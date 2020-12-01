Red Apple® Stores and The Bargain! Shop® Announce the Annual Together We Care® Toy Drive and Fill-a-Sleigh Day

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores Inc. launched their annual Together We Care® Toy Drive on November 14th. Our stores across Canada partner with a local charity to distribute toys and essential items to families in need in their local communities all generously donated by Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop Customers.

"Giving back to Canadian communities is a big part of our values and the annual Toy Drive and Fill-a-Sleigh Day provides us with the opportunity to give back in a big way. We understand the financial stress 2020 has put upon our Customers, and we want to do our part and help everyone have a joyous Christmas season," said Clinton Wolff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Apple Stores Inc. "Every donation counts towards helping children across Canada wake up smiling and surprised with a new toy or gift on Christmas morning."

The Toy Drive finishes on Saturday, December 5th with Fill A Sleigh Day. On that day, stores will be donating 10% of ALL sales (not just toy sales like last year) to each store's local charity of choice. It is our 4th year hosting Fill-a-Sleigh Day, and we are looking forward to that final day helping us to reach our goal of $650,000 worth of collected toys for all the children in need this festive season. "This goal wouldn't be possible without our supportive and generous Customers, so we want to thank you for your continuous support each and every year," said Dave Johnson, Vice President of Store Operations.

Please check with your local store to learn about their festivities during the Fill-a-Sleigh Day this December.

About Red Apple Stores Inc.

Red Apple Stores Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, and Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small town general merchandise retail stores. Our stores are branded as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple Stores. For over 20 years, we have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers, who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings at a convenient location in your small town.

Red Apple Stores Inc., is known for our super friendly customer service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect. One of our core values is serving our communities, and we love giving back to the neighbourhoods that we do business in.

Our stores offer some of the best deals and unexpected finds on your everyday needs. We continually strive to excite and delight our customers with all the brand name toys, home product, food, and fashion - at low affordable prices!

Learn more about our stores at redappestores.com and keep in touch with us during the holiday season for the latest deals on your favourite products and name-brand items. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and sign up for our email club for exclusive deals and stay up to date with contests, promotions and more!

SOURCE Red Apple Stores Inc.

For further information: Jill Jennings, Vice President Human Resources, [email protected]

Related Links

www.thebargainshop.com

