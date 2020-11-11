Redline Communications Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Redline Communications (www.rdlcom.com) Group Inc. (TSX: RDL), the creator of powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations, today announced operating results (in US dollars unless otherwise noted) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 ("Q3 2020") was $5.2 million, up 27% over Q2 2020 and down 26% over Q3 2019, primarily as a result of various business impacts associated with COVID-19 such as, but not limited to, access to customer sites, delays in customer purchasing decisions and longer supplier lead times.

"We are pleased to report quarter over quarter improvements in cash, revenues, bookings, backlog, EBITDA and net profit," stated Stephen Sorocky, Redline CEO. "While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a significant concern, we have adjusted to the ongoing uncertainty and we continue to closely monitor the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to adapt as necessary."

Order Bookings for Q3 2020 were $6.6 million, up 44% over Q2 2020 and up 15% over Q3 2019. The quarter over quarter increase was mainly due to growth in order bookings from customers in the oil & gas sector.

Key financial highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2020 ("Q3 2020") include:



Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Increase (decrease) % Change Revenue $5.2 M $7.1 M ($1.9 M) (26%) Gross profit margin % 52% 54% (2%)

Operating expenses $3.5 M $4.1 M ($0.6 M) (16%) Net loss $0.3 M $0.2 M ($0.1 M) (41%) Adjusted EBITDA

loss1 $0.4 M $0.0 M ($0.4 M) (1139%) CEWS benefit $0.3 M Nil $0.3 M

Bookings1 $6.6 M $5.8 M $0.8 M 15%











September 30,

2020 June 30, 2020 Increase (decrease) % Change Cash $5.1 M $5.1 M $0.0 M 1% Inventory $6.5 M $7.2 M ($0.7 M) (9%) Order Backlog1 $11.1 M $10.3 M $0.8 M 8%

Key financial highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include:



2020-09 YTD 2019-09 YTD Increase (decrease) % Change Revenue $13.8 M $18.6 M ($4.8 M) (26%) Gross profit

margin % 57% 54% 3%

Operating

expenses $11.3 M $12.5 M ($1.2 M) (9%) Net loss $2.2 M $2.4 M $0.2 M 7% Adjusted EBITDA

loss $2.4 M $1.4 M ($1.0 M) (72%) CEWS benefit $1.0 M Nil $1.0 M

Bookings $17.1 M $17.6 M ($0.5 M) (3%)











September 30,

2020 December 31, 2019 Increase (decrease) % Change Cash $5.1 M $6.5 M ($1.4 M) (21%) Inventory $6.5 M $7.7 M ($1.2 M) (15%) Order Backlog $11.1 M $8.5 M $2.6 M 30%

Financial and Business Review

Gross profit margin for Q3 2020 was 52%, down by 6 percentage points over Q2 2020 and down 2 percentage points over Q3 2019. The decrease over both periods was a result of a number of factors, primarily the change in revenue mix year over year, combined with some transactions in 2020 Q3 that had non-recurring lower margins. This was partially offset by continued quarter-over-quarter growth in revenue from maintenance and support contracts, which, in addition to being recurring revenue, also have higher margins.

Overall operating expenses for Q3 2020 were $3.5 million, down 9% quarter over quarter and down 16% over Q3 2019. Both decreases were primarily the result of decreased costs associated in sales ,marketing and travel, as COVID-19 has prompted the suspension of nearly all business travel and the cancelation of in-person marketing events from March 2020 onward.

In the quarter, the Company continued to participate in the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") program, where the Company has recognized $1.0 million of CEWS benefit as part of other income, covering periods up to the end of September.

Net loss for Q3 2020 was $0.3 million, or ($0.02) per share, an improvement of 60% over Q2 2020 and down 41% from the net loss of $0.2 million, or ($0.01) per share, for Q3 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for Q3 2020 was $0.4 million, an improvement of 63% over Q2 2020 and as compared to an essentially break-even Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2019.

Conference Call and Webcast – November 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results has been scheduled for Thursday November 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate, please dial 1-647-427-7450 approximately 10 minutes before the conference call and provide passcode 9339278. A recording of the call will be available through November 19, 2020 on Redline's website or by dialing 1-416-849-0833 and entering the same passcode.

About Redline Communications

Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by oil & gas companies onshore and offshore, mining companies on surface and underground operations, by municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs in locations that include the deserts of the Middle East, the rainforests of South America, and the frozen Alaskan slopes. For more information visit www.rdlcom.com.

NOTES:

1 To better assess the health and growth of the Redline's business, the Company reports certain non-IFRS metrics, including "Bookings", "Order Backlog","Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin". Further information including definitions of these measures and a reconciliation to their closest IFRS measure, if applicable, can be found in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 ("Q3 2020 MD&A"), copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Further details on the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 can be found in the condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position, statement of comprehensive loss, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows reproduced at the end of this press release. The selected financial information included in this release is qualified in its entirety by, and should be read together with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and the Q3 2020 MD&A.

Adjusted EBITDA (Loss)







(Unaudited, Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)





The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA (loss) to net profit (loss):



















Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,



(unaudited) (unaudited) (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 5,235 $ 7,089 $ 13,833 $ 18,645 Net profit (loss) (350) (248) (2,251) (2,420) Add back:









Share based payments 51 44 142 280

Depreciation and amortization 263 210 800 647

Covid-19 related Canada









Emergency Wage Subsidy (335) - (1,041) -

Finance (income) expense 7 (11) 16 (43)

(Gain) loss on fair market value









of financial instruments (77) (27) (150) (10)

Foreign exchange (gain) loss 18 (6) (51) 94

Income tax expense 14 5 58 12

Total (59) 215 (226) 980











Adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ (409) $ (33) $ (2,477) $ (1,440)











Adjusted EBITDA margin -8% 0% -18% -8%

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "could", "expect", "may", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "potential", "project" or other expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance and involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Redline to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on certain assumptions regarding expected growth, management's current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, opinions and business prospects and opportunities (collectively, the "Assumptions"). While the Company considers these Assumptions to be reasonable, based on the information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

Many risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results of Redline to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to the following: significant competition, competitive pricing practices, cautious capital spending by customers, industry consolidations, rapidly changing technologies, evolving industry standards, frequent new product introductions, short product life cycles and other trends and industry characteristics affecting the telecommunications industry; any material, adverse effects on Redline's performance if its expectations regarding market demand for particular products prove to be wrong; any negative developments associated with Redline's suppliers and contract manufacturing agreements including the Company's reliance on certain suppliers for key components; potential penalties, damages or cancelled customer contracts from failure to meet delivery and installation deadlines and any defects or errors in Redline's current or planned products; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; potential higher operational and financial risks associated with Redline's efforts to expand internationally; a failure to protect Redline's intellectual property rights, or any adverse judgments or settlements arising out of disputes regarding intellectual property; changes in regulation of the wireless industry or other aspects of the industry; any failure to successfully operate or integrate strategic acquisitions, or failure to consummate or succeed with strategic alliances; and Redline's potential inability to attract or retain the personnel necessary to achieve its business objectives or to maintain an effective risk management strategy (collectively, the "Risks").

For additional information on these Risks, see Redline's most recently filed Annual Information Form ("AIF") and Annual MD&A, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.rdlcom.com. Redline assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. All forward looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC









Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position





(Unaudited, Expressed in U.S. dollars)





























Note September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019 ASSETS









Current assets:











Cash



$ 5,134,358

$ 6,507,606

Trade receivables

3 4,160,467

7,089,043

Other receivables



442,290

260,216

Inventories

4 6,513,001

7,707,578

Deferred cost of revenue

11 1,054

6,910

Prepaid expenses and other deposits



311,876

285,519







16,563,046

21,856,872 Non-current assets:











Property, plant and equipment

5 955,815

999,435

Intangible assets

6 1,271,374

1,373,526

Right of use assets

7 616,958

798,080

Other assets



62,437

76,284







2,906,584

3,247,325 Total Assets



$ 19,469,630

$ 25,104,197













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:











Trade and other payables

10 $ 3,812,267

$ 6,035,496

Income tax payable



12,398

12,398

Deferred revenue

11 1,765,428

1,966,282

Lease liabilities

12 239,774

277,945

Borrowings

13 -

716,832







5,829,867

9,008,953 Non-current liabilities:











Deferred revenue

11 298,194

429,414

Lease liabilities

12 577,784

788,572







875,978

1,217,986 Total Liabilities



6,705,845

10,226,939













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Share capital

8 172,929,341

172,929,341 Contributed surplus



9,663,320

9,525,694 Deficit



(169,828,876)

(167,577,777)







12,763,785

14,877,258 Total Liabilities and Equity



$ 19,469,630

$ 25,104,197

REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC

















Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss











(Unaudited, Expressed in U.S. dollars)

















































Note

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,









2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue

15

$ 5,234,885

$ 7,089,235

$ 13,832,804

$ 18,644,734 Cost of revenue





2,506,794

3,291,151

5,909,158

8,543,973 Gross profit





2,728,091

3,798,084

7,923,646

10,100,761























Expenses:





















Research and development





946,317

1,063,385

3,116,847

2,376,048

General and administrative





1,179,184

1,156,924

3,599,198

3,766,480

Sales and marketing





1,103,574

1,588,275

3,959,091

5,563,229

Operations and customer support





221,574

276,808

667,848

763,042









3,450,649

4,085,392

11,342,984

12,468,799 Loss before undernoted items





(722,558)

(287,308)

(3,419,338)

(2,368,038)























Other (income) expenses:





















Covid-19 related Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy 18

(334,763)

-

(1,040,717)

-

Finance (income) expense

16

7,422

(10,966)

16,179

(43,195)

(Gain) loss on fair market value of financial instruments



(77,476)

(27,073)

(151,169)

(9,913)

Foreign exchange (gain) loss





17,680

(6,237)

(51,170)

93,528









(387,137)

(44,276)

(1,226,877)

40,420 Loss before income taxes





(335,421)

(243,032)

(2,192,461)

(2,408,458) Income tax expense





14,498

4,967

58,644

12,024 Net loss and total comprehensive loss





$ (349,919)

$ (247,999)

$ (2,251,105)

$ (2,420,482)















































Loss per share





















Basic

8

$ (0.02)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.13)

$ (0.14)

Basic and diluted

9

$ (0.02)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.13)

$ (0.14)

REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited, Expressed in U.S. dollars)

























Share

capital Contributed

surplus Deficit Total Balance at

January 1, 2019

$ 172,929,341 $ 9,292,321 $ (163,832,939) $ 18,388,723

Net loss

- - (2,420,482) (2,420,482)

Stock option expense

- 188,772 - 188,772 Balance at

September 30, 2019

$ 172,929,341 $ 9,481,093 $ (166,253,421) $ 16,157,013 Balance at

January 1, 2020

$ 172,929,341 $ 9,525,694 $ (167,577,777) $ 14,877,258

Net loss

- - (2,251,105) (2,251,105)

Stock option expense

- 137,626 - 137,626 Balance at

September 30, 2020

$ 172,929,341 $ 9,663,320 $ (169,828,882) $ 12,763,779

REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, Expressed in U.S. dollars)

















Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, Note 2020 2019

2020 2019 Cash flows from ( used in) operating activities:













Net loss

$ (349,919) $ (247,999)

$ (2,251,105) $ (2,420,482)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:















Finance (income) expense

7,422 (10,966)

16,179 (43,195)



Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets

263,423 210,422

800,695 647,741



Stock option expense

50,618 38,009

137,626 188,772



Foreign exchange (gain) loss on cash held in foreign currency

(5,483) 17,385

39,285 (29,800)



Foreign exchange (gain) loss on borrowings and lease liabilities

17,774 (21,561)

(50,456) 75,413



(Gain) Loss on disposal of assets



(1,801)

5,668 (1,801)

























(16,165) (16,511)

(1,302,108) (1,583,352)

Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities:















Decrease (increase) in deferred cost of revenue

1,141 (3,155)

5,856 (8,349)



(Decrease) increase in deferred revenue

(172,612) 341,324

(332,074) 124,663



Change in other non-cash operating assets and liabilities 17 489,891 113,864

1,705,346 999,514 Cash flows generated by (used in) operating activities

302,255 435,522

77,020 (467,524)













Cash flows generated by (used in) investing activities:













Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 5 (90,048) (15,739)

(239,296) (112,752)

Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment

- 25,812

- 25,812

Acquisition of intangible assets 6 (109,750) -

(240,173) (14,100) Cash flows (used in) generated by investing activities

(199,798) 10,073

(479,469) (101,040)













Cash flows generated by (used in) financing activities:













Interest income

2,704 31,331

22,255 109,876

Interest expense

(10,126) (13,250)

(33,748) (41,041)

Repayment of borrowings

- -

(701,491) (735,505)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(48,781) (64,136)

(218,530) (234,803) Cash used in financing activities

(56,203) (46,055)

(931,514) (901,473) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currency

5,483 (17,385)

(39,285) 29,800 Increase (decrease) in cash

51,737 382,155

(1,373,248) (1,440,237) Cash, beginning of the period

5,082,621 7,803,453

6,507,606 9,625,845 Cash, end of the period

$ 5,134,358 $ 8,185,608

$ 5,134,358 $ 8,185,608

SOURCE Redline Communications Group Inc.

For further information: Redline Contact(s): Stephen Sorocky, Chief Executive Officer, +1-905-479-8344, [email protected]; Philip Jones, Chief Financial Officer, +1-905-479-8344, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.redlinecommunications.com

