Redline Communications Announces Norman S. Wong as Interim Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Redline Communications Group Inc. ("Redline" or the "Company") (TSX: RDL), a leading provider of mission-critical data infrastructure for remote and harsh environments, today announced that Philip Jones, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned effective May 13, 2022, to pursue other endeavours. The Company has appointed Mr. Norman S. Wong as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective May 16, 2022.

Mr. Wong, B.Sc., CPA, CA, has more than 30 years of experience in leadership positions, including Xillix Technologies Inc., MDSI Mobile Data Solutions Inc., ResponseTek Networks Corp. SendToNews, Basic Gov Corp and One45 Software.

"Norm brings to Redline a wealth of experience which will ensure a smooth transition as we move towards the shareholders' vote on the recently announced offer for our Company by Aviat. I'd like to thank Philip for his dedication and support and wish him the best in his future endeavours," said Richard Yoon, Redline's President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Redline

Redline (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by oil & gas companies onshore and offshore, mining companies on surface and underground operations, distribution utilities for last mile broadband, municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information, visit www.rdlcom.com.

Forward Looking Statements

