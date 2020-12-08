Red Apple Stores® and The Bargain! Shop® Raised Over $680,000 in the Annual 2020 Together We Care® Toy Drive for Local Charities

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores and The Bargain! Shop were delighted with their Customers' generous toy donations for this year's Annual Together We Care Toy Drive. These donations will make a big difference this year and will help to keep the magic of Christmas alive for children across the country.

Each year Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop host a Toy Drive to help ensure children in their local communities have something under the tree to open on Christmas morning. Through Customers donations, combined with Red Apple Stores Inc.'s financial contribution, the Together We Care Toy Drive raised $682,592 worth of toys and gifts to distribute to Canadian families!

On December 5th, Fill-a-Sleigh Day brought the two week-long Toy Drive event to a close. Although social distancing rules were in effect, stores came up with festive ways to celebrate during the fun Fill-a-Sleigh Day event. Red Apple Stores and The Bargain! Shop will donate over $108,000 in cash along with the many toys contributed by their Customers.

"We really wanted to give something extra back to our local communities this year, so we increased our cash donation to 10% ALL sales on Fill-a-Sleigh Day, not just toy sales as in past years. After seeing the results from our fourth Fill-a-Sleigh Day and Annual Toy Drive, I have to say that the spirit of giving is alive, and we cannot thank our loyal Customers enough. They truly embody Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop's values of community connection and giving back," says Clinton Wolff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Apple Stores Inc.

"After only a few short weeks, we received more than enough toys to fill Santa's sleigh and make every child's Christmas day magical and memorable this year. A big thank you goes out to our Customers; we will have lots of toys to donate to local charities and put a smile on children's faces this Christmas," says Dave Johnson, Vice President of Store Operations.

