Redline Communications Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Redline Communications (www.rdlcom.com) Group Inc. (TSX: RDL), the creator of powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations, today announced operating results (in US dollars unless otherwise noted) for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Revenue for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 ("Q4 2020") was $4.7 million, down 7% from Q4 2019, while revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $18.5 million, down 22% from the same period in 2019. The decline for both timeframes were primarily the result of business impacts associated with COVID-19 such as, but not limited to, access to customer sites, delays in customer purchasing decisions and longer supplier lead times.

Order Bookings for Q4 2020 and the year ended December 31, 2020 were $5.5 million and $22.6 million respectively, down 13% and 6% respectively compared to the previous periods. Order Backlog for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $11.8 million, up 38% over the same period in 2019.

"We are excited about the sales of our LTE solution in Q4 to multiple clients in mining and remote learning applications, capitalizing on demand enabled by the increased spectrum availability from the CBRS band in the USA. We maintained our critical investments in our product development for our target market in mission critical and reliable solutions." stated Stephen Sorocky, Redline's CEO. "In spite of the continuing pandemic impacts on our markets, we succeeded in improving the cash balance at the end of Q4 and we delivered significant progress in our target to reduce inventory levels."

Key financial highlights for the three months ended December 31, 2020 ("Q4 2020") include:



Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Increase (decrease) % Change Revenue $4.7 M $5.0 M ($0.3 M) (7%) Gross profit margin % 52% 59% (7%)

Operating expenses $4.3 M $4.1 M $0.2 M 5% Net loss $1.6 M $1.3 M ($0.3 M) (25%) Adjusted EBITDA loss1 $1.6 M $0.9 M ($0.7 M) (78%) CEWS benefit $0.1 M Nil $0.1 M

Bookings1 $5.5 M $6.3 M $0.8 M (13%)











December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Increase (decrease) % Change Cash $5.3 M $5.1 M $0.2 M 4% Inventory $5.5 M $6.5 M ($1.0 M) (16%) Order Backlog1 $11.8 M $11.0 M $0.7 M 7%

Key financial highlights for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include:



2020-12 YTD 2019-12 YTD Increase (decrease) % Change Revenue $18.5 M $23.7 M ($5.1 M) (22%) Gross profit margin % 56% 55% 1%

Operating expenses $15.6 M $16.6 M ($1.0 M) (6%) Net loss $3.9 M $3.7 M ($0.2 M) (4%) Adjusted EBITDA loss1 $4.1 M $2.3 M ($1.7 M) (74%) CEWS benefit $1.2 M Nil $1.2 M

Bookings1 $22.6 M $23.9 M ($1.4 M) (6%)











December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Increase (decrease) % Change Cash, net of borrowing $5.3 M $5.8 M ($0.5 M) (8%) Inventory $5.5 M $7.7 M ($2.2 M) (29%) Order Backlog $11.8 M $8.5 M $3.2 M 38%

1 See Definitions of non-GAAP measures below

Financial and Business Review

Gross profit margin for Q4 2020 was 52%, down 7 percentage points from Q4 2019. Gross Profit margin for the 2020 year was 56%, up one percentage point over 2019.

Overall operating expenses for Q4 2020 were $4.3 million, up 5% over Q4 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, overall operating expenses were $15.6 million, down 6% from the same period in 2019. The decrease year over year was primarily the result of decreased costs associated in sales, marketing and travel, as COVID-19 has prompted the suspension of nearly all business travel and the cancelation of in-person marketing events from March 2020 onward.

In the quarter, the Company continued to participate in the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") program recognizing a benefit of $0.1 million in the quarter and $1.2 million for all of 2020 and is recorded within other income.

Net loss for Q4 2020 was $1.6 million, an increase of $0.3 million over Q4 2019, while the net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $3.9 million, an increase of $0.2 million over 2019. Adjusted EBITDA loss for Q4 2020 was $1.6 million, as compared to $0.9 million in Q4, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $4.1 million, an increase of $1.7M over the $2.3 million Adjusted EBITDA loss in 2019.

Cash Balance, net of borrowings, at the end of 2020 was $5.3 million, a decrease of $0.5 million over the same period in 2019.

About Redline Communications

Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by oil & gas companies onshore and offshore, mining companies on surface and underground operations, by municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs in locations that include the deserts of the Middle East, the rainforests of South America, and the frozen Alaskan slopes. For more information visit www.rdlcom.com.

NOTES:

1 To better assess the health and growth of the Redline's business, the Company reports certain non-IFRS metrics, including "Bookings", "Order Backlog","Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin". Further information including definitions of these measures and a reconciliation to their closest IFRS measure, if applicable, can be found in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 ("Q4 2020 MD&A"), copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Further details on the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 can be found in the condensed consolidated audited statement of financial position, statement of comprehensive loss, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows reproduced at the end of this press release. The selected financial information included in this release is qualified in its entirety by, and should be read together with the condensed consolidated audited financial statements of the Company for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and the Q4 2020 MD&A.

Adjusted EBITDA (Loss)







(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)





The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA (loss) to net profit (loss):































Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,



(unaudited) (audited) (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 4,683 $ 5,014 $ 18,515 $ 23,659 Net profit (loss) (1,648) (1,324) (3,900) (3,745) Add back:









Share based payments 41 42 183 322

Depreciation and amortization 268 252 1,068 900

Covid-19 related Canada

Emergency Wage Subsidy (123) - (1,163) -

Finance (income) expense 8 (1) 24 (44)

(Gain) loss on fair market value

of financial instruments (185) (49) (336) (59)

Foreign exchange (gain) loss 47 29 (4) 123

Income tax expense 19 167 77 179

Total 75 440 (150) 1,421











Adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ (1,573) $ (884) $ (4,050) $ (2,324)











Adjusted EBITDA margin -34% -18% -22% -10%













Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "could", "expect", "may", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "potential", "project" or other expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance and involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Redline to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on certain assumptions regarding expected growth, management's current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, opinions and business prospects and opportunities (collectively, the "Assumptions"). While the Company considers these Assumptions to be reasonable, based on the information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

Many risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results of Redline to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to the following: significant competition, competitive pricing practices, cautious capital spending by customers, industry consolidations, rapidly changing technologies, evolving industry standards, frequent new product introductions, short product life cycles and other trends and industry characteristics affecting the telecommunications industry; any material, adverse effects on Redline's performance if its expectations regarding market demand for particular products prove to be wrong; any negative developments associated with Redline's suppliers and contract manufacturing agreements including the Company's reliance on certain suppliers for key components; potential penalties, damages or cancelled customer contracts from failure to meet delivery and installation deadlines and any defects or errors in Redline's current or planned products; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; potential higher operational and financial risks associated with Redline's efforts to expand internationally; a failure to protect Redline's intellectual property rights, or any adverse judgments or settlements arising out of disputes regarding intellectual property; changes in regulation of the wireless industry or other aspects of the industry; any failure to successfully operate or integrate strategic acquisitions, or failure to consummate or succeed with strategic alliances; and Redline's potential inability to attract or retain the personnel necessary to achieve its business objectives or to maintain an effective risk management strategy (collectively, the "Risks").

For additional information on these Risks, see Redline's most recently filed Annual Information Form ("AIF") and Annual MD&A, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.rdlcom.com. Redline assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. All forward looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC.









Consolidated Statements of Financial Position









(Expressed in U.S. dollars)





























Note December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 ASSETS









Current assets:











Cash



$ 5,334,486

$ 6,507,606

Trade receivables

3 4,237,183

7,089,043

Other receivables



180,881

260,216

Inventories

4 5,492,931

7,707,578

Deferred cost of revenue

11 498

6,910

Prepaid expenses and other deposits



431,559

285,519







15,677,538

21,856,872 Non-current assets:











Property, plant and equipment

5 901,234

999,435

Intangible assets

6 1,148,050

1,373,526

Right of use assets

7 565,213

798,080

Other assets



65,223

76,284







2,679,720

3,247,325 Total Assets



$ 18,357,258

$ 25,104,197













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:











Trade and other payables

10 $ 3,944,374

$ 6,035,496

Income tax payable



29,459

12,398

Deferred revenue

11 2,057,944

1,966,282

Lease liabilities

12 250,068

277,945

Borrowings

13 -

716,832







6,281,845

9,008,953 Non-current liabilities:











Deferred revenue

11 364,391

429,414

Lease liabilities

12 554,396

788,572







918,787

1,217,986 Total Liabilities



7,200,632

10,226,939













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Share capital

8 172,929,341

172,929,341 Contributed surplus



9,704,769

9,525,694 Deficit



(171,477,484)

(167,577,777)







11,156,626

14,877,258 Total Liabilities and Equity



$ 18,357,258

$ 25,104,197

REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC.











Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)







(Expressed in U.S. dollars)











































Note

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,









2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue

15

$ 4,682,586

$ 5,014,264

$ 18,515,390

$ 23,658,998 Cost of revenue





2,261,793

2,077,014

8,170,951

10,620,987 Gross profit





2,420,794

2,937,250

10,344,439

13,038,011























Expenses:





















Research and development





1,357,115

1,032,259

4,473,962

3,408,307

General and administrative





1,296,248

1,380,234

4,895,446

5,146,714

Sales and marketing





1,373,832

1,453,002

5,332,922

7,016,231

Operations and customer support





276,158

250,081

944,006

1,013,123









4,303,353

4,115,576

15,646,336

16,584,375 Loss before undernoted items





(1,882,560)

(1,178,326)

(5,301,897)

(3,546,364)























Other (income) expenses:





















Covid-19 related Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy 2

(122,664)

-

(1,163,382)

-

Finance (income) expense

16

7,790

(949)

23,970

(44,144)

Gain on fair market value of financial instruments



(184,939)

(49,118)

(336,107)

(59,031)

Foreign exchange (gain) loss





47,023

29,390

(4,147)

122,918









(252,790)

(20,677)

(1,479,666)

19,743 Loss before income taxes





(1,629,770)

(1,157,649)

(3,822,231)

(3,566,107) Income tax expense





18,832

166,707

77,476

178,731 Net loss and total comprehensive loss





$ (1,648,602)

$ (1,324,356)

$ (3,899,707)

$ (3,744,838)















































Loss per share





















Basic

8

$ (0.10)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.23)

$ (0.22)

Basic and diluted

9

$ (0.10)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.23)

$ (0.22)

REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC.



Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity





(Expressed in U.S. dollars)

























Share

capital Contributed surplus Deficit Total Balance at

January 1, 2019

$ 172,929,341 $ 9,292,321 $ (163,832,939) $ 18,388,723

Net loss

- - (3,744,838) (3,744,838)

Stock option expense

- 233,373 - 233,373 Balance at

December 31, 2019

$ 172,929,341 $ 9,525,694 $ (167,577,777) $ 14,877,258 Balance at

January 1, 2020

$ 172,929,341 $ 9,525,694 $ (167,577,777) $ 14,877,258

Net loss

- - (3,899,707) (3,899,707)

Stock option expense

- 179,075 - 179,075 Balance at

December 31, 2020

$ 172,929,341 $ 9,704,769 $ (171,477,484) $ 11,156,626

REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC.







Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(Expressed in U.S. dollars)

















Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,





Note 2020 2019

2020 2019 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:













Net loss

$ (1,648,602) $ (1,324,356)

$ (3,899,707) $ (1,324,356)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:















Finance (income) expense

7,790 (949)

23,969 (949)



Depreciation and Amortization

267,981 252,453

1,068,676 252,453



Stock option expense

41,449 44,601

179,075 44,601



Foreign exchange (gain) loss on cash held in foreign currency

(12,166) (19,119)

27,119 (19,119)



Foreign exchange (gain) loss on borrowings and lease liabilities

35,387 34,171

(15,069) 34,171



Loss on disposal of assets



17,706

5,668 17,706

























(1,308,161) (995,493)

(2,610,269) (995,493)

Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities:















(Increase) decrease in deferred cost of revenue

556 1,439

6,412 1,439



Decrease in deferred revenue

358,713 644,346

26,639 644,346



Change in other non-cash operating assets and liabilities 17 1,231,462 (410,540)

2,936,808 (410,540) Cash generated by (used in) operating activities

282,570 (760,248)

359,590 (760,248) Cash flows used in investing activities:













Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 5 (38,332) (436,807)

(277,628) (436,807)

Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment

- 14,800

- 14,800

Acquisition of intangible assets 6 - (460,000)

(240,173) (460,000) Cash used in investing activities

(38,332) (882,007)

(517,801) (882,007) Cash flows used in financing activities:













Interest income

3,184 19,963

25,439 19,963

Interest expense

(10,974) (11,853)

(44,722) (11,853)

Repayment of borrowings

- -

(701,491) -

Repayment of lease liabilities

(48,486) (62,976)

(267,016) (62,976) Cash used in financing activities

(56,276) (54,866)

(987,790) (54,866) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currency

12,166 19,119

(27,119) 19,119 Decrease in cash

200,128 (1,678,002)

(1,173,120) (1,678,002) Cash, beginning of the period

5,134,358 8,185,608

6,507,606 9,625,845 Cash, end of the period

$ 5,334,486 $ 6,507,606

$ 5,334,486 $ 7,947,843

SOURCE Redline Communications Group Inc.

