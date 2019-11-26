Red Apple Stores Inc. Announces Big Plans for Black Friday & Cyber Monday

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Red Apple® stores and The Bargain! Shop® are ramping up for the most anticipated event of the year with incredible Black Friday deals running from Friday November 29 to Sunday December 1.

Win the holidays this year with the best Black Friday specials on the hottest items of the season. From your favourite everyday items, plus great savings on toys, appliances, electronics and so much more. Red Apple® stores and The Bargain! Shop® are the ultimate one-stop shop for all your holiday gifting.

Black Friday flyer deals will be featured on the company's website (redapplestores.com and thebargainshop.com) offering shoppers amazing discounts throughout the store. "We want to give our Customers an opportunity to start the holiday season off right by finding the perfect gifts for loved ones or themselves at amazingly low prices," said Clinton Wolff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Apple Stores Inc. "Watch out for deep discounts on top brands at the best prices in store!"

For Cyber Monday on December 2, Red Apple® stores and The Bargain! Shop® are bringing an exclusive one day only online offer with massive discounts to Customers for this big day. "As Cyber Monday is becoming one of the biggest online shopping days of the year, we wanted to give our online Customers huge in-store savings on this special day," said Wolff.

About Red Apple Stores Inc.

Red Apple Stores Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation) is a chain of over 140 general merchandise stores, proudly serving Canadians in small communities under The Bargain! Shop and Red Apple banners. For more than 20 years, we've been your trusted neighbourhood store, providing the best value to Customers through convenient locations, quality products and our signature super friendly service.

In addition to great values on everyday needs, we strive to continuously delight our Customers by providing the brand names they want on fashion, toys, food and home products—all at significant savings!

We take great pride in serving our communities and aim to do our part to give back to the communities in which we do business. We are proud to partner with many local charities throughout the year to raise funds in support of the towns where our Customers and Associates live and work.

Learn more about our stores at redapplestores.com or connect with us on Facebook at facebook.com/redapplestores.

