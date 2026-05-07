Red Roof Enters Canada with New Red Roof PLUS+ Property in Vancouver Your Gateway to Vancouver and the World

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- As part of its global expansion strategy, Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, is expanding its footprint into the Canadian market with its first property in Vancouver, British Columbia. Red Roof has partnered with Richmond Airport Enterprises Ltd., an experienced developer and hotel operator, which will convert the Travelodge Hotel by Wyndham Vancouver Airport to the Red Roof PLUS+ Vancouver Airport. The property is set to open in July, with presales now open in advance of this summer's global soccer event. Richmond Airport Enterprises brings extensive local market knowledge and operating experience and is well positioned to launch and grow the Red Roof brand in Canada. This is the first of many properties that Red Roof expects to convert in Canada over the next several years.

The new Red Roof PLUS+ Vancouver Airport is set to open in July, with presales now open. The new Red Roof PLUS+ Vancouver Airport is located at 3071 St. Edwards Drive, Richmond, British Columbia V6X 3K4.

The new location, Red Roof PLUS+ Vancouver Airport, located at 3071 St. Edwards Drive, Richmond, British Columbia V6X 3K4, is being renovated with a significant comprehensive capital investment. The upscale property, which is near Vancouver International Airport, Richmond Hospital and River Rock Casino Resort, will feature 160 rooms. It will offer a 24-hour business center (with copying, computer access and printing), an upgraded 24-hour fitness facility, a hot tub and an indoor pool as well as on-site parking, which also accommodates trucks, buses and motor coaches.

"Canadians are already well acquainted with, and trust, the Red Roof brand through frequent travel to the United States. Our brand focuses on delivering smart amenities, modern design and reliable service at a competitive price point -- making us an ideal choice for both leisure and business travelers," said Red Roof President Zack Gharib.

"From a market standpoint, Canada's lodging sector continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals. Vancouver, in particular, has been a consistent leader in hotel performance growth over the past several years, and is widely expected to continue outperforming the national average, including delivering the highest RevPAR among major Canadian markets," Gharib continued. "This strength makes Vancouver an exceptionally attractive entry point as we expand our presence for business and leisure travelers in Canada."

Red Roof PLUS+ Vancouver Airport is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of both Canadian and international value-driven travelers who appreciate quality, comfort and consistency with modern design and reliable service. The 160 rooms will feature smart amenities including microwaves, mini-fridges, irons and ironing boards, hair dryers, desks, in-room safes, 65-inch cable TVs with expanded cables (45 high-definition channels,) alarm clocks/radios, free local and long-distance calls (within Canada), free high-speed Wi-Fi and lounge chairs.

Red Roof PLUS+ is an Upscale Economy® hotel brand in the Red Roof portfolio, which provides guests with sleek and modern upgrades and amenities at a value price, and setting a new standard through enhanced and consistent experiences. PLUS+ properties feature Premium Rooms and the highest level of comfort, style and service that Red Roof guests expect.

"Richmond Airport Enterprises Ltd. is honored to contribute to Red Roof's global expansion and provide guests with the Red Roof experience," said Salim Mukadam, Senior Vice President, Operations. "This launch reflects a true partnership and positions Red Roof PLUS+ Vancouver Airport as a standout addition to the market."

Guests can book now for stays beginning July 1, 2026. To enjoy even more perks, Red Roof RediRewards members earn points each time they stay at the new Red Roof PLUS+ Vancouver Airport or any other Red Roof property. RediRewards points can be used toward free night stays, gift cards, discounts and merchandise purchases at RediShop. Members also receive birthday perks, including bonus points and discounts on their stay all month long. Discounts are also awarded during members' RediRewards anniversary month each year. RediRewards is quick, easy and free to join.

Travelers can now book a stay for July and beyond at the new Red Roof PLUS+ Vancouver Airport on the Red Roof Mobile App, on the website or by calling 800.RED.ROOF.

About Red Roof

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment, serving millions of guests each year. Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, The Red Collection®, and Red Roof's dual-branded properties. Red Roof has over 60,000 rooms in more than 715 properties in the U.S. and internationally in Canada and Japan. For more information, visit redroof.com or download Red Roof's free app for iOS and Android devices. To learn about franchising opportunities, visit redrooffranchising.com.

Red Roof's Vision: To provide the best experience and value in the lodging industry for our guests, owners, team members, partners, and communities.

SOURCE Red Roof

Media Contact: Cori Rice, SAMCOR Communications, [email protected]