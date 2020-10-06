"It is extremely gratifying to have a local producer supplying safe ingredients for hand sanitizers while providing local jobs to support our communities. The Red River Biorefinery serves a vital role in the region's value-added agricultural, energy, and low carbon economies," said James Leiman, Director of Economic Development and Finance Division for the State of North Dakota.

"We produce ethanol that is made green to help families stay clean during the pandemic."

"Made Green" Ethanol for Sanitizers, Disinfectants and CPG Products

Since commencing commercial operations earlier this year, RRB has seen a sharp rise in demand from its key customers - sanitizer manufacturers and consumer packaged goods companies. Those customers, in turn, are seeing demand from hospitals, pharmacies, retailers and consumers across the U.S. for sanitizers that are safe and high quality. RRB's ethanol can be utilized in an expanding range of consumer products including hand sanitizers, disinfectants, wet wipes, spray sanitizers and other cleaners.

The RRB production facility in Grand Forks, North Dakota, uses excess agricultural byproducts as a feedstock for ethanol production and recycles its own waste to generate renewable natural gas that powers the facility's operations. As a result, RRB has one of the lowest carbon footprints of any ethanol production facility in the U.S. The company has partnered with local agricultural cooperatives and food manufacturers to convert over 500,000 tons per year of agricultural byproducts into ethanol.

"Now more than ever, consumers are concerned about the quality of ingredients in hand sanitizers and disinfectants," said Keshav Rajpal, President of Red River Biorefinery. "RRB is committed to supplying safe, high-quality, sustainable USP-grade ethanol for use in hand sanitizers and other products that fight COVID-19. We produce ethanol that is made green to help families stay clean during the pandemic."

About Red River Biorefinery

Red River Biorefinery (RRB) is an ethanol production facility located in Grand Forks, North Dakota USA. The facility produces pharmaceutical grade ethanol for use in hand sanitizers and sanitation products. RRB utilizes multiple sugar and starch-based feedstocks to produce ethanol as well as renewable natural gas and animal feed. The facility maintains a carbon footprint that is 50% below a comparable conventional ethanol plant. To learn more, visit us at www.redriverbiorefinery.com .

