Red Apple Stores Announces Grand Re-Opening of its Newly Renovated Red Apple Stores in Barrhead, Alberta and Roblin, Manitoba

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Great news for Barrhead, AB, and Roblin MB residents! Red Apple Stores is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated grand re-opening of two newly renovated stores. Join us on Friday, August 25th, as we unveil these modernized stores with unbeatable deals for all shoppers.

We've completely transformed these stores to offer an upgraded and enhanced shopping experience. Discover exciting new features, including an upgraded section of our signature Candyworks™, where you'll find a delightful array of delicious candies and treats.

Shopping should be enjoyable, and we've ensured just that with the newly renovated stores. Bold in-store signage, wider aisles, improved product layout, and upgraded store fixtures await you. Our aim is to make shopping easy and convenient for all our customers.

To celebrate the grand opening, we'll kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:00 am on August 25th. Be among the first 100 customers, and you'll receive a $10 shopping card and a laundry basket. Additionally, every customer will get a limited-edition shopping tote while supplies last. That's not all; enjoy exclusive limited-time deals throughout the weekend, and there's even a chance to win a shopping spree worth $1,000. You can enter the contest in-store, and no purchase is necessary.

As the CEO of our company, Brendan Proctor firmly emphasizes our dedication to providing better value to our valued customers. Our primary goal is twofold: first, to assist you in saving money through competitive pricing and special deals, and second, to ensure that your shopping experience is smooth, hassle-free, and convenient. We are committed to continuously improving our services and offerings to enhance your overall satisfaction.

Come and see what's new at our newly renovated stores located at 4912-50th Avenue in Barrhead, AB; and 245 Main Street in Roblin, MB. We can't wait to welcome you!

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

