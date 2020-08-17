Red Box launches Compliance Recording Solution for Microsoft Teams

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- Red Box, a leading platform for voice, today announces the general availability of its Compliance Recording solution for Microsoft Teams.

The solution, which is in the process of being certified as part of Microsoft's new Compliance Recording ISV partner certification program, will support organisations with secure, resilient and scalable capture, retrieval, archiving and retention of Microsoft Teams communications in what is a demanding global regulatory landscape.

Red Box will offer flexible deployment options both in the cloud or on-prem in line with customer preference. This is more important than ever as regulated industries, such as financial services and contact centres, rethink location strategies and look increasingly to take advantage of collaboration tools to support flexible and home working, whilst remaining compliant.

The Red Box platform also provides free and open APIs, giving organisations secure control of and access to captured Microsoft Teams communications to leverage within their choice of tools and applications, whether that's Customer Experience platforms, compliance archiving or fraud detection and surveillance solutions.

Red Box is a Preferred Telephony Partner for conversation intelligence, part of Dynamics 365 Customer Service Insights and Sales Insights which enables organisations to leverage the rich data set captured by Red Box and analyse calls at scale to enhance sales performance and Customer Experience.

"With thousands of our customers operating in regulated industries, the Compliance Recording solution for Microsoft Teams is a key integration on our connectivity roadmap," comments Pete Ellis, Red Box CPO. "Secure resilient capture of high quality voice and metadata and our breadth of connectivity is also core to our integration with Dynamics 365 Customer Service Insights and Sales Insights, and other AI and analytics partners, providing customers with access to a rich data set that can be turned into actionable insights."

Jun Pak, Product Marketing Manager, Modern Work Teams and Platform at Microsoft added, "With the integration between Red Box, Teams and Dynamics 365, organisations can benefit from resilient capture that addresses regulatory requirements, whilst also securing access to high quality audio and metadata for AI and analytics purposes."

About Red Box

Red Box is a leading dedicated voice specialist, empowering organisations to capture, secure and unlock the value of enterprise wide voice. With the most open and connected platform, we capture and transcribe voice communications from over 85 systems (legacy and new), across global enterprises and SMEs. Our customers retain complete data sovereignty and we connect them to the broadest partner ecosystem to maximise the value of captured voice data.

Working with our global reseller channel, we are trusted by leading organisations across financial, contact centre, government and public safety sectors (including six of the world's top banks, 85% of global interdealer brokers, 1,700 call centres and over 80% of UK police forces) and we capture and secure millions of calls daily for over 3,500 customers around the world.

