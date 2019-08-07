Redline Communications Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Redline Communications (www.rdlcom.com) Group Inc. (TSX: RDL), the creator of powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations, today announced operating results (in US dollars unless otherwise noted) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 ("Q2 2019").

Key financial highlights for Q2 2019 versus Q2 2018 include:

Revenues of $5.7 million , down 22%

, down 22% Gross margins of 59%, up 4 percentage points

Operating expenses of $4.3 million , up 18%

, up 18% Net loss of $0.9 million , as compared to net profit of $0.3 million

, as compared to net profit of Adjusted EBITDA 1 loss of $0.6 million (including severance costs of $0.3 million ), as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million

loss of (including severance costs of ), as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of Bookings 1 of $6.1 million , down 14%

of , down 14% Order Backlog1 of $9.6 million , up 39%

Key financial highlights for the six months ended June 30, 2019 versus the same period in 2018 include:

Revenues of $11.6 million , down 11%

, down 11% Gross margins of 55%, up 2 percentage points

Operating expenses of $8.4 million , up 19%

, up 19% Net loss of $2.2 million , as compared to net loss of $0.1 million

, as compared to net loss of Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.4 million (including severance costs of $0.6 million ), as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million

(including severance costs of ), as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of Bookings of $11.9 million , down 18%

"I am excited by Redline's opportunities in mission critical applications where we excel. I am focused on improving cash flow and achieving positive EBITDA each quarter. Our immediate priorities are to generate more sales in attractive verticals, to streamline production and deliveries, and to manage costs," stated Stephen Sorocky, Redline's CEO.

Financial Review

Revenues for Q2 2019 were $5.7 million, a decrease of $1.6 million or 22% over the same period in 2018 and largely unchanged from Q1 2019. In both time frames, lower comparable sales to the oil and gas sector were partially offset by increased sales to telecom service providers.

Order Bookings for Q2 2019 were $6.1 million, down 14% over Q2 2018 with the decrease primarily due to a large mining order received in 2018 not repeated in Q2 2019. Order backlog was $9.6 million at end of Q2 2019.

Overall gross margin for Q2 2019 was 59%, a 4 percentage point improvement over the 55% recorded in the same period in 2018. The increase reflects the product mix which consisted of higher margin sector controller hardware and software keys.

On a consecutive quarterly basis, gross margins for the second quarter of 2019 were 59%, a 9 percentage point improvement over the first quarter of 2019, resulting in a $0.44 million increase in gross profit. This more than offset slightly higher operating expenses to produce a $0.34 million improvement in the net loss quarter-over-quarter.

Overall operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $4.3 million, up 18% over the same period in 2018 and up 7% over Q1 2019. The increase in operating expenses in the second quarter 2019 over the same period in 2018 was the result of increased headcount, commissions and severance costs.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for Q2 2019 was $0.6 million, a decline of $1.2 million over the Adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million for Q2 2018 and an improvement of $0.15 million over Q1 2019 as growth in gross profit more than offset higher operating expenses.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.9 million, or ($0.05) per share, as compared to net profit of $0.3 million, or $0.02 per share, in the second quarter of 2018.

At June 30th, 2019, Redline held cash of $7.8 million, down $1.5 million from March 31, 2019.

Conference Call and Webcast – August 8th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET

About Redline Communications

Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by oil & gas companies onshore and offshore, mining companies on surface and underground operations, by municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs in locations that include the deserts of the Middle East, the rainforests of South America, and the frozen Alaskan slopes. For more information visit www.rdlcom.com.

NOTES:

1 To better assess the health and growth of the Redline's business, the Company reports on non-IFRS metrics, including "Orders or Bookings", "Shipped or Shipments", "Backlog", "EBITDA", and "Adjusted EDITDA". Further information including definitions of these measures and a reconciliation to their closest IFRS measures, if applicable, can be found in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 ("Q2 2019 MD&A"), copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Further details on the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 can be found in the condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position, statement of comprehensive income (loss), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows reproduced at the end of this press release. The selected financial information included in this release is qualified in its entirety by, and should be read together with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and the Q2 2019 MD&A.

Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) (Unaudited, Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA (loss) to net profit (loss):









Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2019 2018

2019 2018 Revenue $ 5,722 $ 7,304

$ 11,556 $ 13,006 Net profit (loss) (915) 326

(2,172) (79) Add back:











Share based payments 122 149

236 195

Depreciation and amortization 218 150

437 305

Finance (income) expense (15) (14)

(32) (22)

(Gain) Loss on fair market value

of financial instruments (71) -

17 -

Foreign exchange (gain) loss 34 7

100 (23)

Income tax expense 1 3

7 9

Total 289 295

765 464













Adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ (626) $ 621

$ (1,407) $ 385











Adjusted EBITDA margin -11% 9%

-12% 3%

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "could", "expect", "may", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "potential", "project" or other expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance and involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Redline to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on certain assumptions regarding expected growth, management's current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, opinions and business prospects and opportunities (collectively, the "Assumptions"). While the Company considers these Assumptions to be reasonable, based on the information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

Many risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results of Redline to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to the following: significant competition, competitive pricing practices, cautious capital spending by customers, industry consolidations, rapidly changing technologies, evolving industry standards, frequent new product introductions, short product life cycles and other trends and industry characteristics affecting the telecommunications industry; any material, adverse effects on Redline's performance if its expectations regarding market demand for particular products prove to be wrong; any negative developments associated with Redline's suppliers and contract manufacturing agreements including the Company's reliance on certain suppliers for key components; potential penalties, damages or cancelled customer contracts from failure to meet delivery and installation deadlines and any defects or errors in Redline's current or planned products; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; potential higher operational and financial risks associated with Redline's efforts to expand internationally; a failure to protect Redline's intellectual property rights, or any adverse judgments or settlements arising out of disputes regarding intellectual property; changes in regulation of the wireless industry or other aspects of the industry; any failure to successfully operate or integrate strategic acquisitions, or failure to consummate or succeed with strategic alliances; and Redline's potential inability to attract or retain the personnel necessary to achieve its business objectives or to maintain an effective risk management strategy (collectively, the "Risks").

For additional information on these Risks, see Redline's most recently filed Annual Information Form ("AIF") and Annual MD&A, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.rdlcom.com. Redline assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. All forward looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited, Expressed in U.S. dollars)



June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS









Current assets:











Cash $ 7,803,453

$ 9,625,845

Trade receivables

6,214,714



9,857,857

Other receivables

436,690



392,632

Inventories

7,411,607



6,605,517

Deferred cost of revenue

5,194



-

Prepaid expenses and other deposits

366,249



308,273





22,237,907



26,790,124 Non-current assets:











Property, plant and equipment

718,411



800,374

Intangible assets

1,126,286



1,277,637

Right of use assets

897,863



-

Other assets

75,800



73,538





2,818,360



2,151,549 Total Assets $ 25,056,267

$ 28,941,673











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:











Trade and other payables $ 5,420,249

$ 7,415,403

Income tax payable

10,741



10,741

Deferred revenue

1,410,026



1,626,687

Lease liabilities

306,159



-

Borrowings

697,027



705,413



7,844,202



9,758,244 Non-current liabilities:











Lease liabilities

845,062



-

Borrowings

-



659,522

Other payables

-



135,184



845,062



794,706 Total Liabilities

8,689,264



10,552,950











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Share capital

172,929,341



172,929,341 Contributed surplus

9,443,084



9,292,321 Deficit

(166,005,422)



(163,832,939)



16,367,003



18,388,723 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 25,056,267

$ 28,941,673

REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited, Expressed in U.S. dollars)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2019 2018

2019 2018



















Revenue $ 5,721,985 $ 7,304,387

$ 11,555,499 $ 13,006,333 Cost of revenue 2,352,489 3,313,489

5,252,822 6,054,002 Gross profit 3,369,496 3,990,898

6,302,677 6,952,331











Expenses:











Research and development 821,417 566,664

1,312,663 1,196,883

Administration and finance 1,156,796 1,196,250

2,609,556 2,263,474

Sales and marketing 2,106,000 1,697,088

3,974,954 3,215,280

Operations and customer support 251,740 209,180

486,234 391,905

4,335,953 3,669,182

8,383,407 7,067,542 Profit (loss) before undernoted items (966,457) 321,716

(2,080,730) (115,211)











Other (income) expenses:











Finance (income) expense (15,238) (14,367)

(32,229) (21,833)

(Gain) loss on fair market value of financial instruments (71,219) -

17,160 -

Foreign exchange (gain) loss 34,278 7,026

99,765 (22,922)

(52,179) (7,341)

84,696 (44,755) Profit (loss) before income taxes (914,278) 329,057

(2,165,426) (70,456)











Income tax expense 797 2,871

7,057 8,315 Net profit (loss) and total comprehensive income (loss) $ (915,075) $ 326,186

$ (2,172,483) $ (78,771)























Earnings (loss) per share











Basic and diluted $ (0.05) $ 0.02

$ (0.13) $ (0.00)

REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited, Expressed in U.S. dollars)















Share

capital Contributed

surplus Deficit Total Balance at

January 1, 2018

$ 172,929,341 $ 9,155,798 $ (163,308,323) $ 18,776,816

IFRS 15 transition adjustment

- - (136,000) (136,000)

Net loss

- - (78,771) (78,771)

Stock option expense

- 84,414 - 84,414 Balance at

June 30, 2018

$ 172,929,341 $ 9,240,212 $ (163,523,094) $ 18,646,459 Balance at

January 1, 2019

$ 172,929,341 $ 9,292,321 $ (163,832,939) $ 18,388,723

Net loss

- - (2,172,483) (2,172,483)

Stock option expense

- 150,763 - 150,763 Balance at

June 30, 2019

$ 172,929,341 $ 9,443,084 $ (166,005,422) $ 16,367,003















REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, Expressed in U.S. dollars)

















Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2019 2018

2019 2018 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:













Net profit (loss)

$ (915,075) $ 326,186

$ (2,172,483) $ (78,771)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:















Finance (income) expense

(15,238) (14,367)

(32,229) (21,833)



Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets

217,619 150,581

437,319 304,451



Stock option expense

57,318 69,893

150,763 84,414



Foreign exchange (gain) loss on cash held in foreign currency

(18,007) 39,130

(47,185) 80,418



Foreign exchange (gain) loss on borrowings and lease liabilities

36,697 (29,363)

96,974 (73,122)



IFRS 15 transition adjustment

- -

- (136,000)



(636,686) 542,060

(1,566,841) 159,557

Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities:















(Increase) decrease in deferred cost of revenue

(3,382) -

(5,194) -



Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue

(353,579) (147,625)

(216,661) (184,841)



Change in other non-cash operating assets and liabilities

(356,244) (48,689)

885,650 616,303 Cash from (used in) operating activities

(1,349,891) 345,746

(903,046) 591,019 Cash flows used in investing activities:













Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(56,744) (18,097)

(97,013) (120,192)

Acquisition of intangible assets

- (26,779)

(14,100) (193,446) Cash used in investing activities

(56,744) (44,876)

(111,113) (313,638) Cash flows used in financing activities:













Interest income

35,557 28,728

78,545 57,186

Interest expense

(13,343) -

(27,791) (1,625)

Repayment of borrowings

- -

(735,505) (801,565)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(84,538) -

(170,667) - Cash from (used in) financing activities

(62,324) 28,728

(855,418) (746,004) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currency

18,007 (39,130)

47,185 (80,418) Increase (decrease) in cash

(1,450,952) 290,468

(1,822,392) (549,041) Cash, beginning of the period

9,254,405 11,120,553

9,625,845 11,960,062 Cash, end of the period

$ 7,803,453 $ 11,411,021

$ 7,803,453 $ 11,411,021

