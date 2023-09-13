RECORD NUMBER OF APPRENTICES PARTICIPATE IN SKILLED TRADES IN B.C. LAST YEAR

More than 41,000 registered apprentices in over 100 trades worked towards certification to help fill the 83,000 additional jobs anticipated in the skilled trades in the next decade.

RICHMOND, BC, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - SkilledTradesBC, the organization that oversees the skilled trades in B.C., released its annual reporting of B.C.'s trades training highlighting a record number of apprentices, youth, Indigenous people and women participating in the skilled trades in the province in 2022/2023 fiscal year.

"We are in a critical time to diversify and grow the skilled trades workforce in B.C. as we face a skilled labour shortage and anticipate 83,000 jobs in skilled trades over the next decade," said Shelley Gray, CEO, SkilledTradesBC. "There is a place for everyone in skilled trades and we are excited to see a record number of diverse British Columbians exploring skilled trades as a means to support their families, build a successful career, and contribute to the communities that make this povince our home."

Highlights of the results released in SkilledTradesBC's annual report include:

41,000 apprentices (+8%)

1,492 Indigenous people entering skilled trades (+ 22%)

1,072 women entering underrepresented skilled trades (+ 37%)

10,018 youth participation in skilled trades enrollment (+14%)

SkilledTradesBC continues to prioritize growing in these areas as demonstrated in its recently released strategic plan which includes a focus on shifting the perception of the trades, diversity and meaningful reconciliation. The organization is also leading the implementation of Skilled Trades Certification, helping ensure that trades training and certification is valued and the skills of tradespeople are formally recognized.

About SkilledTradesBC

SkilledTradesBC is the organization that advances British Columbia's trades training system, supporting more than 40,000 apprentices, 10,000 employers and allocating more than $89 million in funding to over 38 training providers, school districts and diversity programs across B.C. each year. Together with employers and industry partners, we are building a diverse world-class skilled trades workforce that meets the needs of British Columbians. More information at SkilledTradesBC.ca.

