Redline Communications Announces Board Change

TORONTO, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Redline Communications (www.rdlcom.com) Group Inc. (TSX: RDL) announces that Mr. John Brunette has withdrawn as a nominee for the Company's Board of Directors, effective June 21, 2019. As a result, Mr. Brunette's tenure as director of the Company will expire on June 25, 2019, being the date of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting").

The nominees for election to the Company's Board of Directors at the Meeting are:

Nizar J. Somji Stephen Sorocky Eric Demirian D. Neil McDonnell David J. Roberts

About Redline Communications

Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, by municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information visit www.rdlcom.com.

