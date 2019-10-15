Red Apple Stores Inc's Customers Donate Over $119,000 in Annual 2019 Food Drive!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The Bargain! Shop and Red Apple Stores, wrapped up their annual Together We Care™ Food Drive with outstanding results collecting over $119,000 in non-perishable food and donations. Stores across the country collected food donated by Customers to help support the needs of the local food banks in their communities.

"Organizing food is a great way to make a difference in our local communities and we are so proud to be able to help those in need," says Clinton Wolff, President and CEO. The stores partnered with a local charity of their choice to ensure that all food donated directly supports the community which the store serves. "We feel incredibly grateful for the number of donations we received from our Customers this year."

A big thank you goes out to Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop Customers for their generosity and support of our Annual Food Drive.

About Red Apple Stores Inc.

Red Apple Stores Inc. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation) is a chain of over 140 general merchandise stores, proudly serving Canadians in small communities under the Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop banners. For more than 20 years, we've been your trusted neighbourhood store, providing the best value to Customers through convenient locations, quality products and our signature super friendly service.

In addition to great values on everyday needs, we strive to continuously delight our Customers by providing the brand names they want on fashion, toys, food and home products – all at significant savings!

We take great pride in serving our communities and aim to do our part to give back to the communities in which we do business. We are proud to partner with many local charities throughout the year to raise funds in support of the towns where our Customers and Associates live and work.

Learn more about our stores at redapplestores.com or connect with us on Facebook at facebook.com/redapplestores.

