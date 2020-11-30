ReconAfrica Grants Stock Options

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATES OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA./

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces that, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, it has granted to a consultant of the Company options to purchase an aggregate of 100,000 common shares of the Company at a price of C$1.72 per share for a period of up to three years.

ReconAfrica is a junior oil and gas company engaged in the opening of the newly discovered deep Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in northeastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences comprising approximately 8.75 million contiguous acres.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.

For further information: Scot Evans, CEO or Doug Allen, SVP, Investor Relations | Tel: +1 (604) 423-5384

Related Links

https://reconafrica.com/

