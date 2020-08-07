ReconAfrica Announces Upsize to Previously Announced C$6,000,000 - C$10,000,000 Public Offering to Up to C$20,000,000

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSX-V: RECO) (OTC: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended letter agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood") as agent (the "Agent") in connection with the upsize of its previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of a minimum of C$6,000,000 and a maximum of C$10,000,000. The Company intends to upsize the Offering to up to C$20,000,000 to accommodate investor demand. Closing of the Offering remains on course and is expected to occur on or about August 19, 2020 (the "Closing Date"). There will no longer be an option for the Agent to increase the size of the Offering to cover over-allotments and for market stabilization purposes.

Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") of the Company at a price of C$0.70. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$1.00 for a period of five years from the Closing Date. The Warrants will be subject to acceleration of the expiry date to a date 30 calendar days following notice to be provided to the holders of the Warrants by the Company in the event that the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for any period of 20 consecutive trading days equals or exceeds C$3.00.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for the transportation costs of shipping the Company's drilling rig from Houston, Texas to Namibia and to commence the three-well exploration program in the Kavango Basin along with working capital.

Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Exchange and applicable securities regulatory authorities.

The Company has applied to list the Common Shares, the Warrant Shares and the Warrants issuable in connection with the Offering on the Exchange. Listing will be subject to the Company fulfilling all of the listing requirements of the Exchange, including adequate distribution of the Warrants.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

ReconAfrica is a junior oil and gas company engaged in the opening of the newly discovered deep Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in northeastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences comprising approximately 8.75 million contiguous acres.

