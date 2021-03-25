ReconAfrica Update on Warrant Exercises and Release of Chapter 2 of "The Voices of Kavango"

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) reports on warrants exercises and issues Chapter 2 of The Voices of Kavango.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has completed the early expiration program with respect to common share purchase warrants issued on August 20, 2020 (the "Warrants"), adding approximately C$34.3 million to the Company's balance sheet. As announced on February 10, 2021, ReconAfrica elected to accelerate the expiration date of the Warrants to March 18, 2021. Any Warrants not exercised prior thereto expired and the Warrants have now been de-listed from the TSX Venture Exchange.

"The completion of this acceleration of the warrant exercises significantly strengthens the Company's balance sheet, and enables us to deliver on the full exploration of the Kavango Basin rift play" stated Mr. Scot Evans, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

The Company is also pleased to announce the release of the second of its series 'The Voices of Kavango', available to view here - (Chapter 2). This video highlights the stakeholder engagement in various communities in which ReconAfrica operates along with some specific examples of local hiring in the region and communities. Additionally, ReconAfrica is focused on procurement activities in the region and nationally as well as implementing ongoing, on-site technical training and initial development of livelihood projects encompassing agriculture, animal husbandry and health practices with Namibian experts and organizations.

ReconAfrica is a junior, Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the opening of the newly discovered deep Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licenses comprising approximately 8.5 million contiguous acres. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbances in line with international best standards and will implement environmental and social best practices in all of its project areas.

