Red Apple Stores Inc's Customers Donate Over $667,000 in Annual 2019 Together We Care™ Toy Drive!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Red Apple® stores and The Bargain! Shop® are spreading holiday cheer after another successful Together We Care™ Toy Drive. This year's annual Toy Drive collected $667,127 in toys for children in need across Canada. Customers across the country generously donated toys during the 3-week campaign helping make Christmas brighter for children in their communities.

The Toy Drive wrapped up on December 7 with an amazing Fill A Sleigh Day. Stores hosted a day of fun-filled activities including visits from the local fire and police departments to help fill Santa's Sleigh with toys. As part of the Together We Care™ program, Red Apple Stores Inc donated 10% of all toy sales from that day.

"This marks our third-year hosting Fill A Sleigh Day across Canada and we are so thankful for the generous donations our Customers have made this year," says Clinton Wolff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Apple Stores Inc. "It was amazing seeing the toys piling up! A big thank you goes out to our Customers for helping to support our communities and coming together to help make it a magical Christmas for children."

Once again communities showed their spirit of giving in support of the annual Toy Drive which will help bring joy and put a smile on many children's faces on Christmas morning. Thank you to everyone who generously opened their hearts and contributed this holiday season.

About Red Apple Stores Inc.

Red Apple Stores Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation) is a chain of over 140 general merchandise stores, proudly serving Canadians in small communities under The Bargain! Shop and Red Apple banners. For more than 20 years, we've been your trusted neighbourhood store, providing the best value to Customers through convenient locations, quality products and our signature super friendly service.

In addition to great values on everyday needs, we strive to continuously delight our Customers by providing the brand names they want on fashion, toys, food and home products—all at significant savings!

We take great pride in serving our communities and aim to do our part to give back to the communities in which we do business. We are proud to partner with many local charities throughout the year to raise funds in support of the towns where our Customers and Associates live and work.

Learn more about our stores at redapplestores.com or connect with us on Facebook at facebook.com/redapplestores.

SOURCE Red Apple Stores Inc.

For further information: Jill Jennings, Vice President Human Resources, jjennings@redapplestores.com

