Redline Communications Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSX: RDL), a leading provider of mission-critical data infrastructure for remote & harsh environments, today announced operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

All figures are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Revenues increased 9.3% to $5.2 million from $4.7 million in Q2 2021 and decreased $0.04 million from Q3 2020

from in Q2 2021 and decreased from Q3 2020 Q3 2021 Gross margin was 66% compared to 52% for Q3 2020 and 61% for Q2 2021.

Over 70% of revenues were fulfilled via distribution and reseller partners

Bookings $6.3 million in Q3 2021 an increase of 20% from Q2 2021 reflecting sales momentum since the beginning of the year.

in Q3 2021 an increase of 20% from Q2 2021 reflecting sales momentum since the beginning of the year. Backlog increased to $12.5M at the end of Q3 2021 (up from $11.8M at Q2 2021)

at the end of Q3 2021 (up from at Q2 2021) Adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $195,000 in Q3 2021 compared to losses of $668,000 in Q2 2021 and $409,000 in Q3 2020.

"We are pleased to report quarter over quarter improvements in cash, revenues, bookings, backlog, EBITDA and net profit," stated Richard Yoon, Chief Executive Officer. "The company has made great strides this past quarter in driving revenue growth while also increasing gross margin to 66%, a dramatic improvement over the 52% achieved in the same quarter last year. I am extremely encouraged by the current market conditions and the increase in deployments from our customer base. Coming out of the softness in the business caused by the COVID pandemic, we are seeing more customers ramping up their digital transformation plans, which we expect to be a key driver of product demand in the coming quarters".

Financial and Business Review

Gross margin of 66% in Q3 2021 was up 5 percentage points from Q2 2021 and up substantially from 52% in Q3 2020. The changes are primarily due to changes in sales mix.

Total operating expenses for Q3 2021 were $3.9 million, up 12% from $3.5 million in Q3 2020 and flat compared to Q2 2021. The year-over-year increase was due primarily to increased expenses in R&D related to new product development as well as increased sales costs associated with the increase in gross profit.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for Q3 2021 was $0.2 million, an improvement of $0.5 million and $0.2 million compared to Q2 2021 and Q3 2020 respectively.

Net loss improved from $0.7 million in Q2 2021 and $0.4 million in Q3 2020 to $0.1 million in Q3 2021.

Key financial highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2021 ("Q3 2021") include:

















Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Increase (decrease) % Change Q3 2020 Increase (decrease) % Change Revenue $5.2 M $4.7 M $0.5 M 9% $5.2 M ($0.04 M) -1% Gross profit margin % 66% 61% 5%

52% 14%

Operating expenses $3.9 M $3.9 M - 0% $3.5 M $0.4 M 12% Net loss $0.1 M $0.7 M $0.6 M 86% $0.4 M $0.3 M 72% Adjusted EBITDA loss1 $0.2 M $0.7 M $0.5 M 71% $0.4 M $0.2 M 52% CEWS benefit $0.2 M $0.4 M ($0.2 M) -50% $0.3 M ($0.1 M) -27% Bookings1 $6.3 M $5.3 M $1.0 M 20% $6.5 M ($0.2 M) -3%

















September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Increase (decrease) % Change September 30, 2020 Increase (decrease) % Change Cash $3.8 M $2.7 M $1.1 M 41% $5.1 M ($1.3 M) 25% Inventory $4.7 M $5.1 M ($0.4 M) -8% $6.5 M ($1.8 M) 28% Order Backlog1 $12.5 M $11.8 M $0.7 M 7% $11.1 M $1.4 M 13%































Key financial highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 include:

















2021-09 YTD 2021-06 YTD Increase (decrease) % Change 2020-09 YTD Increase (decrease) % Change Revenue $13.7 M $8.5 M $5.2 M 61% $13.8 M ($0.1 M) -1% Gross profit margin % 65% 64% 1%

57% 8%

Operating expenses $11.6 M $7.8 M $3.8 M 49% $11.3 M $0.3 M 3% Net loss $2.0 M $1.9 M ($0.1 M) -5% $2.3 M $0.3 M 12% Adjusted EBITDA loss1 $1.9 M $1.7 M ($0.2 M) -12% $2.5 M $0.6 M 22% CEWS benefit $0.9 M $0.67 M $0.23 M 34% $1.0 M ($0.1 M) -12% Bookings1 $14.9 M $8.6 M $6.3 M 73% $17.0 M ($2.1 M) -12%

















September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Increase (decrease) % Change December 31, 2020 Increase (decrease) % Change Cash $3.8 M $2.7 M $1.1 M 41% $5.3 M ($1.5 M) -28% Inventory $4.7 M $5.1 M ($0.4 M) -8% $5.5 M ($0.8 M) -15% Order Backlog1 $12.5 M $11.8 M $0.7 M 7% $11.8 M $0.7 M 7%

Conference Call and Webcast – November 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results has been scheduled for Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate, please dial 1-416-764-8659 approximately 10 minutes before the conference call and provide passcode 37221496. A recording of the call will be available through November 18, 2021 on Redline's website or by dialing 1-416-764-8677 and entering the passcode 221496.

About Redline Communications

Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by oil & gas companies onshore and offshore, mining companies on surface and underground operations, by municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs in locations that include the deserts of the Middle East, the rainforests of South America, and the frozen Alaskan slopes. For more information visit www.rdlcom.com.

NOTES: 1 To better assess the health and growth of the Redline's business, the Company reports certain non-IFRS metrics, including "Bookings", "Order Backlog","Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin". Further information including definitions of these measures and a reconciliation to their closest IFRS measure, if applicable, can be found in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 ("Q3 2021 MD&A"), copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Further details on the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 can be found in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position, statement of comprehensive loss, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows reproduced at the end of this press release. The selected financial information included in this release is qualified in its entirety by, and should be read together with the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and the Q3 2021 MD&A.

Adjusted EBITDA (Loss)







(Unaudited, Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)



The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA (loss) to net profit (loss):



























Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,



(unaudited) (unaudited) (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 5,195 $ 5,235 $ 13,678 $ 13,833 Net profit (loss) (97) (350) (1,979) (2,251) Add back:









Share based payments 6 51 92 142

Depreciation and amortization 256 263 766 800

Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (243) (335) (912) (1,041)

Finance (income) expense 12 7 28 16

(Gain) loss on fair market value

of financial instruments (94) (77) 26 (150)

Foreign exchange (gain) loss (46) 18 2 (51)

Income tax expense 10 14 53 58

Total (99) (59) 55 (226)













Adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ (196) $ (409) $ (1,924) $ (2,477)











Adjusted EBITDA margin -4% -8% -14% -18%

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "could", "expect", "may", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "potential", "project" or other expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance and involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Redline to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on certain assumptions regarding expected growth, management's current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, opinions and business prospects and opportunities (collectively, the "Assumptions"). While the Company considers these Assumptions to be reasonable, based on the information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

Many risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results of Redline to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to the following: significant competition, competitive pricing practices, cautious capital spending by customers, industry consolidations, rapidly changing technologies, evolving industry standards, frequent new product introductions, short product life cycles and other trends and industry characteristics affecting the telecommunications industry; any material, adverse effects on Redline's performance if its expectations regarding market demand for particular products prove to be wrong; any negative developments associated with Redline's suppliers and contract manufacturing agreements including the Company's reliance on certain suppliers for key components; potential penalties, damages or cancelled customer contracts from failure to meet delivery and installation deadlines and any defects or errors in Redline's current or planned products; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; potential higher operational and financial risks associated with Redline's efforts to expand internationally; a failure to protect Redline's intellectual property rights, or any adverse judgments or settlements arising out of disputes regarding intellectual property; changes in regulation of the wireless industry or other aspects of the industry; any failure to successfully operate or integrate strategic acquisitions, or failure to consummate or succeed with strategic alliances; and Redline's potential inability to attract or retain the personnel necessary to achieve its business objectives or to maintain an effective risk management strategy (collectively, the "Risks").

For additional information on these Risks, see Redline's most recently filed Annual Information Form ("AIF") and Annual MD&A, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.rdlcom.com. Redline assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. All forward looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC.



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited, Expressed in U.S. dollars)























September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS



Current assets:





Cash $ 3,803,539 $ 5,334,486

Trade receivables 5,184,606 4,237,183

Other receivables 209,687 180,881

Inventories 4,679,132 5,492,931

Deferred cost of revenue 23 498

Prepaid expenses and other deposits 417,722 431,559



14,294,709 15,677,538 Non-current assets:





Property, plant and equipment 700,457 901,234

Intangible assets 922,459 1,148,050

Right of use assets 464,778 565,213

Other assets 85,278 65,223



2,172,972 2,679,720 Total Assets $ 16,467,681 $ 18,357,258







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:





Trade and other payables $ 3,641,582 $ 3,944,374

Income tax payable 29,459 29,459

Deferred revenue 931,300 2,057,944

Lease liabilities 298,456 250,068



4,900,797 6,281,845 Non-current liabilities:





Deferred revenue 1,151,589 364,391

Lease liabilities 356,902 554,396

Other financial liabilties - SIF Loan 307,162 -

Deferred Grant Income - SIF Loan 493,090 -



2,308,743 918,787 Total Liabilities 7,209,540 7,200,632







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Share capital 172,929,341 172,929,341 Contributed surplus 9,785,302 9,704,769 Deficit (173,456,503) (171,477,484)



9,258,140 11,156,626 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 16,467,681 $ 18,357,258

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements

REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC.



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited, Expressed in U.S. dollars)















Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 5,194,806 $ 5,234,885 13,678,100 $ 13,832,804 Cost of revenue 1,789,633 2,506,794 4,829,013 5,909,158 Gross profit 3,405,173 2,728,091 8,849,087 7,923,646











Expenses:









Research and development 1,063,194 946,317 3,439,727 3,116,847

General and administrative 1,188,355 1,179,184 3,373,983 3,599,198

Sales and marketing 1,294,906 1,103,574 3,849,943 3,959,091

Operations and customer support 316,828 221,574 971,165 667,848



3,863,283 3,450,649 11,634,818 11,342,984 Loss before undernoted items (458,110) (722,558) (2,785,731) (3,419,338)











Other (income) expenses:









Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (243,273) (334,763) (912,721) (1,040,717)

Finance (income) expense 11,501 7,422 23,379 16,179

Loss (Gain) on fair market value of financial instruments (93,654) (77,476) 26,564 (151,169)

Foreign exchange loss (gain) (45,785) 17,680 2,854 (51,170)



(371,211) (387,137) (859,924) (1,226,877) Loss before income taxes (86,899) (335,421) (1,925,807) (2,192,461) Income tax expense 9,841 14,498 53,212 58,644 Net loss and total comprehensive loss $ (96,740) $ (349,919) $ (1,979,019) $ (2,251,105)























Loss per share









Basic and diluted $ (0.01) $ (0.02) $ (0.11) $ (0.13)

























See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements











REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC.



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited, Expressed in U.S. dollars)

























Share

capital Contributed surplus Deficit Total Balance at

January 1, 2020

$ 172,929,341 $ 9,525,694 $ (167,577,777) 14,877,258

Net loss

- - (2,251,105) (2,251,105)

Stock option expense

- 137,626 - 137,626 Balance at

September 30, 2020

$ 172,929,341 $ 9,663,320 $ (169,828,882) $ 12,763,779 Balance at

January 1, 2021

$ 172,929,341 $ 9,704,769 $ (171,477,484) $ 11,156,626

Net loss

- - (1,979,019) (1,979,019)

Stock option expense

- 80,533 - 80,533 Balance at

September 30, 2021

$ 172,929,341 $ 9,785,302 $ (173,456,503) $ 9,258,140













See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements

REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, Expressed in U.S. dollars)



































Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,





2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:









Net loss $ (96,740) $ (349,919)

(1,979,019) $ (2,251,105)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:











Finance expense 11,501 7,422 23,379 16,179



Depreciation and Amortization 256,318 263,423 766,820 800,695



Stock option expense (5,587) 50,618 80,533 137,626



Foreign exchange (gain) loss on cash held in foreign currency (4,403) (5,483) (20,062) 39,285



Foreign exchange (gain) loss on borrowings and lease liabilities (17,622) 17,774 5,001 (50,456)



Loss on disposal of assets -

1,753 5,668



















143,467 (16,165) (1,121,595) (1,302,108)

Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities:











Decrease in deferred cost of revenue 2 1,141 475 5,856



Decrease (Increase) in deferred revenue 30,792 (172,612) (339,446) (332,074)



Change in other non-cash operating assets and liabilities 710,407 489,891 (471,442) 1,705,346 Cash generated from (used in) operating activities 884,668 302,255 (1,932,008) 77,020 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:









Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (65,294) (90,048) (176,583) (239,296)

Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment - - 4,600 -

Acquisition of intangible assets (61,330) (109,750) (69,785) (240,173) Cash (used in) investing activities (126,624) (199,798) (241,768) (479,469) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:









Interest income 1,825 2,704 5,881 22,255

Interest expense (6,976) (10,126) (22,237) (33,748)

Government Loan (SIF) including Deferred Grant Income 340,353

793,229 -

Repayment of borrowings -

- (701,491)

Lease Right of Use Asset 51,274 - 51,274 -

Repayment of lease liabilities (50,449) (48,781) (205,380) (218,530) Cash generated from (used in) financing activities 336,027 (56,203) 622,767 (931,514) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currency 4,403 5,483 20,062 (39,285) Increase (Decrease) in cash 1,098,474 51,737 (1,530,947) (1,373,248) Cash, beginning of the period 2,705,065 5,082,621 5,334,486 6,507,606 Cash, end of the period $ 3,803,539 $ 5,134,358 $ 3,803,539 $ 5,134,358













See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements

SOURCE Redline Communications Group Inc.

For further information: Redline Contact(s), Richard Yoon, Chief Executive Officer, +1-905-479-8344, [email protected]; Philip Jones, Chief Financial Officer, +1-905-479-8344, [email protected]; Investor Relations Contact, Ron Shuttleworth, Partner, OakHill Financial, +1-647-500-7371, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.redlinecommunications.com

