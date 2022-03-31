Red Apple will return to Sioux Lookout, Ontario

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - After a devastating loss that occurred when a portion of the store's roof collapsed, Red Apple Stores ULC announces they intend to return to Sioux Lookout. The Company is actively seeking a new or temporary location in the event the current building cannot be repaired. At present, the re-opening date is unknown, but will be announced once further information becomes available.

"Getting open to serve the community of Sioux Lookout once again is our top priority. What happened was very unfortunate, and we are thankful that no one was injured," says Clinton Wolff, President & Chief Executive Officer. "We have been part of the Sioux Lookout community for over 14 years, and I assure you we are working hard to secure a location and welcome our Customers back as quickly as possible."

Stay tuned for details on the re-opening of Red Apple Stores in Sioux Lookout.

