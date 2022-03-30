Redline Communications Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

Quarterly Revenues increased by 25% with a $13.6 Million Backlog: $7.5 million of Bookings at 3-year high

TORONTO, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSX: RDL), a leading provider of mission-critical data infrastructure for remote & harsh environments, today announced operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

All figures are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Quarterly Revenues increased 13% to $5.9 million from $5.2 million in Q3 2021 and increased $1.2 million or 25% compared to Q4 2020.

from in Q3 2021 and increased or 25% compared to Q4 2020. Annual revenues increased by 6% to $19.5 million in 2021 compared to $18.5 million in 2020

in 2021 compared to in 2020 Q4 2021 Gross margin was 48% compared to 52% for Q4 2020 and 66% for Q3 2021.

Over 60% of revenues were fulfilled via distribution and reseller partners, a slight sequential decrease from the over 70% in Q3 2021.

Bookings of $7.5 million in Q4 2021 increased by 19% compared to Q3 2021 , which was the highest bookings achievement in a quarter since Q4 2018

in Q4 2021 increased by 19% compared to Q3 2021 , which was the highest bookings achievement in a quarter since Q4 2018 Backlog increased to $13.6 million at the end of Q4 2021, a 9% sequential increase compared to $12.5 million at the end of Q3 2021.

at the end of Q4 2021, a 9% sequential increase compared to at the end of Q3 2021. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $1.4 million in Q4 2021 compared to losses of $0.2 million in Q3 2021 and $1.6 million in Q4 2020.

in Q4 2021 compared to losses of in Q3 2021 and in Q4 2020. Redline also closed a CAD$ 7.0 million term loan facility in Q4 2021.

"We are pleased to report quarter over quarter and year over year improvements in revenues, gross profit and backlog coupled with our highest quarterly bookings in three years," stated Richard Yoon, Chief Executive Officer. "The increase in revenues, backlog and bookings are all positive signs that customers are ramping up their digital transformation plans, which we expect to drive demand for Redline solutions in the coming quarters. We are also excited to close a significant term loan financing in the quarter ensuring we have the liquidity to continue developing new 5G solutions that the market is demanding."

Financial and Business Review

Gross margin of 48% in Q4 2021 was down 18% percentage points from Q3 2021 due to the Company taking a $730,000 provision against all remaining TV White Space ("TWS") inventory in the quarter. TWS has been written down to zero and is an insignificant component of the Company's revenue in the recent past and going forward. Further write downs relating to TWS will not occur. In the absence of the provision, gross margin would have been 61% for the quarter.

Total operating expenses for Q4 2021 were $4.4 million, an increase of 2% compared to $4.3 million in Q4 2020 and up $0.5 million or 13% sequentially from Q3 2021. The quarter over quarter increases are mainly due to transaction costs associated with the financing as well as annual variable compensation costs that are expensed in Q4 of each year.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for Q4 2021 was $1.4 million, an increase of $1.2 million from Q3 2021 due to the additional inventory provision taken against the TV White space inventory and annual variable compensation costs. Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2021 is an $0.2 million improvement over Q4 2020.

Key financial highlights for the three months ended December 31, 2021 ("Q4 2021") include:

















Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Increase (decrease) % Change Q4 2020 Increase (decrease) % Change Revenue $5.9 M $5.2 M $0.7 M 13% $4.7 M $1.2 M 25% Gross profit margin % 48% 66% (18%)

52% (4%)

Operating expenses $4.4 M $3.9 M $0.5 M 13% $4.3 M $0.1 M 2% Net loss $2.3 M $0.1 M ($2.2 M) -2200% $1.6 M ($0.7 M) -44% Adjusted EBITDA loss1 $1.4 M $0.2 M ($1.2 M) -600% $1.6 M $0.2 M 13% CEWS benefit $0.02 M $0.2 M ($0.18) -90% $0.1 M ($0.08 M) -80% Bookings1 $7.5 M $6.3 M $1.2 M 19% $5.5 M $2.0 M 36%

















December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Increase (decrease) % Change December 31, 2020 Increase (decrease) % Change Cash $10.1 M $3.8 M $6.3 M 166% $5.3 M $4.8 M 91% Inventory $4.0 M $4.7 M ($0.7 M) -15% $5.5 M ($1.5 M) -27% Order Backlog1 $13.6 M $12.5 M $1.1 M 9% $11.8 M $1.8 M 15%

Key financial highlights for the year ended December 31, 2021 include:

















Annual 2021 Q3 2021 YTD Increase (decrease) % Change Annual 2020 Increase (decrease) % Change Revenue $19.5 M $13.6 M $5.9 M 42% $18.5 M $1.0 M 6% Gross profit margin % 60% 65% (5%)

56% 4%

Operating expenses $16.1 M $11.7 M $4.4 M 38% $15.6 M $0.5 M 3% Net loss $4.3 M $2.0 M ($2.3 M) -115% $3.9 M ($0.4 M) -10% Adjusted EBITDA loss1 $3.3 M $1.9 M ($1.4 M) -74% $4.1 M $0.8 M 20% CEWS benefit $0.93 M $0.91 M 0.02 M 0% $1.2 M ($0.3 M) -25% Bookings1 $22.5 M $15.0 M $7.5 M 51% $22.6 M ($0.1 M) -

















About Redline Communications

Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by oil & gas companies onshore and offshore, mining companies on surface and underground operations, by municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs in locations that include the deserts of the Middle East, the rainforests of South America, and the frozen Alaskan slopes. For more information visit www.rdlcom.com.

NOTES:

1 To better assess the health and growth of the Redline's business, the Company reports certain non-IFRS metrics, including "Bookings", "Order Backlog", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin". Further information including definitions of these measures and a reconciliation to their closest IFRS measure, if applicable, can be found in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 ("Q4 2021 MD&A"), copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Further details on the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, can be found in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position, statement of comprehensive loss, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows reproduced at the end of this press release. The selected financial information included in this release is qualified in its entirety by, and should be read together with the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and the Q4 2021 MD&A.

Adjusted EBITDA (Loss)







(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)





The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA (loss) to net profit (loss):































Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,



(unaudited) (audited) (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 5,869 $ 4,683 $ 19,547 $ 18,515 Net profit (loss) (2,361) (1,648) (4,340) (3,900) Add back:





-

Share based payments 28 41 108 183

Depreciation and amortization 279 268 1,046 1,068

Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (23) (123) (936) (1,163)

Finance (income) expense 96 8 119 24

(Gain) loss on fair market value

of financial instruments 526 (185) 552 (336)

Foreign exchange (gain) loss 102 47 105 (4)

Income tax expense 6 19 60 77

Total 1,014 75 1,054 (150)











Adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ (1,347) $ (1,573) $ (3,286) $ (4,050)











Adjusted EBITDA margin -23% -34% -17% -22%

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "could", "expect", "may", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "potential", "project" or other expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance and involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Redline to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on certain assumptions regarding expected growth, management's current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, opinions and business prospects and opportunities (collectively, the "Assumptions"). While the Company considers these Assumptions to be reasonable, based on the information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

Many risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results of Redline to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to the following: significant competition, competitive pricing practices, cautious capital spending by customers, industry consolidations, rapidly changing technologies, evolving industry standards, frequent new product introductions, short product life cycles and other trends and industry characteristics affecting the telecommunications industry; any material, adverse effects on Redline's performance if its expectations regarding market demand for particular products prove to be wrong; any negative developments associated with Redline's suppliers and contract manufacturing agreements including the Company's reliance on certain suppliers for key components; potential penalties, damages or cancelled customer contracts from failure to meet delivery and installation deadlines and any defects or errors in Redline's current or planned products; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; potential higher operational and financial risks associated with Redline's efforts to expand internationally; a failure to protect Redline's intellectual property rights, or any adverse judgments or settlements arising out of disputes regarding intellectual property; changes in regulation of the wireless industry or other aspects of the industry; any failure to successfully operate or integrate strategic acquisitions, or failure to consummate or succeed with strategic alliances; and Redline's potential inability to attract or retain the personnel necessary to achieve its business objectives or to maintain an effective risk management strategy (collectively, the "Risks").

For additional information on these Risks, see Redline's most recently filed Annual Information Form ("AIF") and Annual MD&A, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.rdlcom.com. Redline assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. All forward looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC.









Consolidated Statements of Financial Position









(Expressed in U.S. dollars)













































December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS









Current assets:











Cash



$ 10,071,592

$ 5,334,486

Trade receivables



4,709,988

4,237,183

Other receivables



308,079

180,881

Inventories



4,049,386

5,492,931

Deferred cost of revenue



23

498

Prepaid expenses and other deposits



911,063

431,559







20,050,131

15,677,538 Non-current assets:











Property, plant and equipment



624,198

901,234

Intangible assets



894,002

1,148,050

Right of use assets



575,333

565,213

Other assets



65,688

65,223







2,159,221

2,679,720 Total Assets



$ 22,209,352

$ 18,357,258













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:











Trade and other payables



$ 4,946,019

$ 3,944,374

Income tax payable



27,493

29,459

Deferred revenue



1,701,548

2,057,944

Lease liabilities



397,808

250,068







7,072,868

6,281,845 Non-current liabilities:











Deferred revenue



838,790

364,391

Lease liabilities



390,808

554,396

Other financial liabilties - Loan from Strategic Innovations Fund



416,230

-

Other financial liabilties - Warrants associated with term loan



947,808

-

Deferred grant Income - Loan from Strategic Innovations Fund



666,791

-

Term loan (principal and accrued interest)



4,950,515

-







8,210,942

918,787 Total Liabilities



15,283,810

7,200,632













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Share capital



172,929,341

172,929,341 Contributed surplus



9,813,158

9,704,769 Deficit



(175,816,957)

(171,477,484)







6,925,542

11,156,626 Total Liabilities and Equity



$ 22,209,352

$ 18,357,258

REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC.

























Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

























(Expressed in U.S. dollars)



























































Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,





2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue



$ 5,869,330

$ 4,682,586

$ 19,547,430

$ 8,515,390 Cost of revenue



3,047,848

2,261,793

7,876,860

8,170,951 Gross profit



2,821,482

2,420,794

11,670,570

10,344,439





















Expenses:



















Research and development



1,429,507

1,357,115

4,869,234

4,473,962

General and administrative



1,418,382

1,296,248

4,792,365

4,895,446

Sales and marketing



1,292,702

1,373,832

5,142,645

5,332,922

Operations and customer support



334,659

276,158

1,305,824

944,006







4,475,250

4,303,353

16,110,068

15,646,336 Loss before undernoted items



(1,653,768)

(1,882,560)

(4,439,498)

(5,301,897)





















Other (income) expenses:



















Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy



(23,171)

(122,664)

(935,892)

(1,163,382)

Finance expense



95,986

7,790

119,365

23,970

Loss (gain) on fair market value of financial instruments

525,572

(184,939)

552,137

(336,107)

Foreign exchange loss (gain)



101,817

47,023

104,671

(4,147)







700,204

(252,790)

(159,719)

(1,479,666) Loss before income taxes



(2,353,972)

(1,629,770)

(4,279,779)

(3,822,231) Income tax expense



6,483

18,832

59,694

77,476 Net loss and total comprehensive loss



$ (2,360,455)

$ (1,648,602)

(4,339,473)

(3,899,707)











































Loss per share



















Basic



$ (0.14)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.25)

$ (0.23)

Basic and diluted



$ (0.11)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.25)

$ (0.23)

REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC.





Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity





(Expressed in U.S. dollars)





























Share

capital Contributed

surplus Deficit Total Balance at

January 1, 2020

$ 172,929,341 $ 9,525,694 $ (167,577,777) 14,877,258

Net loss

- - (3,899,707) (3,899,707)

Stock option expense

- 179,075 - 179,075 Balance at

December 31, 2020

$ 172,929,341 $ 9,704,769 $ (171,477,484) $ 11,156,626 Balance at

January 1, 2021

$ 172,929,341 $ 9,704,769 $ (171,477,484) $ 11,156,626

Net loss

- - (4,339,473) (4,339,473)

Stock option expense

- 108,389 - 108,389 Balance at

December 31, 2021

$ 172,929,341 $ 9,813,158 $ (175,816,957) $ 6,925,542

REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC.











Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows











(Expressed in U.S. dollars)























































Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,







2021 2020

2021 2020 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:













Net loss

$ (2,360,455) $ (1,648,602)

$ (4,339,473) $ (3,899,707)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:















Finance expense

95,986 7,790

119,365 23,969



Depreciation and Amortization

279,321 267,981

1,046,141 1,068,676



Stock option expense

27,856 41,449

108,389 179,075



Foreign exchange (gain) loss on cash held in foreign currency

(38,801) (12,166)

(58,863) 27,119



Foreign exchange loss (gain) on borrowings and lease liabilities

43,476 35,387

48,475 (15,069)



Loss on disposal of assets

- -

1,753 5,668

























(1,952,617) (1,308,161)

(3,074,213) (2,610,269)

Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities:















Decrease in deferred cost of revenue

- 556

475 6,412



Decrease in deferred revenue

457,449 358,713

118,003 26,639



Change in other non-cash operating assets and liabilities

1,834,692 1,231,462

1,363,250 2,936,808 Cash (used in) generated from operating activities

339,524 282,570

(1,592,485) 359,590 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:













Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(209,137) (38,332)

(385,720) (277,628)

Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment

6,334 -

10,934 -

Acquisition of intangible assets

(82,356) -

(152,141) (240,173) Cash (used in) investing activities

(285,159) (38,332)

(526,927) (517,801) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:













Interest income

2,399 3,184

8,280 25,439

Interest expense

(98,385) (10,974)

(120,621) (44,722)

Government Loan (SIF) including Deferred Grant Income

282,769 -

1,075,998 -

Term Loan Financing

4,907,080 -

4,907,080 -

Repayment of borrowings

- -

- (701,491)

Lease Right of Use Asset

200,061 -

251,335 -

Repayment of lease liabilities

(66,845) (48,486)

(272,225) (267,016) Cash generated from (used in) financing activities

6,174,887 (56,276)

6,797,655 (987,790) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currency

38,801 12,166

58,863 (27,119) Increase (Decrease) in cash

6,268,053 200,128

4,737,106 (1,173,120) Cash, beginning of the period

3,803,539 5,134,358

5,334,486 6,507,606 Cash, end of the period

$ 10,071,592 $ 5,334,486

$ 10,071,592 $ 5,334,486

SOURCE Redline Communications Group Inc.

