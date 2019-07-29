Redline Communications 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call Notice

TORONTO, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Redline Communications (www.rdlcom.com) Group Inc. (TSX: RDL) will issue its second quarter results via press release after the close of trading on the TSX on August 7, 2019. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled for August 8 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-647-427-7450 approximately 10 minutes before the conference call and provide conference ID 6167829. A recording of the call will be available through August 15, 2019. To listen to the rebroadcast please dial 1-416-849-0833 and provide the same conference ID.

A webcast of the call can be accessed through the investor relations section of Redline's website.

About Redline Communications

Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, by municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Thousands of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information visit www.rdlcom.com.

