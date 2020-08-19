Red River Mutual's New Community Giving Initiative Awards Over $150,000 To Improve And Preserve Community Spaces Across Manitoba And Saskatchewan

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - After receiving over 150 fantastic submissions and stories from across the Prairies, Red River Mutual has nearly quadrupled its initial budget of $40,000 and is now awarding over $150,000 to communities in Manitoba and Saskatchewan through its new sponsorship initiative, Spruce Up Your Story. These funds will help rejuvenate ten landmarks across Manitoba and Saskatchewan, ensuring that the gathering places can continue to make memories for years to come.

"Spruce Up Your Story is another chance for Red River Mutual to honour and protect where stories are made," says President and CEO of Red River Mutual, Brian Esau. "We do this with our insurance products and now we've extended this beyond the home, farm and workplace through this new initiative." Esau was humbled by the overwhelming response to the campaign, noting that "even a global pandemic couldn't shake that Prairie sense of community."

Spruce Up Your Story aims to breathe new life into the spaces at the heart of our Prairie communities. The submitted renovation or beautification projects were evaluated based on community use and significance, commitment to sustainability, and connections to a local insurance brokerage.

This year's inaugural winners include: North Battleford, Saskatchewan, where the bursting-at-the-seams Boys & Girls Clubs of the Battlefords will receive funding for basement renovations to expand its capacity; Morris, Manitoba, where history will find a permanent home imprinted along its walking trails; and Dugald, Manitoba, where baseball diamond and dugout improvements will help maintain its home field advantage.

For a full list of winners, please visit redrivermutual.com/spruce-up-your-story/winners/.

About Spruce Up Your Story

The Spruce Up Your Story initiative isn't about bringing a brand-new rec centre or library to life – rather, it honours and protects the spaces that are well-worn and well-loved in our Prairie communities – the places where stories are already being made.

Each Spruce Up Your Story renovation or beautification project was submitted by a local community member. Red River Mutual worked with its network of local brokers to promote the opportunity, and Red River Mutual staff helped determine the winners. This year, Red River Mutual awarded over $150,000 to help restore 10 spaces where people connect, laugh, learn, and share across the Prairies.

About Red River Mutual

Red River Mutual believes everyone has a right to feel safe and protected and to know that someone is looking out for them – while we're watching out for others. With over 67,000 policyholders with homes, farms and businesses all the way from Thunder Bay to the Rockies, Red River Mutual is committed to providing competitive insurance products that meet the changing needs of Canadians. As a company, we know that it's the people we protect that matter most. That's why we've strived to be a positive force in the lives of our customers and their communities since 1875.

SOURCE Red River Mutual

For further information: and to request an interview, please contact: Jennifer Ewankiw, VP Strategy & Business Development, Red River Mutual, Email: [email protected], Ph: (204) 262-1522