OTTAWA,ON, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - If the idea of getting safely home for the holidays is already giving you and your loved ones a headache, a new premium travel service is the solution you're looking for. Starting today Red Arrow is launching its long-desired intercity passenger service to Ontario, offering an affordable premium experience the province has never experienced before.

On December 8th, Red Arrow launches its full compliment of service between Toronto and Ottawa with six daily trips, seven days a week. This stress-free service includes stops in Scarborough and Kingston, allowing our passengers a greater selection of destinations to embark and disembark.

"This expansion of Red Arrow to Ontario proves our continued commitment to the travel needs of Canadians. We invite all Ontario travellers to experience the Red Arrow difference," says Raelene Miller, Vice President, Motorcoach division. "Each Red Arrow coach experience includes an on-board attendant hosting our customers with a selection of complimentary snacks and beverages, and sharing amenities like onboard entertainment and free Wi-Fi for those looking to stay connected and with higher gas prices, continued hassles with flying, and limited rental car availability, we're a stress-free, convenient, and reliable alternative"

To celebrate its launch, Red Arrow is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony on December 8th for media, industry representatives and interested parties. John Stepovy, Director Motorcoach, will be available for interviews and questions at this time.

WHEN: December 8

WHERE: Via Rail Station - 200 Tremblay Rd, Ottawa, ON K1G 3H5

EVENT BEGINS: 10:15 a.m.

"The Ottawa Board of Trade is excited to welcome Red Arrow as a member, and a new addition to our business community. This premium intercity motorcoach service, operating since 1979 in western Canada is launching in Ontario this month and we couldn't be more thrilled that the business, leisure and student travellers in our region have this safe and convenient option. Thank you to Red Arrow for choosing Ottawa and supporting growth in our local economy." - Sueling Ching, President and CEO, Ottawa Board of Trade

Reservations are available to book online now by visiting www.redarrow.ca or 1-800-232-1958

About Red Arrow

Founded in 1979, Red Arrow has been at the forefront of innovation in motorcoach travel, being the first to offer seatbelts, single-row privacy seating, complimentary Wi-Fi, and many features we come to associate with a premium travel experience. Red Arrow is guided by our commitment to our Core Values, with Safety being at the heart of all we do.

