribution and reseller partners, an increase from 60% in Q4 2021.

Bookings 1 of $3.4 million in Q1 2022 increased by 2% compared to Q1 2021.

of in Q1 2022 increased by 2% compared to Q1 2021. Backlog 1 increased to $12.5 million at the end of Q1 2022, an 11% increase compared to $11.3 million at the end of Q1 2021.

increased to at the end of Q1 2022, an 11% increase compared to at the end of Q1 2021. Net loss of $2.7 million , as compared to a net loss of $1.2 million in Q1 2021.

, as compared to a net loss of in Q1 2021. Adjusted EBITDA1 loss was $1.7 million in Q1 2022 compared to losses of $1.4 million in Q4 2021 and $1.1 million in Q1 2021 due mainly to non-recurring costs related to the proposed transaction with Aviat Networks Inc.

Financial and Business Review

Gross margin of 54% in Q1 2022, up from the 48% achieved in Q4 2021, mainly as the result of a decrease in the inventory provision required in Q1 2022. Gross margin was down 15% compared to Q1 2021 as a result of both inventory provisions recorded and sales mix achieved in the current quarter.

Total operating expenses for Q1 2022 were $4.3 million, down $0.1 million from Q4 2021 and up $0.4 million compared to Q1 2021 due to non-recurring professional fees associated with the Aviat transaction (announced April 13, 2022) that were in incurred in Q1 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for Q1 2022 was $1.7 million, an increase of $0.3 million from Q4 2021 due to the Aviat transaction costs and $0.6 million from Q1 2021 due to the Aviat transaction costs but also a lower gross profit compared to the prior year due to the product sales mix.

____________________ 1 Non-IFRS measure. See note 1 below.

Key financial highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022") include:

















Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Increase (decrease) % Change Q1 2021 Increase (decrease) % Change Revenue $4.3 M $5.9 M ($1.6 M) -27% $3.7 M $0.6 M 15% Gross profit margin % 54% 48% 6%

69% (15%)

Operating expenses $4.3 M $4.4 M ($0.1 M) -2% $3.9 M $0.4 M 10% Net loss $2.7 M $2.3 M ($0.4 M) -17% $1.2 M ($1.5 M) -125% Adjusted EBITDA loss1 $1.7 M $1.4 M ($0.3 M) -21% $1.1 M ($0.6 M) -55% CEWS benefit $0.0 M $0.02 M ($0.02 M) -100% $0.3 M ($0.3 M) -100% Bookings1 $3.4 M $7.5 M ($4.1 M) -55% $3.3 M $0.1 M 2%

















March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Increase (decrease) % Change March 31, 2021 Increase (decrease) % Change Cash $8.1 M $10.1 M ($2.0 M) -20% $4.3 M $3.8 M 88% Inventory $4.2 M $4.0 M $0.2 M 5% $6.0 M ($1.8 M) -30% Order Backlog1 $12.5 M $13.6 M ($1.1 M) -8% $11.3 M $1.2 M 11%

Due to the transaction in progress between Redline Communications Group Inc. and Aviat Networks Inc. (announced on April 13, 2022), Redline will not be holding an earnings call to discuss the Q1 2022 results.

About Redline Communications

Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by oil & gas companies onshore and offshore, mining companies on surface and underground operations, by municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs in locations that include the deserts of the Middle East, the rainforests of South America, and the frozen Alaskan slopes. For more information visit www.rdlcom.com.

NOTES: 1 To better assess the health and growth of the Redline's business, the Company reports certain non-IFRS metrics, including "Bookings", "Order Backlog", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin". Further information including definitions of these measures can be found in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022 MD&A"), copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and a reconciliation to their closest IFRS measure is set forth below. Further details on the three months ended March 31, 2022, can be found in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position, statement of comprehensive loss, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows reproduced at the end of this press release. The selected financial information included in this release is qualified in its entirety by, and should be read together with the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and the Q1 2022 MD&A.

Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) (Unaudited, Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA (loss) to net profit (loss):













Three months ended March 31,

(unaudited)





(in thousands) 2022 2021 Revenue $ 4,296 $ 3,729 Net profit (loss) (2,672) (1,178) Add back:





Share based payments 26 37

Depreciation and amortization 266 255

Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy - (294)

Finance expense 202 4

Loss on fair market value

of financial instruments 343 74

Foreign exchange loss 113 32

Income tax expense 5 5

Total 955 113







Adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ (1,717) $ (1,065)







Adjusted EBITDA margin -40% -29%

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "could", "expect", "may", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "potential", "project" or other expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance and involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Redline to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on certain assumptions regarding expected growth, management's current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, opinions and business prospects and opportunities (collectively, the "Assumptions"). While the Company considers these Assumptions to be reasonable, based on the information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

Many risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results of Redline to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to the following: significant competition, competitive pricing practices, cautious capital spending by customers, industry consolidations, rapidly changing technologies, evolving industry standards, frequent new product introductions, short product life cycles and other trends and industry characteristics affecting the telecommunications industry; any material, adverse effects on Redline's performance if its expectations regarding market demand for particular products prove to be wrong; any negative developments associated with Redline's suppliers and contract manufacturing agreements including the Company's reliance on certain suppliers for key components; potential penalties, damages or cancelled customer contracts from failure to meet delivery and installation deadlines and any defects or errors in Redline's current or planned products; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; potential higher operational and financial risks associated with Redline's efforts to expand internationally; a failure to protect Redline's intellectual property rights, or any adverse judgments or settlements arising out of disputes regarding intellectual property; changes in regulation of the wireless industry or other aspects of the industry; any failure to successfully operate or integrate strategic acquisitions, or failure to consummate or succeed with strategic alliances; and Redline's potential inability to attract or retain the personnel necessary to achieve its business objectives or to maintain an effective risk management strategy (collectively, the "Risks").

For additional information on these Risks, see Redline's most recently filed Annual Information Form ("AIF") and Annual MD&A, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.rdlcom.com. Redline assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. All forward looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited, Expressed in U.S. dollars)



































March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS









Current assets:











Cash



$ 8,070,897

$ 10,071,592

Trade receivables



4,078,855

4,709,988

Other receivables



505,359

308,079

Inventories



4,162,691

4,049,386

Deferred cost of revenue



-

23

Prepaid expenses and other deposits



892,109

911,063







17,709,911

20,050,131 Non-current assets:











Property, plant and equipment



551,987

624,198

Intangible assets



814,606

894,002

Right of use assets



505,784

575,333

Other assets



66,643

65,688







1,939,020

2,159,221 Total Assets



$ 19,648,931

$ 22,209,352













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:











Trade and other payables



$ 4,091,431

$ 4,946,019

Income tax payable



27,493

27,493

Deferred revenue



2,102,066

1,701,548

Lease liabilities



407,955

397,808







6,628,945

7,072,868 Non-current liabilities:











Deferred revenue



908,798

838,790

Lease liabilities



292,867

390,808

Other financial liabilities - Loan from Strategic Innovations Fund



441,019

416,230

Other financial liabilities - Warrants associated with term loan



1,292,754

947,808

Deferred grant Income - Loan from Strategic Innovations Fund



657,313

666,791

Term loan (principal and accrued interest)



5,148,494

4,950,515







8,741,245

8,210,942 Total Liabilities



15,370,190

15,283,810













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Share capital



172,929,341

172,929,341 Contributed surplus



9,838,812

9,813,158 Deficit



(178,489,412)

(175,816,957)







4,278,741

6,925,542 Total Liabilities and Equity



$ 19,648,931

$ 22,209,352

REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited, Expressed in U.S. dollars)











































































Three months ended March 31,

























2022 2021



















Revenue





$ 4,296,393

$ 3,729,115



















Cost of revenue





1,985,510

1,174,497



















Gross profit





2,310,883

2,554,618























































Expenses:

































Research and development





1,343,475

1,159,906





















General and administrative





1,555,820

1,017,702





















Sales and marketing





1,118,834

1,379,092





















Operations and customer support





301,827

353,825





























4,319,956

3,910,525



















Loss before undernoted items





(2,009,073)

(1,355,907)























































Other (income) expenses:

































Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy





-

(293,864)





















Finance expense





202,091

4,047





















Loss on fair market value of financial instruments





343,018

74,255





















Foreign exchange loss





113,467

32,278





























658,576

(183,284)



















Loss before income taxes





(2,667,649)

(1,172,623)



















Income tax expense





4,806

5,378



















Net loss and total comprehensive loss





$ (2,672,455)

$ (1,178,001)



























































































Loss per share

































Basic





$ (0.16)

$ (0.07)





















Basic and diluted





$ (0.16)

$ (0.07)





















REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited, Expressed in U.S. dollars)







Share

capital Contributed surplus Deficit Total Balance at

January 1, 2021

$ 172,929,341 $ 9,704,769 $ (171,477,484) 11,156,626

Net loss

- - (1,178,001) (1,178,001)

Stock option expense

- 36,890 - 36,890 Balance at

March 31, 2021

$ 172,929,341 $ 9,741,659 $ (172,655,485) $ 10,015,515 Balance at

January 1, 2022

$ 172,929,341 $ 9,813,158 $ (175,816,957) 6,925,542

Net loss

- - (2,672,455) (2,672,455)

Stock option expense

- 25,654 - 25,654 Balance at

March 31, 2022

172,929,341 9,838,812 (178,489,412) 4,278,741

REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, Expressed in U.S. dollars)































Three months ended March 31,







2022 2021 Cash flows (used in) operating activities:







Net loss

$ (2,672,455) $ (1,178,001)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:









Finance expense

202,091 4,047



Depreciation and Amortization

266,220 254,881



Stock option expense

25,654 36,890



Foreign exchange loss (gain) on cash held in foreign currency

13,167 (9,143)



Foreign exchange loss on borrowings and lease liabilities

82,566 11,409



Loss on disposal of assets

- 1,751



















(2,082,757) (878,166)

Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities:









Decrease in deferred cost of revenue

23 342



Decrease (increase) in deferred revenue

470,526 (345,746)



Change in other non-cash operating assets and liabilities

(516,040) 337,525 Cash (used in) operating activities

(2,128,248) (886,045) Cash flows (used in) investing activities:







Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(45,064) (76,315) Cash (used in) investing activities

(45,064) (76,315) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:







Interest income

5,167 2,630

Interest expense

(82,049) (6,677)

Government Loan (SIF) including Deferred Grant Income

15,311 -

Warrants

344,946 -

Repayment of lease liabilities

(97,591) (77,914) Cash generated from (used in) financing activities

185,784 (81,961) Foreign exchange (loss) gain on cash held in foreign currency

(13,167) 9,143 (Decrease) in cash

(2,000,695) (1,035,178) Cash, beginning of the period

10,071,592 5,334,486 Cash, end of the period

$ 8,070,897 $ 4,299,308

For further information: Redline Contact: Richard Yoon, Chief Executive Officer, +1-905-479-8344, [email protected]; Investor Relations Contact: Ron Shuttleworth, Partner, Oak Hill Financial, +1-647-500-7371, [email protected]