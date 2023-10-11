RECONAFRICA TO PRESENT AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCES

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD), announces that Brian Reinsborough, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at upcoming industry conferences, Africa Oil Week and Africa Energy Week, both being held in Cape Town, South Africa.

Brian will be presenting at the Africa Oil Week conference today as part of the Prospect Forum, and again on October 12, 2023 as part of the Africa Independents Forum. The continent's energy leaders will convene to discuss emerging energy opportunities at Africa Oil Week, under the theme of "Maximising Africa's Natural Resources."

Additionally, Brian will be presenting at the African Energy Week conference, the African Energy Chamber's annual event, uniting African energy leaders, global investors, and executives from across the public and private sector from October 16-20, for dialogue on the future of the African energy industry.

A version of the presentations used as part of the industry conferences has been posted to the company's website at Corporate Presentation.

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the opening of the newly discovered deep Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licenses comprising approximately ~8.0 million contiguous acres. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbances of habitat in line with international standards and will implement environmental and social best practices in all of its project areas.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian, United States and other applicable securities laws, rules and regulations. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on ReconAfrica's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's annual information form dated June 20, 2023, available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to ReconAfrica. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and ReconAfrica undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

