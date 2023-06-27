RECONAFRICA PRICES $5 MILLION OVERNIGHT MARKETED OFFERING

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, RELEASE OR PUBLICATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced overnight marketed offering, it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters") to sell 4,545,454 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $1.10 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.35 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option exercisable, in whole or in part, in the sole discretion of the Underwriters, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering for up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering, for market stabilization purposes and to cover over-allotments, if any.

The net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for site preparation of a future drilling location, wellsite and rig maintenance, in addition to other geologic and subsurface projects, geophysical processing and working capital. The Offering is expected to close on or about July 11, 2023, or such other date as agreed to between the Company and the Underwriters, and is subject to certain closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Units to be issued pursuant to the Offering will be offered by way of a short form prospectus in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Quebec.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

For one (1) year after the Offering, an offer or sale of the Units (and component securities) or engaging in hedging transactions with regard to such Units (and component securities) within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) will violate the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act if otherwise than in accordance with an available exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. Warrants issued outside the United States will bear a legend to the foregoing effect. The Company will not register any transfer of such Units (and component securities) not made in accordance with the provisions of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act or pursuant to an available exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act.

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the opening of the newly discovered deep Kavango Sedimentary Basin in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences comprising ~8 million contiguous acres. In all aspects of its operations ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat in line with best international standards and will implement environmental and social best practices in all of its project areas.

