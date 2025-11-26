RecruitNOW! gives Ontario processors faster access to job ready talent

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Food and Beverage Ontario (FBO) has launched RecruitNOW!, a new employer-focused service to help Ontario's food and beverage processors connect quickly with job ready candidates and access to workforce resources. The no-cost offering provides tailored support for companies looking to recruit, retain and prepare talent for high-demand roles in the province's largest manufacturing sector.

RecruitNOW! is delivered through FBO's CareersNOW! program, which provides training, labour market insights and networking opportunities to help jobseekers build careers and assist employers with ongoing workforce challenges, in addition to raising awareness of sector careers with jobseekers and students. Through RecruitNOW!, CareersNOW! staff meet directly with employer hiring teams to assess recruitment needs and connect businesses with a customized suite of employment supports that complement their existing workforce efforts.

"The food and beverage processing sector continues to grow, and employers have told us they need practical, hands-on support to find and hire skilled talent," said Christopher Conway, chief executive officer of Food and Beverage Ontario. "RecruitNOW! builds on the strong foundation of the CareersNOW! program by helping employers identify their hiring needs and access the tools that strengthen recruitment and retention across their operations."

Alongside RecruitNOW! consultations and support, CareersNOW! offers a range of free resources to help processors attract and retain qualified talent, including:

Hiring and recruitment support:

Virtual job fairs to promote opportunities and meet job ready candidates.

Job postings through Magnet and Careers in Food shared on the CareersNOW! job board.

Wage subsidies of up to $7,000 per student for co-op and internship hires.

Company spotlights through CareersNOW! videos, articles and social media.

HR and skills development support:

Webinars on hiring best practices and retention strategies.

Monthly labour market information reports with sector trends and insights.

Marketing training through Digital Marketing Skills Canada delivered by the Canadian Marketing Association.

Digital twinning training through Seeding Digital Skills delivered by the Ontario Chamber of Commerce.

"As the sector grows, we're seeing more opportunity than ever for people to build rewarding careers," said Isabel Dopta, CareersNOW! Program Director. "RecruitNOW! helps employers tap into that energy -- especially from young people who are ready to contribute -- and gives them the tools to build strong, successful teams."

Ontario's food and beverage processing sector includes more than 4,000 businesses and employs over 125,000 people. Employers continue to report high demand for machine operators, bakers, millwrights, HVAC professionals, quality assurance technicians and other skilled roles. RecruitNOW! streamlines the hiring process and supports processors as they build long-term, skilled teams to grow their businesses.

Employers can sign up for a RecruitNOW! session at CareersNOW.ca/Employers.

Quick facts:

More than 12,000 jobseekers and students engaged in CareersNOW!, with thousands more touched by the program across the province.

CareersNOW! has supported roughly 5,000 individuals in securing a job.

CareersNOW! is supported by more than 25 industry partners and educators.

50% of participants are youth under 30 years of age.

62% of participants are New Canadians.

4.6% of participants identify as Indigenous.

90% of CareersNOW! job seekers have a better understanding of career opportunities in the food and beverage processing sector.

81% of participants developed skills that will make them more attractive to employers.

About CareersNOW!

CareersNOW! is Food and Beverage Ontario's flagship workforce development initiative. Food and Beverage Ontario and its partners created CareersNOW! in 2021 to connect jobseekers and students with employers for career opportunities and development. This Employment Ontario program is funded in part by the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario.

Visit www.CareersNOW.ca .

About Food and Beverage Ontario

Food and Beverage Ontario is the non-profit leadership organization for food and beverage processors across the province. Governed by an industry-led Board of Directors, Food and Beverage Ontario advocates for a robust business environment to ensure Canada continues to be a global leader in safe, premium food and beverage production for consumers at home and abroad.

Visit FoodAndBeverageOntario.ca .

