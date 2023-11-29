Red Hill Valley Parkway Inquiry Releases Findings, Recommendations in Final Report

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The Hon. Herman J. Wilton-Siegel, Commissioner of the Red Hill Valley Parkway Inquiry, is releasing his final report, including findings and recommendations, today at 11 a.m.

The report will be posted on the Inquiry's website, www.rhvpi.ca. A video statement by Commissioner Siegel can be viewed live from the site on the Inquiry's YouTube channel, also at 11 a.m.

On February 6, 2019, the Council of the City of Hamilton was advised that a report by Tradewind Scientific Ltd. dated November 20, 2013 with respect to friction levels on the Red Hill Valley Parkway had been provided to the City's Department of Engineering Services in January 2014 but had not been disclosed to Council.

On April 24, 2019, the City of Hamilton passed a resolution under the Municipal Act for the appointment of a Superior Court judge to investigate 24 questions including the non-disclosure of the Tradewind Report and the results of certain friction tests conducted on the Parkway by the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, and whether drivers on the Parkway were put at risk as a result. The Inquiry was also asked to look at what changes the City should make as a result of the answers to these questions.

