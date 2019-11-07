Red Coat Cattle Feeders Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.02 Per Share

HAZENMORE, SK, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Red Coat Cattle Feeders Inc. ("Red Coat" or the "Company") will pay total cash dividends of two cents on each common share outstanding, payable on or after November 22, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 22, 2019. The entire amount of the dividend constitutes an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. Shareholders with questions regarding the tax treatment of dividends should consult their own tax advisers or contact their local office of the Canada Revenue Agency and where applicable, the provincial tax authorities.

Red Coat is a Saskatchewan focused feedlot company formed as a result of the vision and determination of a group of individual farmers and ranchers in South-Western Saskatchewan. This community owned feedlot's main objectives are to stimulate economic activity, add value to locally produced cattle and grains, and provide local employment opportunities, by feeding and finishing cattle.

Additional information about Red Coat is available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Red Coat Cattle Feeders Inc.

For further information: Red Coat Cattle Feeders Inc., Raegan Minifie, Secretary, 306-315-2478 or raegan45@hotmail.com.