RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF ENVIRONMENTAL CLEARANCE CERTIFICATE TO AUGUST 26, 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces that it has received a three year extension to its Environmental Clearance Certificate (the "ECC"), from the Office of the Environmental Commissioner, Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism of the Republic of Namibia, covering the entire PEL 73 permit, which covers over 6.3 million acres (25,000 km2), in northeast Namibia.

The ECC authorizes ReconAfrica, to continue drilling stratigraphic test wells, to depths, approved by Ministry of Mines and Energy and NAMCOR as well as completing a sidetrack of the Company's first well, Kawe 6-2, in the Kavango Basin. The extended ECC is valid for three years from August 26, 2022 until August 26, 2025. The ECC extension was approved on August 11, 2022.

Scot Evans, Chief Executive Office of ReconAfrica stated:

"The extension of the Environmental Clearance Certificate was underpinned by extensive on-the-ground and research based data gathering by our technical teams working in combination with our third-party technical partners. The extension further demonstrates how ReconAfrica is working collaboratively with our interested and impacted stakeholders in Namibia including local and national government entities/representatives, as well as with the Traditional Authorities, as we pursue the commercial development of the Kavango Basin. The extension enables the Company to plan and execute our current stratigraphic drilling and sidetrack programs."

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the opening of the newly discovered deep Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences comprising approximately 8.5 million contiguous acres. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat, in line with best international standards, and will implement environmental and social best practices in all of its project areas.

For further information: Scot Evans CEO, Tel: +1-877-631-1160; Grayson Andersen Manager, IR, Tel: +1-877-631-1160, Email: [email protected]; IR Inquiries Email: [email protected]; Media Inquiries Email: [email protected]