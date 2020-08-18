Redline Communications Group Inc. Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting

Redline Communications Group Inc.

Aug 18, 2020, 17:00 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSX: RDL) ("Redline Communications" or the "Company") announced today that, at the annual meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") that was held yesterday, all four nominees for the board of directors of the Company were elected, the voting results of which are as follows:

Director

Number and percentage of
common shares of the Company
("Shares") represented in person
or by proxy and entitled to vote at
the Meeting that were voted FOR

Number and percentage of Shares
represented in person or by proxy and
entitled to vote at the Meeting that
were WITHHELD from voting

Stephen Sorocky

9,687,349 (91.71%)

875,886 (8.29%)

David J. Roberts

9,687,349 (91.71%)

875,886 (8.29%)

D. Neil McDonnell

10,538,385 (99.76%)

24,850 (0.24%)

Ronan McGrath

10,538,385 (99.76%)

24,850 (0.24%)

Shareholders also approved the reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the authorization of directors to fix their remuneration.

Full details of the foregoing are contained in the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting which has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Redline Communications

Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, by municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Thousands of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information visit www.rdlcom.com.

For further information: Redline Contacts: Stephen Sorocky, Chief Executive Officer, +1-905-479-8344, [email protected]; Philip Jones, Chief Financial Officer, +1-905-479-8344, [email protected]

