Red Apple Stores Inc. Countdown to Christmas with 12 Days of Deals!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Red Apple® stores and The Bargain! Shop® are counting down to Christmas with their Christmas advent calendar! Starting December 13 through December 24 a special one-day-only deal will be unveiled in store and on social media!

The last 12 days of Christmas mean crunch time and stores across the country are getting ready to launch this campaign which will provide Customers with an exciting deal each day. "With only a few shopping days left, we know Customers are looking to complete their shopping and check off those last few names from their list," says Clinton Wolff, President and CEO of Red Apple Stores Inc. "These deals are so good that shoppers will want to return for the next big offer!"

Red Apple® stores and The Bargain! Shop® are encouraging Customers to sign up for their email club and follow them on Facebook to be the first to know of these incredible daily deals! You don't want to miss a day!

About Red Apple Stores Inc.

Red Apple Stores Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation) is a chain of over 140 general merchandise stores, proudly serving Canadians in small communities under The Bargain! Shop and Red Apple banners. For more than 20 years, we've been your trusted neighbourhood store, providing the best value to Customers through convenient locations, quality products and our signature super friendly service.

In addition to great values on everyday needs, we strive to continuously delight our Customers by providing the brand names they want on fashion, toys, food and home products—all at significant savings!

We take great pride in serving our communities and aim to do our part to give back to the communities in which we do business. We are proud to partner with many local charities throughout the year to raise funds in support of the towns where our Customers and Associates live and work.

Learn more about our stores at redapplestores.com or connect with us on Facebook at facebook.com/redapplestores.

SOURCE Red Apple Stores Inc.

For further information: Jill Jennings, Vice President Human Resources, jjennings@redapplestores.com

Related Links

www.redapplestores.com

