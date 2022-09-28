Red Cloud Securities Selects Katipult DealFlow to Automate and Modernize its Capital Markets Operations

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Katipult Technology Corp. ( TSXV: FUND) ("Katipult" or the "Corporation"), a leading Fintech provider of software for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets, announced today that Red Cloud Securities has selected Katipult DealFlow to drive scalability, business process efficiencies, and enhanced customer experiences across its capital markets operations.

Red Cloud Securities (RCS) is a mining-focused Investment Banking and Advisory firm with extensive experience in mergers & acquisitions and financial advisory, equity capital markets, debt advisory and restructuring. RCS has comprehensive global coverage of all mining focused institutional, private equity, strategic, retail broker & high net worth investor channels.

"We are an entrepreneurial, innovative, and independent firm and these characteristics have been critical to our successes to date in becoming one of the top investment dealers in the mining sector. We continue to grow our business aggressively and we view Katipult DealFlow as a fundamental platform to streamline our processes and improve overall customer experiences with Red Cloud," says Bruce Tatters, CEO of Red Cloud Securities.

Katipult DealFlow is an industry-leading solution that functions as the operating system for investment capital. DealFlow enables modern and efficient workflows for retail and institutional investor participation and eliminates human error and deficiencies, creating a superior experience for compliance, equity capital management teams, investment advisors, and investors.

"I am excited to welcome Red Cloud Securities to our growing roster of investment dealers who rely on Katipult DealFlow to deliver across their critical investment workflows. Red Cloud has demonstrated impressive business expansion in recent years and we expect Katipult DealFlow will act as a growth multiplier for their organization. says Gord Breese, Katipult CEO.

Katipult DealFlow is used across the industry at firm's including: Canaccord Genuity, Raymond James, Echelon Wealth Partners, Cormark Securities, TSX Trust, and Sprott Capital Partners.

About Katipult

Katipult (www.katipult.com) is a provider of industry leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets. Our cloud-based solution and solutions digitize investment workflow by eliminating transaction redundancy, strengthening compliance, delighting investors, and accelerating deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model, and localization requirements.

